Notice of Self-Storage Lien Sale Chimney Corners Self Storage 76 Gonyeau Road, Milton Vt 05403Notice of Tax Sale Town of Colchester

WCAX
Burlington moves forward with decades-old district heat plan
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Steam from Burlington Electric’s McNeil Generating Station would warm the hospital and parts of the UVM campus under a plan the city is pursuing. The decades-old district energy plan would also help the Queen City meet its climate goals. For decades, the city of Burlington...
WCAX
New UVM Health Network chief faces significant challenges
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a new day for UVM Health Network as Dr. John Brumsted retires after more than a decade on the job. The new CEO is Dr. Sunny Eappen, who comes to Vermont from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, part of the Mass General Brigham Network.
The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston
A parcel of undeveloped land is the site of a proposal that is forcing one of Vermont’s fastest growing municipalities to reckon with the challenges of building new housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston.
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: This $429,900 home in Essex Junction has a fully fenced yard and four bedrooms
This cape style home in Essex Junction has a attached one car garage and three season porch. The home is also equipped for kids and pets with a fully fenced yard. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full and 1 half) Price: $429,900. Square Feet: 1,421. HIGHLIGHTS: back deck, fully fenced yard, hardwood...
Burlington to Consider Demolition Permit for Historic Church
City officials will consider issuing a permit next week that would allow for the demolition of the historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Burlington. In a permit application, parish leaders wrote that demolition is the best way to "desanctify" the property. The church closed four years ago and is currently under contract for sale to an undisclosed buyer.
Housing advocates ask for $175 million to build homes
The organizations say Vermont needs 10,000 more housing units over the next five years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Housing advocates ask for $175 million to build homes .
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, December 17
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do on this snowy Saturday. Tonight at the North Country Planetarium there’s a very special Holiday Show! Visitors will experience what the planetarium calls a full-dome kaleidoscopic version of “The Nutcracker.” Organizers say it’s a unique way to experience the classic Christmas tale. It begins at 6:00 p.m. and tickets for the general public are $9. Day-of-event tickets are available at the Planetarium office in Hudson 104 one hour prior to showtime by cash or check only. For more information, contact the planetarium at northcountryplanetarium@plattsburgh.edu or call 518-564-3168.
Stuck in Vermont: Checking in With a Couple Who Moved From NYC to Rural Vermont During the Pandemic
In July 2020, married couple Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman moved from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Their farmhouse rental in Derby was twice as large and cost a third as much as their city dwelling. After more than two decades of life in the city, the pandemic prompted their big move, but they had been considering it for a decade. Noah grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, and they wanted to be closer to his mom and stepfather in East Burke. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment.
State of Vermont Vermont Superior Court Addison Unit, Civil Division Docket No: 250-12-19 Ancv
Michael a. Bortell Appointed Executor of the Estate of Kenneth J. Bortell and Usda. Mortgagee's Notice of Foreclosure Sale of Real Property Under 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 14, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Kenneth J. Bortell to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for ARK-LA-TEX Financial Services, LLC dba Benchmark Mortgage, dated April 30, 2015 and recorded in Book 276 Page 466 of the land records of the Town of Middlebury, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for ARK-LA-TEX Financial Services, LLC dba Benchmark Mortgage to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC dated November 1, 2017 and recorded in Book 293 Page 293 of the land records of the Town of Middlebury, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 34 Exchange Street, Middlebury, Vermont on January 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
mynbc5.com
Globalfoundries begins layoff process
ESSEX, Vt. — GlobalFoundries, Vermont's largest private employer, is expected to issue layoffs this week. The company originally announced it would lay off employees in November. The microchip plant in Essex Junction currently employs more than 2,000 people. GlobalFoundries told NBC5 that they have started the process and they...
Stephen Marshall: The affordability problem is not the cost of lumber
Property costs are going in the wrong direction. One solution: Tax land, not buildings and other improvements. Read the story on VTDigger here: Stephen Marshall: The affordability problem is not the cost of lumber.
State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-07167
To the creditors of: MARY JANE ROY, late of Essex Junction, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
UVM Health Network Announces Another Apartment Building, New Childcare Center
The University of Vermont Health Network is investing $6 million in another employee housing project, one that will include a new childcare center. The South Burlington building will have 120 apartments ranging from studios to two bedrooms, while the childcare operation is expected to serve up to 75 kids. The building is going up on Market Street — not far from a separate, 61-unit apartment complex that the hospital invested nearly $3 million in earlier this year.
A Montpelier Farmer Digs for Another Kind of Earthly Bounty — Old and Rare Bottles
The idea of digging around her property for buried treasures first came to Laura Smith-Riva in a dream. But it took some groundhogs to turn that dream into reality. In 2018, Smith-Riva and her husband, Vincenzo Riva, bought an 1823 farmhouse and land on Berlin Street in Montpelier. Two years later, Smith-Riva was standing in her yard on their hilly, 10-acre sheep farm when she spotted something glimmering in the sun: a perfectly square glass bottle that the groundhogs had unearthed. She dug it up, washed it and, upon researching it, determined that it was a perfume bottle from the 1920s.
mynbc5.com
First snow day had local residents enjoying their free time outside
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Lots of snow meant lots of school closings today, which also meant most people got to go out and enjoy their first snow day. The ski slopes were too far of a drive for many, so some people decided to stay local instead. Hills throughout our region turned into the perfect sledding and snowboarding location.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash leads to DUI charges in Waterbury Center
WATERBURY— Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 11:10 p.m. The Vermont State Police responded along with Waterbury Fire and Rescue. Police say that Myria McNally, 30, of Waterbury, had rear ended a skid steer. McNally was...
mynbc5.com
Police, Vermont banks warn of increased check fraud scams
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Police and bank officials are warning Vermonters to be on alert after a number of reports of stolen checks from blue United States Postal Service drop boxes. The Vermont Bankers Association put out an announcement on Thursday urging Vermonters to be cautious when mailing checks. In...
Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds State of Vermont
Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development Josh Hanford, Commissioner, VT Department of Housing and Community Development One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor Montpelier, VT 05620 802-828-3080. These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the State of Vermont Agency...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re in search of three little pigs, look no further!. Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup are the Powerpuff Boys currently available for adoption at HSCC. They were found at as strays at a campground in Colchester, where a staff member recovered them after multiple days.
Engelberth Construction, acting as Construction Manager for 10th Cavalry Housing Limited Partnership, seeks qualified subcontractors and suppliers for the 10th Cavalry Apartments project in Colchester, VT.
Women-Owned, Minority-Owned subcontractors and suppliers, and Small, Locally Owned, and Section 3 Businesses are strongly encouraged to submit a bid proposal. Project Description: Renovations to three historic buildings, previous dormitories: Dupont Hall, Hamel Hall, and Purtill Hall, located at 123, 33 and 81 Ethan Allen Avenue in Colchester, VT. The project is anticipated to consist of conversion to 65 units of multi-family housing with a mix of studios, and one-bedroom units.
