Saint Johnsbury, VT

New UVM Health Network chief faces significant challenges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a new day for UVM Health Network as Dr. John Brumsted retires after more than a decade on the job. The new CEO is Dr. Sunny Eappen, who comes to Vermont from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, part of the Mass General Brigham Network.
Manchester political powerhouse Judy Reardon passes away at 64

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester resident Judy Reardon passed away Friday at the age of 64 after a long period of illness. She was best known for her lifelong contributions to Manchester and New Hampshire politics, most notably her tenure as political strategist and Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan

President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
Kuster police de-escalation bill headed to Biden’s desk

CONCORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A police de-escalation bill co-sponsored by New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster is heading to President Biden’s desk. The bill passed 264-162 with Republican support and capped off a modest two-year effort by Congress to pass police reform legislation after the killing of George Floyd sparked global protests against police brutality.
Best Hospital In Vermont

If you are looking for the hospital sort list in the Vermont zone, you have got the proper place. In this blog post, I’ll give some excellent hospital details, that are physically placed in the Vermont. Also, a direction map link from your place, with approximate user reviews, Support...
New England Winter Storm: Snowfall Totals

Reports have started coming in tallying snowfall amounts in areas of New England that have seen accumulation Saturday morning. Tens of thousands are still without power due to the impact of the storm in the region. Here are the snowfall totals in New England:. Massachusetts. Rowe - 18" Hawley -...
More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire

NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 16, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A strong winter storm brought heavy snow and rain to New Hampshire on Friday, and it will continue into Saturday. The following snow totals, as of 9:32 p.m. Friday, come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
Mass., Conn., N.Y. report ‘very high’ levels of the flu

Flu season started earlier than usual this year and rates as of mid-December are higher than in recent years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Dec. 9, the CDC reported that Massachusetts is at a “very high” level of flu activity, with Connecticut, Maine and New York also rated at the same level. Levels are “moderate” in Vermont and “minimal” in New Hampshire.
Young Vt. entrepreneur transforms vans into living, office space

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont business is transforming vans, trailers, and other vehicles into living and working spaces. “I felt the immense satisfaction that comes from creating something with your own two hands. I just felt really a lot of pride in what I was doing,” said Emily Koons, who started Ozzie Vans after her recent move to the Green Mountains.
Stuck in Vermont: Checking in With a Couple Who Moved From NYC to Rural Vermont During the Pandemic

In July 2020, married couple Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman moved from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Their farmhouse rental in Derby was twice as large and cost a third as much as their city dwelling. After more than two decades of life in the city, the pandemic prompted their big move, but they had been considering it for a decade. Noah grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, and they wanted to be closer to his mom and stepfather in East Burke. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment.
The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston

A parcel of undeveloped land is the site of a proposal that is forcing one of Vermont’s fastest growing municipalities to reckon with the challenges of building new housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston.
New England Power Outages: Winter Storm Leaves Tens of Thousands Without Electricity

Tens of thousands New England residents were without power Saturday morning as a winter storm passed through the region. As of 8:30 a.m., just over 1,800 customers were without power in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The majority of the outages are in western Mass., though the Worcester area and some parts of Greater Boston and the Cape are also experiencing issues.
Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds State of Vermont

Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development Josh Hanford, Commissioner, VT Department of Housing and Community Development One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor Montpelier, VT 05620 802-828-3080. These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the State of Vermont Agency...
