Read full article on original website
Related
Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds State of Vermont
Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development Josh Hanford, Commissioner, VT Department of Housing and Community Development One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor Montpelier, VT 05620 802-828-3080. These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the State of Vermont Agency...
UVM Health Network Announces Another Apartment Building, New Childcare Center
The University of Vermont Health Network is investing $6 million in another employee housing project, one that will include a new childcare center. The South Burlington building will have 120 apartments ranging from studios to two bedrooms, while the childcare operation is expected to serve up to 75 kids. The building is going up on Market Street — not far from a separate, 61-unit apartment complex that the hospital invested nearly $3 million in earlier this year.
State of Vermont Vermont Superior Court Addison Unit, Civil Division Docket No: 250-12-19 Ancv
Michael a. Bortell Appointed Executor of the Estate of Kenneth J. Bortell and Usda. Mortgagee's Notice of Foreclosure Sale of Real Property Under 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 14, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Kenneth J. Bortell to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for ARK-LA-TEX Financial Services, LLC dba Benchmark Mortgage, dated April 30, 2015 and recorded in Book 276 Page 466 of the land records of the Town of Middlebury, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for ARK-LA-TEX Financial Services, LLC dba Benchmark Mortgage to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC dated November 1, 2017 and recorded in Book 293 Page 293 of the land records of the Town of Middlebury, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 34 Exchange Street, Middlebury, Vermont on January 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
Burlington to Consider Demolition Permit for Historic Church
City officials will consider issuing a permit next week that would allow for the demolition of the historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Burlington. In a permit application, parish leaders wrote that demolition is the best way to "desanctify" the property. The church closed four years ago and is currently under contract for sale to an undisclosed buyer.
Notice of Self-Storage Lien Sale Chimney Corners Self Storage 76 Gonyeau Road, Milton Vt 05403Notice of Tax Sale Town of Colchester
Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self-storage units listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed bid. This sale is being held to collect unpaid storage unit occupancy fees, charges, and expenses of the sale. The entire contents of each self-storage unit listed below will be sold, with the proceeds to be distributed to Chimney Corners Self Storage for all accrued occupancy fees (rent charges), late payment fees, sale expenses, and all other expenses in relation to the unit and its sale.
Meeting of the Minds: Teens Invited to Neuroscience Competition
Neuroscience is not a class that most high schoolers have on their schedules, but every year teens from around the world participate in a neuroscience competition called Brain Bee. The 2023 Vermont contest — a free, all-day event that also includes educational components — is scheduled for February 11 at...
Burlington School District Sues Monsanto Over PCB Contamination
The Burlington School District is seeking to force chemical maker Monsanto to pay for the fallout from PCB contamination at the city's now-shuttered high school. In a lawsuit filed on Friday in federal court in Burlington, the district alleges that Monsanto encouraged customers to use PCB mixtures in construction materials "despite knowing that this would directly introduce PCBs into surrounding air and other construction materials, and onto nearby interior surfaces."
State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No. 22-PR-05215
To the creditors of Catherine Elizabeth Carol Hughes, late of Charlotte, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of this publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
A Montpelier Farmer Digs for Another Kind of Earthly Bounty — Old and Rare Bottles
The idea of digging around her property for buried treasures first came to Laura Smith-Riva in a dream. But it took some groundhogs to turn that dream into reality. In 2018, Smith-Riva and her husband, Vincenzo Riva, bought an 1823 farmhouse and land on Berlin Street in Montpelier. Two years later, Smith-Riva was standing in her yard on their hilly, 10-acre sheep farm when she spotted something glimmering in the sun: a perfectly square glass bottle that the groundhogs had unearthed. She dug it up, washed it and, upon researching it, determined that it was a perfume bottle from the 1920s.
Stuck in Vermont: Checking in With a Couple Who Moved From NYC to Rural Vermont During the Pandemic
In July 2020, married couple Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman moved from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Their farmhouse rental in Derby was twice as large and cost a third as much as their city dwelling. After more than two decades of life in the city, the pandemic prompted their big move, but they had been considering it for a decade. Noah grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, and they wanted to be closer to his mom and stepfather in East Burke. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment.
