Hot mic appears to capture MP telling Suella Braverman to ‘shut up’ in House of Commons

A hot mic appeared to capture an MP telling Suella Braverman to “shut up” as she spoke in the House of Commons .

The incident happened as the home secretary suggested the UK will do “everything we can” to support those struggling around the world, as she responded to a question on economic migrants .

“Oh, shut up,” a voice can be heard saying, as Ms Braverman finished her answer.

It is currently unclear who made the comment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.