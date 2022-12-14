ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom Shares Her 'Must-Haves' for Taking a Cruise with Kids

By Nicole Pomarico
 3 days ago

This is super helpful for any families getting ready to cruise.

Family vacations are one of the biggest joys that come with parenting, but they can also be one of the biggest stressors. Whether you're going on a cruise or a road trip, figuring out what to bring is one of the most important parts of the planning process. We all know what it's like to get three hours down the road and realize our child's lovey didn't make it into the car... but what about the necessities that might be hard to get once you reach your destination?

Thankfully, more fellow parents than ever are using social media to share their tips so we don't have to learn these lessons the hard way. And if you have a cruise coming up, you might find this video from @its.brittanymoore extra helpful.

As she was unpacking from a recent cruise she took with her kids, this mom decided to share what she will not board a ship without, and this list includes some pretty important you might not have thought of. Her first item is what she calls a "mini CVS" — a collection of children's medications like Tylenol and things like eye drops.

Next, she packs activities for her kids to do in their room, like coloring books and an iPad with their favorite movies loaded so they can stay entertained during a relaxing night or while Mom is in the shower.

But the most important thing that she makes sure to bring is a sound machine to use at night to help block out the noises from the passengers in the rooms around them. That's actually a good idea, with or without kids... those walls are thin.

Being prepared is half the battle when it comes to enjoying a. vacation with kids, and these are great items to start with.