Shannon Wins Democratic Nomination for Burlington Council Seat
Burlington City Councilor Joan Shannon trounced three challengers on Thursday night to earn the Democratic nomination for the South District seat she currently holds. Shannon won 76 percent of the vote in the Democratic caucus, taking home 651 of the 856 votes cast. Her primary competitor, Jason Van Driesche, got 188 votes, or 22 percent. FaRied Munarsyah tallied just 17 votes, and Lenora Travis didn't take home any during the caucus, which was mostly conducted virtually and with an electronic ballot.
Deep Dives: An Illustrated Guide to the Two and a Half Dive Bars at the Five Corners in Essex Junction
The Father, the Son, the Holy Ghost. Protons, electrons, neutrons. Birth, life, death. The fundamentals of our universe are built on the power of three. Vermont, too, houses a formidable and essential triumvirate — a trio of singular dive bars all within steps of Five Corners in Essex Junction: Park Place Tavern & Grill, the Hornets' Nest, and Murray's Tavern & Grill. Within these 12 walls, there's a barstool for every mood, craving and manner of company.
Leslie Roth’s Companion Animals are Knit With Wit
Leslie Roth's animals have attitude. Their likenesses vary from a frog to a chicken to a raccoon, but most wear expressions of self-assurance bordering on defiance: I might be made of yarn, but don't think you can mess with me. Roth, who lives in Montpelier, is a really good knitter....
Affordable Housing Developer to Convert Newport Convent Into Apartments, Condos
State Rep. Mike Marcotte (R-Coventry) has fond memories of his 12 years as a student at Sacred Heart School, a Catholic institution that occupies a promontory overlooking Lake Memphremagog and the Canadian mountains on the far shore. "I got a great education," Marcotte said. “I think it’s made me who...
Warning Policy Adoption Champlain Valley School District
The Board of School Directors gives public notice of its intent to adopt local district policies dealing with the following at its meeting scheduled on December 13, 2022:. C7 - Board Commitment to Non-Discrimination E17 - Policy on Non-Discriminatory Mascots and School Branding. Copies of the above policies may be...
In Its Newly Expanded Burlington Space, Café Dim Sum Has Added Hot Pot
Sam Lai does a lot of explaining these days. During dinner service, the chef checks in on most tables at Café Dim Sum, the recently expanded Burlington restaurant he co-owns with his wife, Li Rong Lin. His aim is to help guests navigate the eatery's new evening offering. As...
5th Quarter Butcher Shop Joins Waitsfield's Mad River Taste Place
The Mad River Taste Place in Waitsfield has been a food lover's paradise since it opened in 2017. Stocked with Vermont's finest treats — and one of the best cheese counters in the state — the specialty grocery store couldn't get much better. But on November 30, it...
Burlington Council Heeds Call to Address Gun Violence
The Burlington City Council passed a resolution on Monday that calls for a wide-ranging response to an uptick in gun violence in the city. The measure, which passed unanimously, asks the Vermont legislature to pass stronger gun laws, including a trio of charter changes that Burlington voters endorsed in 2014. Those proposals would ban guns from bars, require safe storage of firearms and allow police to seize guns following incidents of domestic violence.
A Call-Taker Advises the Anxious During a Shift on Vermont's Suicide-Prevention Hotline
It might as well be midnight, so heavy are the rain clouds over downtown St. Johnsbury. Even the streetlights seem dull under their weight. Chantelle Blackburn arrives a few minutes before 8 p.m. at the white Colonial overlooking Main Street. She unlocks the front door, slips inside and snaps the dead bolt shut, then ascends a dark stairwell up to the room where she will spend the next 13 hours.
Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 5:00 Pm Public Hearing Notice
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83225696227?pwd=SGQ0bTdnS000Wkc3c2J4WWw1dzMxUT09. Telephone: US +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or. 1. ZP-22-576; 20 Pine Street (FD6, Ward 3C) Cathedral Immaculate Conception, Parish Charitable Trust / Salvatore Matano / John Caulo Demolition and removal of existing church building, bell tower, parking lot, and impervious pathways. Planned landscape with trees will be retained.
sevendaysvt
Burlington, VT
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
Comments / 0