Read full article on original website
Related
Soundbites: Foam Throws a Holiday Extravaganza and Vermont Music History at the Statehouse
Part of being in a music scene is dreaming big. It doesn't matter if it's a traditional jazz outfit or a trip-hop collective made up of all furries, just about every artist or promoter I've interacted with over the years seems to have some sort of grand scheme or big idea. (OK, I was making up the whole trip-hop furries thing, but you were totally about to google it.) Hell, that's how things like Waking Windows, the Old North End Ramble and the Radio Bean Birthday Bash got started in the first place.
Meeting of the Minds: Teens Invited to Neuroscience Competition
Neuroscience is not a class that most high schoolers have on their schedules, but every year teens from around the world participate in a neuroscience competition called Brain Bee. The 2023 Vermont contest — a free, all-day event that also includes educational components — is scheduled for February 11 at...
A Montpelier Farmer Digs for Another Kind of Earthly Bounty — Old and Rare Bottles
The idea of digging around her property for buried treasures first came to Laura Smith-Riva in a dream. But it took some groundhogs to turn that dream into reality. In 2018, Smith-Riva and her husband, Vincenzo Riva, bought an 1823 farmhouse and land on Berlin Street in Montpelier. Two years later, Smith-Riva was standing in her yard on their hilly, 10-acre sheep farm when she spotted something glimmering in the sun: a perfectly square glass bottle that the groundhogs had unearthed. She dug it up, washed it and, upon researching it, determined that it was a perfume bottle from the 1920s.
Leslie Roth’s Companion Animals are Knit With Wit
Leslie Roth's animals have attitude. Their likenesses vary from a frog to a chicken to a raccoon, but most wear expressions of self-assurance bordering on defiance: I might be made of yarn, but don't think you can mess with me. Roth, who lives in Montpelier, is a really good knitter....
Deep Dives: An Illustrated Guide to the Two and a Half Dive Bars at the Five Corners in Essex Junction
The Father, the Son, the Holy Ghost. Protons, electrons, neutrons. Birth, life, death. The fundamentals of our universe are built on the power of three. Vermont, too, houses a formidable and essential triumvirate — a trio of singular dive bars all within steps of Five Corners in Essex Junction: Park Place Tavern & Grill, the Hornets' Nest, and Murray's Tavern & Grill. Within these 12 walls, there's a barstool for every mood, craving and manner of company.
Burlington to Consider Demolition Permit for Historic Church
City officials will consider issuing a permit next week that would allow for the demolition of the historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Burlington. In a permit application, parish leaders wrote that demolition is the best way to "desanctify" the property. The church closed four years ago and is currently under contract for sale to an undisclosed buyer.
State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No. 22-PR-05215
To the creditors of Catherine Elizabeth Carol Hughes, late of Charlotte, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of this publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
UVM Health Network Announces Another Apartment Building, New Childcare Center
The University of Vermont Health Network is investing $6 million in another employee housing project, one that will include a new childcare center. The South Burlington building will have 120 apartments ranging from studios to two bedrooms, while the childcare operation is expected to serve up to 75 kids. The building is going up on Market Street — not far from a separate, 61-unit apartment complex that the hospital invested nearly $3 million in earlier this year.
Notice of Self-Storage Lien Sale Chimney Corners Self Storage 76 Gonyeau Road, Milton Vt 05403Notice of Tax Sale Town of Colchester
Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self-storage units listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed bid. This sale is being held to collect unpaid storage unit occupancy fees, charges, and expenses of the sale. The entire contents of each self-storage unit listed below will be sold, with the proceeds to be distributed to Chimney Corners Self Storage for all accrued occupancy fees (rent charges), late payment fees, sale expenses, and all other expenses in relation to the unit and its sale.
Obituary: Pete Sutherland, 1951-2022
Peter Jeffrey Sutherland, lifelong Vermonter and world citizen, passed away on November 30 at the age of 71. Born May 13, 1951, in Burlington, Vt., to Mary Lou and Bob Sutherland, he grew up in Shelburne, Vt., and attended Champlain Valley Union High School and Castleton State College. As a...
Now Playing in Theaters: December 14-20
2ND CHANCE: This documentary from Ramin Bahrani (The White Tiger) tells the story of the man who invented the modern bulletproof vest — by testing it on himself. (89 min, NR. Savoy) AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER: Director James Cameron returns to Pandora for this reportedly visually stunning sequel...
