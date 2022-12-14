Read full article on original website
Family Love and Movie Love Intertwine in Steven Spielberg’s Immersive ‘The Fabelmans’
Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans scored five Golden Globe Awards nominations this week and is almost certain to be a contender at the Academy Awards. Yet box office receipts for the director's autobiographical passion project have been lackluster, and the film was just released on paid video on demand. That's not...
Now Playing in Theaters: December 7-13
ALL THAT BREATHES: Two brothers in Delhi devote themselves to protecting a bird species called the black kite in Shaunak Sen's documentary, winner of a slew of prestigious festival awards. (97 min, NR. Savoy) SPOILER ALERT: A terminal cancer diagnosis changes everything for two life partners (Jim Parsons and Ben...
Teens Create Immersive Theater Piece in Burlington
Last Friday night, I was one of 25 people awarded a TIPS certificate of achievement, which certifies that I completed Level 1 training in Time, Infinity, Portal and Space. My fellow TIPSters and I received our diplomas in the basement of 208 Flynn Avenue in Burlington's South End. I'm pretty sure my trainers would say it's OK for me to call my hot-pink printed certificate a diploma. After all, they encouraged us to take risks, to be creative, and even to find new ways of perceiving and understanding.
