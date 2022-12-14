ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Checking in With a Couple Who Moved From NYC to Rural Vermont During the Pandemic

In July 2020, married couple Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman moved from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Their farmhouse rental in Derby was twice as large and cost a third as much as their city dwelling. After more than two decades of life in the city, the pandemic prompted their big move, but they had been considering it for a decade. Noah grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, and they wanted to be closer to his mom and stepfather in East Burke. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment.
DERBY, VT
sevendaysvt

Soundbites: Foam Throws a Holiday Extravaganza and Vermont Music History at the Statehouse

Part of being in a music scene is dreaming big. It doesn't matter if it's a traditional jazz outfit or a trip-hop collective made up of all furries, just about every artist or promoter I've interacted with over the years seems to have some sort of grand scheme or big idea. (OK, I was making up the whole trip-hop furries thing, but you were totally about to google it.) Hell, that's how things like Waking Windows, the Old North End Ramble and the Radio Bean Birthday Bash got started in the first place.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Proposed State Rules

By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

State of Vermont Vermont Superior Court Addison Unit, Civil Division Docket No: 250-12-19 Ancv

Michael a. Bortell Appointed Executor of the Estate of Kenneth J. Bortell and Usda. Mortgagee's Notice of Foreclosure Sale of Real Property Under 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 14, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Kenneth J. Bortell to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for ARK-LA-TEX Financial Services, LLC dba Benchmark Mortgage, dated April 30, 2015 and recorded in Book 276 Page 466 of the land records of the Town of Middlebury, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for ARK-LA-TEX Financial Services, LLC dba Benchmark Mortgage to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC dated November 1, 2017 and recorded in Book 293 Page 293 of the land records of the Town of Middlebury, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 34 Exchange Street, Middlebury, Vermont on January 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
MIDDLEBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds State of Vermont

Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development Josh Hanford, Commissioner, VT Department of Housing and Community Development One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor Montpelier, VT 05620 802-828-3080. These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the State of Vermont Agency...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Pete Sutherland, 1951-2022

Peter Jeffrey Sutherland, lifelong Vermonter and world citizen, passed away on November 30 at the age of 71. Born May 13, 1951, in Burlington, Vt., to Mary Lou and Bob Sutherland, he grew up in Shelburne, Vt., and attended Champlain Valley Union High School and Castleton State College. As a...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

From the Publisher: Series Finale

This week's cover story, "Green Mountain Estates," is the last in our yearlong "Locked Out" series exploring Vermont's housing crisis. In 12 long-form stories, Seven Days reporters have searched for answers to a pressing question that imperils the state's economy: Why is it so difficult to find a place to live here?
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

A Sports Betting Proposal Heads to the Vermont Legislature

The governor supports it. A study committee recommends lawmakers legalize it. And all of Vermont's neighbors have already embraced it. Nevertheless, legal sports betting faces uncertain odds in the Green Mountains, as some Democratic lawmakers in the House remain skeptical that such a major expansion of state-permitted gambling is worth the risk.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Play It Cool With the Winter Issue of 'Staytripper'

Some folks wait all year for the flakes to fall and Vermont to assume its alter ego of Winter Wonderland, USA. Others understandably need a little convincing to leave their cozy cups of cocoa and face that arctic air. This issue of Staytripper, Seven Days' road map to rediscovering Vermont, aims to offer a chill itinerary for everyone.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy