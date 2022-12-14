Engelberth Construction, acting as Construction Manager for 10th Cavalry Housing Limited Partnership, seeks qualified subcontractors and suppliers for the 10th Cavalry Apartments project in Colchester, VT.

Read full article on original website
UVM Health Network Announces Another Apartment Building, New Childcare Center
The University of Vermont Health Network is investing $6 million in another employee housing project, one that will include a new childcare center. The South Burlington building will have 120 apartments ranging from studios to two bedrooms, while the childcare operation is expected to serve up to 75 kids. The building is going up on Market Street — not far from a separate, 61-unit apartment complex that the hospital invested nearly $3 million in earlier this year.
Burlington to Consider Demolition Permit for Historic Church
City officials will consider issuing a permit next week that would allow for the demolition of the historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Burlington. In a permit application, parish leaders wrote that demolition is the best way to "desanctify" the property. The church closed four years ago and is currently under contract for sale to an undisclosed buyer.
Notice of Self-Storage Lien Sale Chimney Corners Self Storage 76 Gonyeau Road, Milton Vt 05403Notice of Tax Sale Town of Colchester
Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self-storage units listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed bid. This sale is being held to collect unpaid storage unit occupancy fees, charges, and expenses of the sale. The entire contents of each self-storage unit listed below will be sold, with the proceeds to be distributed to Chimney Corners Self Storage for all accrued occupancy fees (rent charges), late payment fees, sale expenses, and all other expenses in relation to the unit and its sale.
Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds State of Vermont
Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development Josh Hanford, Commissioner, VT Department of Housing and Community Development One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor Montpelier, VT 05620 802-828-3080. These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the State of Vermont Agency...
State of Vermont Vermont Superior Court Addison Unit, Civil Division Docket No: 250-12-19 Ancv
Michael a. Bortell Appointed Executor of the Estate of Kenneth J. Bortell and Usda. Mortgagee's Notice of Foreclosure Sale of Real Property Under 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 14, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Kenneth J. Bortell to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for ARK-LA-TEX Financial Services, LLC dba Benchmark Mortgage, dated April 30, 2015 and recorded in Book 276 Page 466 of the land records of the Town of Middlebury, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for ARK-LA-TEX Financial Services, LLC dba Benchmark Mortgage to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC dated November 1, 2017 and recorded in Book 293 Page 293 of the land records of the Town of Middlebury, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 34 Exchange Street, Middlebury, Vermont on January 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
RFP Essex Westford School District Network Backup Solution
EWSD invites interested proposers to submit bids for a district-wide information technology network backup solution. The deadline to submit proposals is January 19, 2023 at 4:00pm Eastern Standard Time. For more details visit www.ewsd.org > District Operations > Purchasing & Bids and view the full RFP document (including information about an upcoming Q&A session for interested proposers) under "RFPs & Bid Requests." For more information contact pdrescher@ewsd.org.
Affordable Housing Developer to Convert Newport Convent Into Apartments, Condos
State Rep. Mike Marcotte (R-Coventry) has fond memories of his 12 years as a student at Sacred Heart School, a Catholic institution that occupies a promontory overlooking Lake Memphremagog and the Canadian mountains on the far shore. "I got a great education," Marcotte said. “I think it’s made me who...
Auction – Mobile Home
Sale Date and Location: Tuesday, 12/20/22 at 11:00 a.m. – Milton Mobile Home Co-op, Lot #78, 44 Rita Way in Milton, Vermont. For more info. call (802) 860-9536. Must be moved 5 days after sale. Auctioneer: Uriah Wallace – Lic. #057-0002460.
State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No. 22-PR-05215
To the creditors of Catherine Elizabeth Carol Hughes, late of Charlotte, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of this publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
Stuck in Vermont: Checking in With a Couple Who Moved From NYC to Rural Vermont During the Pandemic
In July 2020, married couple Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman moved from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Their farmhouse rental in Derby was twice as large and cost a third as much as their city dwelling. After more than two decades of life in the city, the pandemic prompted their big move, but they had been considering it for a decade. Noah grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, and they wanted to be closer to his mom and stepfather in East Burke. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment.
Deep Dives: An Illustrated Guide to the Two and a Half Dive Bars at the Five Corners in Essex Junction
The Father, the Son, the Holy Ghost. Protons, electrons, neutrons. Birth, life, death. The fundamentals of our universe are built on the power of three. Vermont, too, houses a formidable and essential triumvirate — a trio of singular dive bars all within steps of Five Corners in Essex Junction: Park Place Tavern & Grill, the Hornets' Nest, and Murray's Tavern & Grill. Within these 12 walls, there's a barstool for every mood, craving and manner of company.
