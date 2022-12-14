Read full article on original website
Leslie Roth’s Companion Animals are Knit With Wit
Leslie Roth's animals have attitude. Their likenesses vary from a frog to a chicken to a raccoon, but most wear expressions of self-assurance bordering on defiance: I might be made of yarn, but don't think you can mess with me. Roth, who lives in Montpelier, is a really good knitter....
Meeting of the Minds: Teens Invited to Neuroscience Competition
Neuroscience is not a class that most high schoolers have on their schedules, but every year teens from around the world participate in a neuroscience competition called Brain Bee. The 2023 Vermont contest — a free, all-day event that also includes educational components — is scheduled for February 11 at...
Family Love and Movie Love Intertwine in Steven Spielberg’s Immersive ‘The Fabelmans’
Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans scored five Golden Globe Awards nominations this week and is almost certain to be a contender at the Academy Awards. Yet box office receipts for the director's autobiographical passion project have been lackluster, and the film was just released on paid video on demand. That's not...
Now Playing in Theaters: December 14-20
2ND CHANCE: This documentary from Ramin Bahrani (The White Tiger) tells the story of the man who invented the modern bulletproof vest — by testing it on himself. (89 min, NR. Savoy) AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER: Director James Cameron returns to Pandora for this reportedly visually stunning sequel...
A Montpelier Farmer Digs for Another Kind of Earthly Bounty — Old and Rare Bottles
The idea of digging around her property for buried treasures first came to Laura Smith-Riva in a dream. But it took some groundhogs to turn that dream into reality. In 2018, Smith-Riva and her husband, Vincenzo Riva, bought an 1823 farmhouse and land on Berlin Street in Montpelier. Two years later, Smith-Riva was standing in her yard on their hilly, 10-acre sheep farm when she spotted something glimmering in the sun: a perfectly square glass bottle that the groundhogs had unearthed. She dug it up, washed it and, upon researching it, determined that it was a perfume bottle from the 1920s.
Studio Place Arts Celebrates the Season With a Ginormous Show
Just about every art venue in Vermont puts on group holiday shows this time of year, and Studio Place Arts is no exception. But the Barre arts center surely hosts one of the largest. From A to Z — Mary Admasian to John Zaso — a whopping 71 artists are represented.
Obituary: Pete Sutherland, 1951-2022
Peter Jeffrey Sutherland, lifelong Vermonter and world citizen, passed away on November 30 at the age of 71. Born May 13, 1951, in Burlington, Vt., to Mary Lou and Bob Sutherland, he grew up in Shelburne, Vt., and attended Champlain Valley Union High School and Castleton State College. As a...
Dining on a Dime: Breakfast Tacos at Middlebury's ShireTown Marketplace
When I last spoke with Kevin Archambeault, the conversation focused on his amazing creemees. In August, the ShireTown Marketplace owner had opened the only creemee window in downtown Middlebury — and it was a hit. But since the meticulously renovated, multifaceted market and restaurant opened fully in mid-September, I've...
'Visionary' Vermont Entrepreneur Will Raap Dies at 73
Will Raap, an influential Vermont entrepreneur best known for founding Gardener’s Supply and the Intervale Center, died on Monday night, according to his family. He was 73. His family attributed his death to a “long term illness.”. “He was a guiding star and instrumental in the lives of...
Teens Create Immersive Theater Piece in Burlington
Last Friday night, I was one of 25 people awarded a TIPS certificate of achievement, which certifies that I completed Level 1 training in Time, Infinity, Portal and Space. My fellow TIPSters and I received our diplomas in the basement of 208 Flynn Avenue in Burlington's South End. I'm pretty sure my trainers would say it's OK for me to call my hot-pink printed certificate a diploma. After all, they encouraged us to take risks, to be creative, and even to find new ways of perceiving and understanding.
5th Quarter Butcher Shop Joins Waitsfield's Mad River Taste Place
The Mad River Taste Place in Waitsfield has been a food lover's paradise since it opened in 2017. Stocked with Vermont's finest treats — and one of the best cheese counters in the state — the specialty grocery store couldn't get much better. But on November 30, it...
Obituary: Priscilla Jackson, 1937-2022
Priscilla Jackson, 85, died peacefully on November 23, 2022, at Wake Robin in Shelburne, Vt., with her family holding her close. Priscilla was born in Beverly, Mass., on May 5, 1937, to parents Barbara Sinclair and E. Randall Jackson. She grew up in Danvers, Mass., and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy. She married David Glendinning and raised three children in Southwest Harbor and Waterville, Maine. In 1987, she married her second husband, Ralph Atwood, and they enjoyed 10 full and happy years together in Oakland, Maine, before his death. After more than 50 years in Maine, Priscilla moved to Vermont in 2013 to be closer to her family.
Burlington to Consider Demolition Permit for Historic Church
City officials will consider issuing a permit next week that would allow for the demolition of the historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Burlington. In a permit application, parish leaders wrote that demolition is the best way to "desanctify" the property. The church closed four years ago and is currently under contract for sale to an undisclosed buyer.
Deep Dives: An Illustrated Guide to the Two and a Half Dive Bars at the Five Corners in Essex Junction
The Father, the Son, the Holy Ghost. Protons, electrons, neutrons. Birth, life, death. The fundamentals of our universe are built on the power of three. Vermont, too, houses a formidable and essential triumvirate — a trio of singular dive bars all within steps of Five Corners in Essex Junction: Park Place Tavern & Grill, the Hornets' Nest, and Murray's Tavern & Grill. Within these 12 walls, there's a barstool for every mood, craving and manner of company.
The Discussions, 'Past Patterns'
Few bands are both as aptly and ironically named as the Discussions. Led by composer Greg Rothwell, the 12-piece instrumental jazz-fusion collective features some of Burlington's top musical talent and creates songs that meld a variety of intertwining genres. One moment the band lays down some pretty straightforward Latin-flavored jazz, and the next, a fuzzed-out guitar soars into the mix, pushing the song into progressive rock.
Artist and Teacher Susan Smereka Shares the Joy of Printmaking
If you were a small snippet of paper, your humble life would not be wasted in Susan Smereka's studio. She would find a use for you. Most likely, you'd be a piece of a hand-pulled monoprint that she had cut up and organized, more or less, in a tray according to color. If you were very lucky, you'd be assembled into an abstract collage or maybe an artist book, and the artist might consecrate you with stitches.
Obituary: Theresa Wixson, 1960-2022
Theresa A. "Terry" Wixson of Burlington, died peacefully at home, in her sleep, following a short battle with cancer. Born on March 20, 1960, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., the family decided to make their residency in Richmond, Vt., in 1964, where her beautiful journey began. She graduated from Mount Mansfield High School in 1978 and started her career in 1977. She worked for many years for the former Burlington Convalescent Center and the Shelburne Road Price Chopper, and she used her talent to work her way up to various positions at both places.
Night Protocol, 'Static'
(Self-released, cassette, CD, digital) Burlington's Night Protocol are the local monarchs of synthwave, a micro-genre of electronic music that cherry-picks elements from 1980s pop culture and airbrushes them into a cohesive sound and vibe. If synthwave had a Bible, its Old Testament could be Madonna's 1984 banger "Dress You Up," and its New Testament would be whatever French musician and producer Kavinsky is doing right now.
Soundbites: Highlight's Amazing NYE Lineup and New Holiday Tunes From Matt Hagen
As we get ready to close the books on 2022, all the clichés come to mind. Making resolutions, pretending to be sad about celebrities who kicked the bucket during the year and, worst of all, sharing Spotify Wrapped playlists. Nothing makes me scratch my head quite like people who...
In Its Newly Expanded Burlington Space, Café Dim Sum Has Added Hot Pot
Sam Lai does a lot of explaining these days. During dinner service, the chef checks in on most tables at Café Dim Sum, the recently expanded Burlington restaurant he co-owns with his wife, Li Rong Lin. His aim is to help guests navigate the eatery's new evening offering. As...
