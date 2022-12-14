Read full article on original website
Test Confirms Vermont Cellphone Coverage Remains 'Lacking'
If cellphone service where you live is so spotty that you leave your phone at home when you're out and about, you’re not alone. A new interactive map of Vermont’s cellphone coverage shows that in several towns, including Calais, Woodbury, Corinth and Ripton, service is poor to nonexistent.
Meeting of the Minds: Teens Invited to Neuroscience Competition
Neuroscience is not a class that most high schoolers have on their schedules, but every year teens from around the world participate in a neuroscience competition called Brain Bee. The 2023 Vermont contest — a free, all-day event that also includes educational components — is scheduled for February 11 at...
Stuck in Vermont: Checking in With a Couple Who Moved From NYC to Rural Vermont During the Pandemic
In July 2020, married couple Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman moved from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Their farmhouse rental in Derby was twice as large and cost a third as much as their city dwelling. After more than two decades of life in the city, the pandemic prompted their big move, but they had been considering it for a decade. Noah grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, and they wanted to be closer to his mom and stepfather in East Burke. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment.
Soundbites: Foam Throws a Holiday Extravaganza and Vermont Music History at the Statehouse
Part of being in a music scene is dreaming big. It doesn't matter if it's a traditional jazz outfit or a trip-hop collective made up of all furries, just about every artist or promoter I've interacted with over the years seems to have some sort of grand scheme or big idea. (OK, I was making up the whole trip-hop furries thing, but you were totally about to google it.) Hell, that's how things like Waking Windows, the Old North End Ramble and the Radio Bean Birthday Bash got started in the first place.
Proposed State Rules
By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members.
State of Vermont Vermont Superior Court Addison Unit, Civil Division Docket No: 250-12-19 Ancv
Michael a. Bortell Appointed Executor of the Estate of Kenneth J. Bortell and Usda. Mortgagee's Notice of Foreclosure Sale of Real Property Under 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 14, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Kenneth J. Bortell to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for ARK-LA-TEX Financial Services, LLC dba Benchmark Mortgage, dated April 30, 2015 and recorded in Book 276 Page 466 of the land records of the Town of Middlebury, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for ARK-LA-TEX Financial Services, LLC dba Benchmark Mortgage to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC dated November 1, 2017 and recorded in Book 293 Page 293 of the land records of the Town of Middlebury, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 34 Exchange Street, Middlebury, Vermont on January 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds State of Vermont
Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development Josh Hanford, Commissioner, VT Department of Housing and Community Development One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor Montpelier, VT 05620 802-828-3080. These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the State of Vermont Agency...
Obituary: Pete Sutherland, 1951-2022
Peter Jeffrey Sutherland, lifelong Vermonter and world citizen, passed away on November 30 at the age of 71. Born May 13, 1951, in Burlington, Vt., to Mary Lou and Bob Sutherland, he grew up in Shelburne, Vt., and attended Champlain Valley Union High School and Castleton State College. As a...
From the Publisher: Series Finale
This week's cover story, "Green Mountain Estates," is the last in our yearlong "Locked Out" series exploring Vermont's housing crisis. In 12 long-form stories, Seven Days reporters have searched for answers to a pressing question that imperils the state's economy: Why is it so difficult to find a place to live here?
A Sports Betting Proposal Heads to the Vermont Legislature
The governor supports it. A study committee recommends lawmakers legalize it. And all of Vermont's neighbors have already embraced it. Nevertheless, legal sports betting faces uncertain odds in the Green Mountains, as some Democratic lawmakers in the House remain skeptical that such a major expansion of state-permitted gambling is worth the risk.
Expensive Housing Is Limiting Who Gets to Live Where in Vermont — and Clouds the State's Future
Jericho, population 5,100, doesn't look like an exclusive place. Along the undulating country roads that connect its triangle of small villages, visitors are more likely to encounter chicken coops, windblown barns or hand-painted Black Lives Matter signs than outward displays of privilege. Selectboard chair Catherine McMains, who has lived there...
Anticipating a Legislative Push, Scott Announces Launch of Paid Family Leave Program
Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced the launch of a voluntary paid family and medical leave program that he views as friendlier to businesses than the universal program Democratic lawmakers plan to push this legislative session. Under Scott's program, Vermont employers can offer their workers at least six weeks of...
Dogsled Through Vermont's Winter Wilderness With October Siberians
Mojo is a strong leader. He's confident and knows how to motivate others. The team respects him. He's assertive but doesn't dominate. He doesn't have to throw his weight around to make his teammates submit. After all, he's only about 50 pounds. Mojo is a 10-year-old Siberian husky with a...
Wintervention: Vermonters Spill Their Secrets to Surviving the Cold Season
On a June day in 1922, the month of the summer solstice, Vermont's first poet laureate wrote "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening." Six months separated Robert Frost from the cold, dark days of winter, yet he immortalized the season for generations of Vermonters. With its official arrival in...
Winter Must-Dos in Vermont: Holiday Markets, Forest Bathing and Snowshoe Tours
Through December 23: Fridays, 2-6 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays, noon-4 p.m.; and Thursday, December 22, 2-6 p.m., at Burlington City Hall Park. Free. Info, burlingtoncityarts.org. There's something magical about an outdoor winter market — especially in the lead-up to the holidays. Burlington's version is the BTV Winter Market, where...
Acclaimed Guest Conductor Anthony Parnther Helms the VSO’s 'Holiday Pops' Concerts
Conductor Anthony Parnther will fly from Los Angeles to Vermont this weekend to lead the Vermont Symphony Orchestra's annual "Holiday Pops" concerts. It's not a visit to ignore, given the scale and sheer range of his work. One of the very few Black conductors in the U.S., Parnther could be the most widely experienced conductor on the scene today.
Play It Cool With the Winter Issue of 'Staytripper'
Some folks wait all year for the flakes to fall and Vermont to assume its alter ego of Winter Wonderland, USA. Others understandably need a little convincing to leave their cozy cups of cocoa and face that arctic air. This issue of Staytripper, Seven Days' road map to rediscovering Vermont, aims to offer a chill itinerary for everyone.