A Montpelier Farmer Digs for Another Kind of Earthly Bounty — Old and Rare Bottles
The idea of digging around her property for buried treasures first came to Laura Smith-Riva in a dream. But it took some groundhogs to turn that dream into reality. In 2018, Smith-Riva and her husband, Vincenzo Riva, bought an 1823 farmhouse and land on Berlin Street in Montpelier. Two years later, Smith-Riva was standing in her yard on their hilly, 10-acre sheep farm when she spotted something glimmering in the sun: a perfectly square glass bottle that the groundhogs had unearthed. She dug it up, washed it and, upon researching it, determined that it was a perfume bottle from the 1920s.
Shannon Wins Democratic Nomination for Burlington Council Seat
Burlington City Councilor Joan Shannon trounced three challengers on Thursday night to earn the Democratic nomination for the South District seat she currently holds. Shannon won 76 percent of the vote in the Democratic caucus, taking home 651 of the 856 votes cast. Her primary competitor, Jason Van Driesche, got 188 votes, or 22 percent. FaRied Munarsyah tallied just 17 votes, and Lenora Travis didn't take home any during the caucus, which was mostly conducted virtually and with an electronic ballot.
City of Essex Junction Invitation to Bid Main Street/Vt Route 15 Waterline Replacement Project
The City of Essex Junction is accepting sealed bids from pre-qualified contractors for the Main Street/VT Route 15 Waterline Replacement Project. The contract generally includes the following work items on Main Street/VT Route 15 in the City of Essex Junction: Supply and Install 4,200 If of 12" CL 52 Ductile Iron Waterline; Supply and Install 390 If of 8" CL 52 Ductile Iron Waterline; Supply and Install 7 New Hydrant Assemblies; Pressure Reducing Valve Vault with Associated Pipe, Valves, and Fittings; Supply and Install 1,700 If of 3/4" K Copper Water Service; Supply and Install 35 3/4" Corporation and 35 3/4" Curb Stops; Supply and Install 2,750 cy of Crushed Gravel; Supply and Install 1,925 tons of Bituminous Concrete Pavement; Cement Concrete Curb and Sidewalk; and Supply and Install 315 cy of Topsoil, 4,975 sy of Green Area Restoration.
5th Quarter Butcher Shop Joins Waitsfield's Mad River Taste Place
The Mad River Taste Place in Waitsfield has been a food lover's paradise since it opened in 2017. Stocked with Vermont's finest treats — and one of the best cheese counters in the state — the specialty grocery store couldn't get much better. But on November 30, it...
The Central Vermont Queer Craft Fair Sets Up in Barre's Old Labor Hall
Lily Baker, a queer potter who lives in Montpelier, is just beginning to turn her craft into supplemental income. Many of the fairs where she might hawk her earthen wares, however, are limited to "very established artists." So, over the summer, Baker started talking to her fellow crafty queer friends.
Onsen Ramen Opens in Essex Junction
Perry and Neil Farr have been making ramen at their poke bars, the Scale, for four years. This week, they are launching a restaurant devoted to the Japanese noodle dish. Onsen Ramen opens at 137 Pearl Street in Essex Junction on Thursday, December 15. The restaurant occupies the former Essex Junction location of the Scale, which closed earlier this year. The original Scale in Williston remains open daily with its popular poke and acai bowls.
Request for Proposal – Town of Colchester, Vt Smith Creek Stormwater Improvements Project
The Town of Colchester is requesting proposals from engineering firms (Consultants) for design engineering services for the proposed Smith Creek Stormwater Improvements project. The project will involve the further evaluation of stormwater recommendations contained within the Malletts Bay Transportation & Stormwater Scoping project, and preparation of conceptual plans, final plans, and cost estimates for the improvements within three distinct watershed sub-basins draining to Smith Creek. The improvements that were identified during the scoping process were done at a watershed planning level and the Consultant will need to determine if they fully maximize pollutant reduction opportunities. The Town is willing to consider alternatives to the improvements that were recommended as part of the scoping study so long as improvements maximize pollutant reduction, meet the needs of the neighborhood given the site's existing conditions, utility and Right-of-Way constraints, existing infrastructure networks, soils, continuing erosion issues, consideration of the post-construction maintenance requirements, and other project characteristics.
Burlington School District Sues Monsanto Over PCB Contamination
The Burlington School District is seeking to force chemical maker Monsanto to pay for the fallout from PCB contamination at the city's now-shuttered high school. In a lawsuit filed on Friday in federal court in Burlington, the district alleges that Monsanto encouraged customers to use PCB mixtures in construction materials "despite knowing that this would directly introduce PCBs into surrounding air and other construction materials, and onto nearby interior surfaces."
Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 5:00 Pm Public Hearing Notice
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83225696227?pwd=SGQ0bTdnS000Wkc3c2J4WWw1dzMxUT09. Telephone: US +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or. 1. ZP-22-576; 20 Pine Street (FD6, Ward 3C) Cathedral Immaculate Conception, Parish Charitable Trust / Salvatore Matano / John Caulo Demolition and removal of existing church building, bell tower, parking lot, and impervious pathways. Planned landscape with trees will be retained.
