Can Canes Close on Top RB Mark Fletcher?
Miami battling Florida for American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher.
Miami football 2023 class has 3 of top 18 recruits in program history
Five-star Miami football commits cornerback Cormani McClain and offensive tackles Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola are three of the top 18 recruits in Hurricanes program history per 247 Sports. McClain ranks sixth in Miami history, Mauigoa seventh and Okunlola 18th in the rankings that date back to 2000. National championship...
Props to Miami Central & Rueben Bain for Winning State Title
Miami commitment Rueben Bain the Central Rockets capture state title.
Scouting Hurricanes QB Commitment Emory Williams
Milton High School quarterback Emory Williams looks to continue Miami tradition.
Miami Central makes national championship claim
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Hoisting yet another state championship trophy over their heads was just one mission for Miami Central, but it wasn’t the ultimate goal. The Rockets’ sights were set higher. They believe they made their case as national champions. Central ended any doubts about who was ...
Okunlola Commits, What's Next for Miami?
Looking at what’s happening with Miami Hurricanes recruiting.
Statement Week: Miami can join rare company today with two five-star offensive line commits in the same class
Later today, five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola will make his commitment. Okunlola will announce his college decision at Thayer Academy at 4 p.m. EST and choose between Miami, Florida, Alabama, and Michigan State. Miami currently leads on the 247Sports Crystal Ball. If Okunlola commits to UM, he would help form...
thewestsidegazette.com
2022 Football State Championships in Fort Lauderdale: Know Before You Go
To be held at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Dec. 15-17 2022 Florida High School Football State Championships – DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale) Class 3M State Championship, 7 p.m. o Homestead vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) Friday, December 16. Class 3S State Championship, 1 p.m. o...
5 Best Pizza Places In Miami
Hawaiian Chicken PizzaSmokedPhoto byChad Montano/UnsplashonUnsplash. Miami is a city with a diverse culinary scene, and there are many good pizzerias to choose from. Here are six pizza places in Miami that are worth checking out, along with my personal thoughts on each one:
Miami Man Claims $1 Million From A Winning $50 Florida Lottery Scratch-Off
MIAMI, Fla. – A stop at a Winn-Dixie location in Miami landed one Florida man a winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery. The Florida Lottery announced that Pierre Hanna, 41, of Miami, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game
territorysupply.com
9 Exciting Weekend Road Trips from Miami, Florida
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. If you’re ready to trade the glitzy nightlife and luxury of Miami for some more serene adventures, check out these nine weekend road trips to get a taste of what Florida has to offer.
WSVN-TV
FPL removes last wooden transmission pole in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida has taken a sizable step toward electrical stability. Florida Power and Light crews on Friday removed the region’s last wooden transmission pole near Northwest 52nd Avenue. All structures will now be either steel or concrete. FPL’s new energy grid proved useful against Hurricane Ian....
Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Four In Florida
54-year-old Stephanie Ray Clemons is considered the backbone of her family. Her family describes her as a caring, reliable provider, reports NBC Miami. The mother of four was a phlebotomist at Jackson Memorial Medical Center and lived in the 7200 block of Venetian Street in Miramar, Florida. Stephanie was in a relationship with Jack Freeman, Jr., and the couple shared a son, Tobias Freeman.
Why Miami Is The Least Affordable City In The United States
Miami is the least affordable city in the United States, according to CNBC. The median household income is $44,581. And the average home price is $610k. However, the percentage of income required to afford a home in Miami is approximately 87%.
WSVN-TV
2 women transported after shot in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two women to the hospital after they came under fire in Miami. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 45th Street, at around 4:30 a.m., Saturday. Reports were...
WPBF News 25
Cris Martinez named WPBF 25 News Chief Meteorologist
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPBF 25 announced Tuesday that Cris Martinez has been named Chief Certified Meteorologist of the WPBF 25 First Warning Weather team. The news follows long-time Severe Weather Expert Mike Lyons’ announcement thathe is retiring at the end of the year. Martinez will assume the leadership role after Lyons’s departure.
Brightline announces opening date for new Boca Raton station
BOCA RATON — The city’s highly anticipated Brightline station is here. The first of its kind for Boca Raton, the high-speed train stop will open for business on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Tickets are available today on Brightline's app and its website gobrightline.com. The Aventura station, near the Aventura...
South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law
MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
fox29.com
XXXTentacion murder: Rappers Drake, deceased member of Migos listed as possible witness in upcoming trial
FLORIDA - Multiple rappers, including Drake and all three members of the group Migos, have been added to the list of possible witnesses in the upcoming trial against one of the four men charged in the shooting death of South Florida rapper and social media sensation XXXTentacion. The defense for...
Click10.com
Miami shooting leaves 2 women injured, police say
MIAMI – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday morning in Miami. Officers were called to the area of Northwest 1st Avenue and Northwest 45th street around 4:30 a.m. for a reported ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived, they discovered two females had been shot. Miami Fire Rescue...
