Last Friday night, I was one of 25 people awarded a TIPS certificate of achievement, which certifies that I completed Level 1 training in Time, Infinity, Portal and Space. My fellow TIPSters and I received our diplomas in the basement of 208 Flynn Avenue in Burlington's South End. I'm pretty sure my trainers would say it's OK for me to call my hot-pink printed certificate a diploma. After all, they encouraged us to take risks, to be creative, and even to find new ways of perceiving and understanding.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 10 DAYS AGO