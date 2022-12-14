ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now Playing in Theaters: December 7-13

ALL THAT BREATHES: Two brothers in Delhi devote themselves to protecting a bird species called the black kite in Shaunak Sen's documentary, winner of a slew of prestigious festival awards. (97 min, NR. Savoy) SPOILER ALERT: A terminal cancer diagnosis changes everything for two life partners (Jim Parsons and Ben...
Teens Create Immersive Theater Piece in Burlington

Last Friday night, I was one of 25 people awarded a TIPS certificate of achievement, which certifies that I completed Level 1 training in Time, Infinity, Portal and Space. My fellow TIPSters and I received our diplomas in the basement of 208 Flynn Avenue in Burlington's South End. I'm pretty sure my trainers would say it's OK for me to call my hot-pink printed certificate a diploma. After all, they encouraged us to take risks, to be creative, and even to find new ways of perceiving and understanding.
