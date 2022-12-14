Read full article on original website
WCAX
New UVM Health Network chief faces significant challenges
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a new day for UVM Health Network as Dr. John Brumsted retires after more than a decade on the job. The new CEO is Dr. Sunny Eappen, who comes to Vermont from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, part of the Mass General Brigham Network.
Notice of Tax Sale Town of Colchester
Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self-storage units listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed bid. This sale is being held to collect unpaid storage unit occupancy fees, charges, and expenses of the sale. The entire contents of each self-storage unit listed below will be sold, with the proceeds to be distributed to Chimney Corners Self Storage for all accrued occupancy fees (rent charges), late payment fees, sale expenses, and all other expenses in relation to the unit and its sale.
Burlington to Consider Demolition Permit for Historic Church
City officials will consider issuing a permit next week that would allow for the demolition of the historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Burlington. In a permit application, parish leaders wrote that demolition is the best way to "desanctify" the property. The church closed four years ago and is currently under contract for sale to an undisclosed buyer.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash leads to DUI charges in Waterbury Center
WATERBURY— Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 11:10 p.m. The Vermont State Police responded along with Waterbury Fire and Rescue. Police say that Myria McNally, 30, of Waterbury, had rear ended a skid steer. McNally was...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police identify victim in St. Johnsbury homicide
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police have released the identity of theman found dead in an apartment in St. Johnsbury on Wednesday. Officials said 49-year-old Israel Jimenez Lugo, who lived in the apartment on Hastings Street, was killed by a gunshot wound to the torso. Investigators are treating...
Shannon Wins Democratic Nomination for Burlington Council Seat
Burlington City Councilor Joan Shannon trounced three challengers on Thursday night to earn the Democratic nomination for the South District seat she currently holds. Shannon won 76 percent of the vote in the Democratic caucus, taking home 651 of the 856 votes cast. Her primary competitor, Jason Van Driesche, got 188 votes, or 22 percent. FaRied Munarsyah tallied just 17 votes, and Lenora Travis didn't take home any during the caucus, which was mostly conducted virtually and with an electronic ballot.
WCAX
Burlington moves forward with decades-old district heat plan
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Steam from Burlington Electric’s McNeil Generating Station would warm the hospital and parts of the UVM campus under a plan the city is pursuing. The decades-old district energy plan would also help the Queen City meet its climate goals. For decades, the city of Burlington...
Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds State of Vermont
Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development Josh Hanford, Commissioner, VT Department of Housing and Community Development One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor Montpelier, VT 05620 802-828-3080. These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the State of Vermont Agency...
Stephen Marshall: The affordability problem is not the cost of lumber
Property costs are going in the wrong direction. One solution: Tax land, not buildings and other improvements. Read the story on VTDigger here: Stephen Marshall: The affordability problem is not the cost of lumber.
The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston
A parcel of undeveloped land is the site of a proposal that is forcing one of Vermont’s fastest growing municipalities to reckon with the challenges of building new housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston.
WCAX
Plattsburgh votes to demolish Crete Center
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh officials have decided to demolish the Crete Memorial Civic Center. The Common Council approved the move after hearing public comments for and against the proposed demolition. The cost to tear the building down is about $400,000 compared to the estimated $3 million needed for renovations.
mynbc5.com
Police, Vermont banks warn of increased check fraud scams
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Police and bank officials are warning Vermonters to be on alert after a number of reports of stolen checks from blue United States Postal Service drop boxes. The Vermont Bankers Association put out an announcement on Thursday urging Vermonters to be cautious when mailing checks. In...
willistonobserver.com
St. Hilaire resigns from selectboard
Gordon St. Hilaire resigned his seat on the Williston Selectboard Tuesday in a statement read by board chair Terry Macaig. “I consider my service to the Town of Williston an honor and have enjoyed my time on the board,” St. Hilaire said, according to Macaig’s reading at the outset of Tuesday’s board meeting. “It has been a pleasure to work with the Williston community.”
WCAX
Local businesses cope with shoplifting spree
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local police have made quick work of two cases of high-dollar retail theft in the Burlington area. It comes at the height of the holiday shopping season, putting some business owners on edge. “It’s a little disheartening to have something taken from you,” said Kara Archambault,...
Layoffs have begun at GlobalFoundries plant in Essex Junction
The company has not revealed how many people in Vermont are losing their jobs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Layoffs have begun at GlobalFoundries plant in Essex Junction.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested after threatening with a knife in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 38-year-woman was arrested in Montpelier on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a disturbance along the bike path in the Taylor Street area involving a person with a knife at around 6:00 p.m. Police say the suspect had court ordered conditions of release prohibiting them from displaying...
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, December 17
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do on this snowy Saturday. Tonight at the North Country Planetarium there’s a very special Holiday Show! Visitors will experience what the planetarium calls a full-dome kaleidoscopic version of “The Nutcracker.” Organizers say it’s a unique way to experience the classic Christmas tale. It begins at 6:00 p.m. and tickets for the general public are $9. Day-of-event tickets are available at the Planetarium office in Hudson 104 one hour prior to showtime by cash or check only. For more information, contact the planetarium at northcountryplanetarium@plattsburgh.edu or call 518-564-3168.
Stuck in Vermont: Checking in With a Couple Who Moved From NYC to Rural Vermont During the Pandemic
In July 2020, married couple Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman moved from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Their farmhouse rental in Derby was twice as large and cost a third as much as their city dwelling. After more than two decades of life in the city, the pandemic prompted their big move, but they had been considering it for a decade. Noah grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, and they wanted to be closer to his mom and stepfather in East Burke. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for attempted burglary in Newport Center
NEWPORT CENTER — A 26-year-old man from Charleston was arrested following an incident that took place last month in Newport Center. On November 22, authorities were notified of a burglary that occurred on Vermont Route 105 at around 10:40 a.m. Police say that the accused, identified as Dustin Sheltra,...
WMTW
Maine family suing VT homeowner for death of toddler who accidentally shot himself
BARRE, Vt. — A Saco family is suing a Vermont homeowner and her employer after their child accidentally shot and killed himself inside the home last year. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont, 3-year-old Peter Bunce traveled to Barre, Vermont, with his father and sister in June 2021.
