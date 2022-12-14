Read full article on original website
Blustery weekend in Baltimore with a chance for a winter weather before Christmas
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The weekend and next several days remain cool, and there is the chance for winter weather next week. Friday night will be cold with temperatures falling near freezing for most. Skies will be mostly clear. The rest of the weekend will be chilly and blustery with...
Baltimore County residents begin to prepare for upcoming winter weather
It's that time of year, time to prepare for winter and many people were out and about Wednesday to do just that, as we are about to see some winter weather move in.
Fallen tree causing damage and power outages in NW Baltimore neighborhood
A few neighbors in Northwest Baltimore said they have a tree from hell between their two properties and they can't seem to get the city’s help with cutting it down.
Icy weather-maker on its way out, but new system could provide Maryland White Christmas
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - Dec. 16 - Blustery weekend in Baltimore with a potential for winter weather before Christmas. Although our latest weather-maker that caused havoc with ice and rain is moving out, reliable long-range computer models continue to hint at a system moving in for later Thursday and Friday with the potential of rain, snow, or both that brings the potential of the first White Christmas in Baltimore since 2002.
Marylanders are preparing for winter weather to wallop the state
BALTIMORE -- Weather teams across the state issued winter warnings ahead of a massive storm system that is expected to hit the East Coast overnight.That storm is projected to bring with it a dangerous mix of ice, snow, and strong winds. "That's going to create power outages, tree limbs down and just treacherous conditions on the roadways," Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration spokesman Charlie Gischlar said.The administration had its employees out pretreating the roads on Wednesday.Officials say that nearly 3,000 pieces of equipment and drivers remain on standby to keep those roads clear for the Thursday morning commute."Ice is...
Freezing rain possible overnight in the season’s first Winter Weather Advisory
Ice on tree branches in Reston (photo by Douglas H. Errett) Updated at 8:05 p.m. — Fairfax County Public Schools will open two hours late tomorrow in response to the anticipated inclement weather. Earlier: Fairfax County may get its first serious taste of winter weather for the season overnight.
Recent home explosions cause homeless victims and scared citizens
Maryland has had a pattern of explosions happening in the past few years, and the pattern has continued with another recent explosion which caused a deadly fire in Montgomery County. On Nov. 16, the residents of the Potomac Oaks Condominium were forced to evacuate their homes due to a fire. More than 14 people were injured in the incident, and now dozens of residents have been left homeless. Following this recent tragedy, questions are being raised as to why this strange and dangerous pattern continues across the state.
Maryland schools calling for delayed openings ahead of anticipated emergency weather conditions
On Monday, Students and teachers across Maryland began checking their weather apps in the hopes of potential winter weather. In Montgomery County, many began looking at MOCO Snow for the famous “pencil predictions.”
Maryland Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued as Maryland braces for winter storm
BALTIMORE -- A significant ice storm is taking aim at Maryland.Your First Alert Weather Team has declared Thursday as an Alert Day because of slick conditions making for a problematic commute.Find local school closures and delays here.The main form of winter weather will be freezing rain. Please use extra caution as roads may appear wet but actually be icy.Brace for road closures and delays as you try to get to work and get the kids off to school.Plan for patchy ice in the Baltimore area to more widespread slick conditions further north and west.The highest ice totals will be in...
Maryland Weather: A storm system will create cold temperatures and wintry conditions
BALTIMORE -- It will be clear and cold tonight with low temperatures falling well into the 20s across the region.Wednesday will start with sunshine and clouds, but the clouds will thicken and lower as the day goes on. By the afternoon, temperatures will have dipped into the low 40s. The much-advertised storm system will approach Maryland by Wednesday night. Precipitation will likely hold off until after midnight as temperatures hover in most areas in the low 30s. A *WINTER STORM WATCH* remains in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday night for Garrett & Allegany Counties. The coldest temperatures will occur across Western Maryland and this...
WEATHER ALERT | Winter weather to impact Thursday morning rush hour in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland is bracing for winter weather accompanying the next weather-maker on Thursday. Before the winter weather arrives, it will stay dry, chilly, and quiet midweek. After a clear and cold overnight, Wednesday's temperatures will be in the mid 40s, but a few more clouds will move into the region ahead of a complex weather system.
Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Offers Tips to Prepare for the Winter Storm Season
Per Montgomery County: As the winter season begins, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and the County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security (OEMHS) are encouraging community members to familiarize themselves with what to do before, during and after a winter storm. With winter weather, there are several factors that...
Maryland Weather: Wintry mix will bring light ice accumulations to Baltimore Thursday, heavier in Western MD
BALTIMORE — Thursday is a WJZ Alert Day because of the potential for winter weather and then rounds of rain.A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Garrett and Allegany Counties starting Wednesday evening until 1 am on Friday.A wintry mix starts predawn Thursday through the morning rush hour.Once it stops, then all rain for the rest of the day. Rain could become heavy at times. Ice accumulations in #Baltimore will be light, and heavier in Western Maryland. Rain totals will in 1 to 2 inches by Friday morning. It will be clear and cold tonight, with low temperatures falling well into the...
Wintry mix expected in Baltimore area on Thursday morning, Winter Storm Watch issued for western Maryland
BALTIMORE, MD—The Baltimore area could see its first round of wintry weather on Thursday morning. The National Weather Service says to expect snow – possibly mixed with rain, freezing rain, and sleet – before 7 a.m., then rain – possibly mixed with snow and freezing rain – between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., then all rain after 10 a.m.
Curtis Bay residents are calling on CSX to halt coal deliveries, ship safer materials
BALTIMORE -- Curtis Bay residents on Saturday marched and asked for support from local officials in pushing CSX to transport something safer than coal.There was an explosion at a coal silo on Benhill Avenue on Dec. 30, 2021. It shattered windows and damaged homes in the Curtis Bay community.Earlier this year, Residents in Baltimore's Curtis Bay community filed a class action lawsuit against CSX Transportation, claiming negligence resulted in a health-harming explosion at its facility in 2021. The lawsuit states "knowing, intentional and reckless" conduct by CSX caused the explosion that released "poisonous and carcinogenic chemicals." The residents who filed the...
Maryland Braces For Icy Weather
(Baltimore, MD) -- Maryland is bracing for a big ice storm. Patchy ice is in the forecast in Baltimore this evening through late Thursday night, with slicker conditions further north and west. An Ice Storm Warning is issued for Garrett and Allegany counties. The western part of the state is...
Vehicle crash on Key Bridge with serious injuries, says fire crews
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fire crews from Baltimore City and Baltimore County are on the scene of a crash with serious injuries on the Key Bridge. Firefighters say one vehicle involved in the crash is on fire and there is a second vehicle accident near the Anne Arundel County side of the bridge.
Man Injured During Crash on I-270 in Frederick County
A crash on Interstate 270 injured a man and left a car damaged overnight Friday in Frederick County, Maryland, authorities say. The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Southbound I-270 near the Urbana Exit, Frederick County Fire and Rescue said. Photos from firefighters show a mangled car in pieces...
Public hearings will help decide rates for new I-95 Express Toll Lanes
Upcoming public hearings will help decide rates for the new I-95 Express Toll Lane extension that's scheduled to open in 2024.
1 dead in 5-vehicle crash on Route 100; 1 dead in fiery crash on Key Bridge
Wet and, in some cases, icy conditions contributed to crashes across Baltimore-area roads Thursday night, including two fatal crashes. The Maryland State Highway Administration reported there were icy roadways and urged people to stay home. For those who need to travel, SHA recommended giving more time to get to where you're going, to drive slowly and to increase your following distance.
