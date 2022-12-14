Read full article on original website
WCAX
New UVM Health Network chief faces significant challenges
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a new day for UVM Health Network as Dr. John Brumsted retires after more than a decade on the job. The new CEO is Dr. Sunny Eappen, who comes to Vermont from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, part of the Mass General Brigham Network.
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester political powerhouse Judy Reardon passes away at 64
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester resident Judy Reardon passed away Friday at the age of 64 after a long period of illness. She was best known for her lifelong contributions to Manchester and New Hampshire politics, most notably her tenure as political strategist and Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan
President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
Vermont attorney general settles with Upper Valley Services over neglect, false claims
The service provider for adults with developmental disabilities will pay at least $112,000 and make changes to its operations under the terms of the agreement. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont attorney general settles with Upper Valley Services over neglect, false claims.
WCAX
Kuster police de-escalation bill headed to Biden’s desk
CONCORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A police de-escalation bill co-sponsored by New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is heading to President Biden’s desk. The bill passed 264-162 with Republican support and capped off a modest two-year effort by Congress to pass police reform legislation after the killing of George Floyd sparked global protests against police brutality.
WCAX
New treatment drug available for people in recovery in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Doctors in New Hampshire will now be able to prescribe buprenorphine, a drug used to treat opioid use disorder, during telehealth appointments. Sen. Maggie Hassan says the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services just made the announcement. She says New Hampshire residents in recovery should...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Vermont
If you are looking for the hospital sort list in the Vermont zone, you have got the proper place. In this blog post, I’ll give some excellent hospital details, that are physically placed in the Vermont. Also, a direction map link from your place, with approximate user reviews, Support...
NECN
New England Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals
Reports have started coming in tallying snowfall amounts in areas of New England that have seen accumulation Saturday morning. Tens of thousands are still without power due to the impact of the storm in the region. Here are the snowfall totals in New England:. Massachusetts. Rowe - 18" Hawley -...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police reminding drivers to clear snow, ice off vehicle before driving
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are reminding drivers to clear all the snow and ice off the top of vehicles. Since 2002, Jessica's Law makes it mandatory to clear vehicles of snow before getting behind the wheel. Drivers who violate the law face fines of $250 to...
How do you feel about your child’s education? Vermont state officials want to know.
The Vermont Agency of Education is creating a Family Engagement Council, a group of roughly a dozen parents and guardians, to provide input on Vermont schools. Read the story on VTDigger here: How do you feel about your child’s education? Vermont state officials want to know..
WMUR.com
More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire
NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday, and it will continue into Saturday. The following snow totals, as of 9:32 p.m. Friday, come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
Mass., Conn., N.Y. report ‘very high’ levels of the flu
Flu season started earlier than usual this year and rates as of mid-December are higher than in recent years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Dec. 9, the CDC reported that Massachusetts is at a “very high” level of flu activity, with Connecticut, Maine and New York also rated at the same level. Levels are “moderate” in Vermont and “minimal” in New Hampshire.
WCAX
Young Vt. entrepreneur transforms vans into living, office space
ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont business is transforming vans, trailers, and other vehicles into living and working spaces. “I felt the immense satisfaction that comes from creating something with your own two hands. I just felt really a lot of pride in what I was doing,” said Emily Koons, who started Ozzie Vans after her recent move to the Green Mountains.
Stuck in Vermont: Checking in With a Couple Who Moved From NYC to Rural Vermont During the Pandemic
In July 2020, married couple Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman moved from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Their farmhouse rental in Derby was twice as large and cost a third as much as their city dwelling. After more than two decades of life in the city, the pandemic prompted their big move, but they had been considering it for a decade. Noah grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, and they wanted to be closer to his mom and stepfather in East Burke. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment.
The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston
A parcel of undeveloped land is the site of a proposal that is forcing one of Vermont’s fastest growing municipalities to reckon with the challenges of building new housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston.
nbcboston.com
New England Power Outages: Winter Storm Leaves Tens of Thousands Without Electricity
Tens of thousands New England residents were without power Saturday morning as a winter storm passed through the region. As of 8:30 a.m., just over 1,800 customers were without power in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The majority of the outages are in western Mass., though the Worcester area and some parts of Greater Boston and the Cape are also experiencing issues.
WMTW
Maine family suing VT homeowner for death of toddler who accidentally shot himself
BARRE, Vt. — A Saco family is suing a Vermont homeowner and her employer after their child accidentally shot and killed himself inside the home last year. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont, 3-year-old Peter Bunce traveled to Barre, Vermont, with his father and sister in June 2021.
New Hampshire power outages: More than 50,000 people without electricity
Friday’s winter storm that battered New England with heavy rain and, in some locations, more than a foot of snow has left tens of thousands of people in New Hampshire without electricity. In the Granite State, where some communities reported as much as 20-plus inches of snow and heavy,...
Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds State of Vermont
Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development Josh Hanford, Commissioner, VT Department of Housing and Community Development One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor Montpelier, VT 05620 802-828-3080. These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the State of Vermont Agency...
