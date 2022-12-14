ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Scorebook Live

Miami Central makes national championship claim

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Hoisting yet another state championship trophy over their heads was just one mission for Miami Central, but it wasn’t the ultimate goal. The Rockets’ sights were set higher. They believe they made their case as national champions. Central ended any doubts about who was ...
MIAMI, FL
Wrld_Faymuz

5 Best Pizza Places In Miami

Hawaiian Chicken PizzaSmokedPhoto byChad Montano/UnsplashonUnsplash. Miami is a city with a diverse culinary scene, and there are many good pizzerias to choose from. Here are six pizza places in Miami that are worth checking out, along with my personal thoughts on each one:
MIAMI, FL
territorysupply.com

9 Exciting Weekend Road Trips from Miami, Florida

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. If you’re ready to trade the glitzy nightlife and luxury of Miami for some more serene adventures, check out these nine weekend road trips to get a taste of what Florida has to offer.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

FPL removes last wooden transmission pole in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida has taken a sizable step toward electrical stability. Florida Power and Light crews on Friday removed the region’s last wooden transmission pole near Northwest 52nd Avenue. All structures will now be either steel or concrete. FPL’s new energy grid proved useful against Hurricane Ian....
MIAMI, FL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Four In Florida

54-year-old Stephanie Ray Clemons is considered the backbone of her family. Her family describes her as a caring, reliable provider, reports NBC Miami. The mother of four was a phlebotomist at Jackson Memorial Medical Center and lived in the 7200 block of Venetian Street in Miramar, Florida. Stephanie was in a relationship with Jack Freeman, Jr., and the couple shared a son, Tobias Freeman.
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

2 women transported after shot in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two women to the hospital after they came under fire in Miami. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 45th Street, at around 4:30 a.m., Saturday. Reports were...
MIAMI, FL
WPBF News 25

Cris Martinez named WPBF 25 News Chief Meteorologist

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPBF 25 announced Tuesday that Cris Martinez has been named Chief Certified Meteorologist of the WPBF 25 First Warning Weather team. The news follows long-time Severe Weather Expert Mike Lyons’ announcement thathe is retiring at the end of the year. Martinez will assume the leadership role after Lyons’s departure.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law

MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami shooting leaves 2 women injured, police say

MIAMI – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday morning in Miami. Officers were called to the area of Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest 45th street around 4:30 a.m. for a reported ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived, they discovered two females had been shot. Miami Fire Rescue...
MIAMI, FL