Obituary: Theresa Wixson, 1960-2022
Theresa A. "Terry" Wixson of Burlington, died peacefully at home, in her sleep, following a short battle with cancer. Born on March 20, 1960, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., the family decided to make their residency in Richmond, Vt., in 1964, where her beautiful journey began. She graduated from Mount Mansfield High School in 1978 and started her career in 1977. She worked for many years for the former Burlington Convalescent Center and the Shelburne Road Price Chopper, and she used her talent to work her way up to various positions at both places.
Dining on a Dime: Breakfast Tacos at Middlebury's ShireTown Marketplace
When I last spoke with Kevin Archambeault, the conversation focused on his amazing creemees. In August, the ShireTown Marketplace owner had opened the only creemee window in downtown Middlebury — and it was a hit. But since the meticulously renovated, multifaceted market and restaurant opened fully in mid-September, I've...
Obituary: Priscilla Jackson, 1937-2022
Priscilla Jackson, 85, died peacefully on November 23, 2022, at Wake Robin in Shelburne, Vt., with her family holding her close. Priscilla was born in Beverly, Mass., on May 5, 1937, to parents Barbara Sinclair and E. Randall Jackson. She grew up in Danvers, Mass., and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy. She married David Glendinning and raised three children in Southwest Harbor and Waterville, Maine. In 1987, she married her second husband, Ralph Atwood, and they enjoyed 10 full and happy years together in Oakland, Maine, before his death. After more than 50 years in Maine, Priscilla moved to Vermont in 2013 to be closer to her family.
Auction – Mobile Home
Sale Date and Location: Tuesday, 12/20/22 at 11:00 a.m. – Milton Mobile Home Co-op, Lot #78, 44 Rita Way in Milton, Vermont. For more info. call (802) 860-9536. Must be moved 5 days after sale. Auctioneer: Uriah Wallace – Lic. #057-0002460.
In Its Newly Expanded Burlington Space, Café Dim Sum Has Added Hot Pot
Sam Lai does a lot of explaining these days. During dinner service, the chef checks in on most tables at Café Dim Sum, the recently expanded Burlington restaurant he co-owns with his wife, Li Rong Lin. His aim is to help guests navigate the eatery's new evening offering. As...
State of Vermont Vermont Superior Court Addison Unit, Civil Division Docket No: 250-12-19 Ancv
Michael a. Bortell Appointed Executor of the Estate of Kenneth J. Bortell and Usda. Mortgagee's Notice of Foreclosure Sale of Real Property Under 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 14, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Kenneth J. Bortell to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for ARK-LA-TEX Financial Services, LLC dba Benchmark Mortgage, dated April 30, 2015 and recorded in Book 276 Page 466 of the land records of the Town of Middlebury, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for ARK-LA-TEX Financial Services, LLC dba Benchmark Mortgage to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC dated November 1, 2017 and recorded in Book 293 Page 293 of the land records of the Town of Middlebury, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 34 Exchange Street, Middlebury, Vermont on January 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
Shannon Wins Democratic Nomination for Burlington Council Seat
Burlington City Councilor Joan Shannon trounced three challengers on Thursday night to earn the Democratic nomination for the South District seat she currently holds. Shannon won 76 percent of the vote in the Democratic caucus, taking home 651 of the 856 votes cast. Her primary competitor, Jason Van Driesche, got 188 votes, or 22 percent. FaRied Munarsyah tallied just 17 votes, and Lenora Travis didn't take home any during the caucus, which was mostly conducted virtually and with an electronic ballot.
A Northern Daughters Exhibit Presents Art as Solace
Northern Daughters gallerists Sophie Pickens and Justine Jackson center their end-of-year show, titled "Solace," on a question: "What do you turn to?" Initially they asked their artists to explore, as they created new works, the idea of seeking and finding comfort. Perhaps it's not surprising that artists turn to, well, making more art. Endless creativity is arguably its own reward.
Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds State of Vermont
Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development Josh Hanford, Commissioner, VT Department of Housing and Community Development One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor Montpelier, VT 05620 802-828-3080. These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the State of Vermont Agency...
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
Comments / 0