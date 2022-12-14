Read full article on original website
Colchester Sun
Yankee Pride Quilts teaches the next generation of quilters from its location is Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION — Yankee Pride Quilts, located in Five Corners, is all about teaching the next generation of quilters. In business since 1981, Yankee Pride provides a selection of high quality quilting fabric, as well as quilting classes for those wanting to learn. Marti DelNevo, a shopkeeper at Yankee...
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: This $429,900 home in Essex Junction has a fully fenced yard and four bedrooms
This cape style home in Essex Junction has a attached one car garage and three season porch. The home is also equipped for kids and pets with a fully fenced yard. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full and 1 half) Price: $429,900. Square Feet: 1,421. HIGHLIGHTS: back deck, fully fenced yard, hardwood...
mynbc5.com
Thousands of power outages from heavy, wet snow in Vermont and Northern New York
A winter storm dumped several inches to more than two feet of snow across Vermont and northern New York, leading to over 60,000 power outages late Friday night. About 50,000 people were still impacted by outages in Vermont as of Saturday morning. Meanwhile, more than 17,000 homes in northern New York, particularly Essex County, were without power as of Saturday morning.
In Its Newly Expanded Burlington Space, Café Dim Sum Has Added Hot Pot
Sam Lai does a lot of explaining these days. During dinner service, the chef checks in on most tables at Café Dim Sum, the recently expanded Burlington restaurant he co-owns with his wife, Li Rong Lin. His aim is to help guests navigate the eatery's new evening offering. As...
Life Stories: Musician Pete Sutherland Was ‘a Unifying Force’
In a small house on a dirt road in Shelburne, Pete Sutherland (May 13, 1951-November 30, 2022) and his brother Michael played imaginative games when they were young. The boys were "quick and sharp," Michael said, and the bond they formed in early childhood felt magical. "We created a world...
A Montpelier Farmer Digs for Another Kind of Earthly Bounty — Old and Rare Bottles
The idea of digging around her property for buried treasures first came to Laura Smith-Riva in a dream. But it took some groundhogs to turn that dream into reality. In 2018, Smith-Riva and her husband, Vincenzo Riva, bought an 1823 farmhouse and land on Berlin Street in Montpelier. Two years later, Smith-Riva was standing in her yard on their hilly, 10-acre sheep farm when she spotted something glimmering in the sun: a perfectly square glass bottle that the groundhogs had unearthed. She dug it up, washed it and, upon researching it, determined that it was a perfume bottle from the 1920s.
WCAX
Burlington moves forward with decades-old district heat plan
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Steam from Burlington Electric’s McNeil Generating Station would warm the hospital and parts of the UVM campus under a plan the city is pursuing. The decades-old district energy plan would also help the Queen City meet its climate goals. For decades, the city of Burlington...
Stuck in Vermont: Checking in With a Couple Who Moved From NYC to Rural Vermont During the Pandemic
In July 2020, married couple Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman moved from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Their farmhouse rental in Derby was twice as large and cost a third as much as their city dwelling. After more than two decades of life in the city, the pandemic prompted their big move, but they had been considering it for a decade. Noah grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, and they wanted to be closer to his mom and stepfather in East Burke. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment.
mynbc5.com
Vermont gets hit with first nor'easter of the season bringing heavy, wet snow
WILLISTON, Vt. — At VTrans, the first big storm of the season has brought a lot of work for the department. Even with a very early start, they don't plan on stopping any time soon. "Some of our trucks were out at 4 a.m., a lot of those trucks...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re in search of three little pigs, look no further!. Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup are the Powerpuff Boys currently available for adoption at HSCC. They were found at as strays at a campground in Colchester, where a staff member recovered them after multiple days.
miltonindependent.com
Home tour of the week: A $399,900 home in Milton that backs onto woods for extra privacy
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Milton sits on a single level, creating an accessible and easy to clean living space (no lugging vacuums up stairs). The kitchen contains quartz countertops with vaulted ceilings and vinyl plank wood flooring. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full. Price: $399,900. Square Feet: 1,630.
WCAX
New UVM Health Network chief faces significant challenges
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a new day for UVM Health Network as Dr. John Brumsted retires after more than a decade on the job. The new CEO is Dr. Sunny Eappen, who comes to Vermont from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, part of the Mass General Brigham Network.
WCAX
Gardener’s Supply, Intervale founder Will Raap dies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The founder of Gardener’s Supply and the Intervale, Will Raap, has died. Raap founded the Gardener’s Supply family of companies in 1983. In founding the Intervale, he had a focus on developing economic and social opportunity, coupled with being good stewards of the land.
WCAX
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton
Onsen Ramen Opens in Essex Junction
Perry and Neil Farr have been making ramen at their poke bars, the Scale, for four years. This week, they are launching a restaurant devoted to the Japanese noodle dish. Onsen Ramen opens at 137 Pearl Street in Essex Junction on Thursday, December 15. The restaurant occupies the former Essex Junction location of the Scale, which closed earlier this year. The original Scale in Williston remains open daily with its popular poke and acai bowls.
UVM Health Network Announces Another Apartment Building, New Childcare Center
The University of Vermont Health Network is investing $6 million in another employee housing project, one that will include a new childcare center. The South Burlington building will have 120 apartments ranging from studios to two bedrooms, while the childcare operation is expected to serve up to 75 kids. The building is going up on Market Street — not far from a separate, 61-unit apartment complex that the hospital invested nearly $3 million in earlier this year.
Dining on a Dime: Breakfast Tacos at Middlebury's ShireTown Marketplace
When I last spoke with Kevin Archambeault, the conversation focused on his amazing creemees. In August, the ShireTown Marketplace owner had opened the only creemee window in downtown Middlebury — and it was a hit. But since the meticulously renovated, multifaceted market and restaurant opened fully in mid-September, I've...
Leslie Roth’s Companion Animals are Knit With Wit
Leslie Roth's animals have attitude. Their likenesses vary from a frog to a chicken to a raccoon, but most wear expressions of self-assurance bordering on defiance: I might be made of yarn, but don't think you can mess with me. Roth, who lives in Montpelier, is a really good knitter....
The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston
A parcel of undeveloped land is the site of a proposal that is forcing one of Vermont’s fastest growing municipalities to reckon with the challenges of building new housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston.
mynbc5.com
Montpelier State House skating party cancelled
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Montpelier has cancelled Sunday's planned skating party due to a lack of cold weather. The party was supposed to be part of the grand re-opening, but the rink at the State House lawn needs at least a week for the ice to fully freeze and be safe for skaters.
