If you rushed out to see Florence Pugh get cozy with Harry Styles in September's Don't Worry Darling (now on HBO Max and rentable), you may have found more style than substance in the movie behind the tabloid headlines. But there are better showcases this year for Flo's acting chops — such as this relatively unheralded Netflix adaptation of Emma Donoghue's 2016 novel The Wonder, not to be confused with the films Wonder (2017) or To the Wonder (2012).

10 DAYS AGO