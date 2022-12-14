ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leslie Roth’s Companion Animals are Knit With Wit

Leslie Roth's animals have attitude. Their likenesses vary from a frog to a chicken to a raccoon, but most wear expressions of self-assurance bordering on defiance: I might be made of yarn, but don't think you can mess with me. Roth, who lives in Montpelier, is a really good knitter....
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Checking in With a Couple Who Moved From NYC to Rural Vermont During the Pandemic

In July 2020, married couple Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman moved from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Their farmhouse rental in Derby was twice as large and cost a third as much as their city dwelling. After more than two decades of life in the city, the pandemic prompted their big move, but they had been considering it for a decade. Noah grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, and they wanted to be closer to his mom and stepfather in East Burke. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment.
WCAX

New UVM Health Network chief faces significant challenges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a new day for UVM Health Network as Dr. John Brumsted retires after more than a decade on the job. The new CEO is Dr. Sunny Eappen, who comes to Vermont from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, part of the Mass General Brigham Network.
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re in search of three little pigs, look no further!. Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup are the Powerpuff Boys currently available for adoption at HSCC. They were found at as strays at a campground in Colchester, where a staff member recovered them after multiple days.
VTDigger

The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston

A parcel of undeveloped land is the site of a proposal that is forcing one of Vermont’s fastest growing municipalities to reckon with the challenges of building new housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: What 97 acres means to Williston.
WCAX

Burlington moves forward with decades-old district heat plan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Steam from Burlington Electric’s McNeil Generating Station would warm the hospital and parts of the UVM campus under a plan the city is pursuing. The decades-old district energy plan would also help the Queen City meet its climate goals. For decades, the city of Burlington...
sevendaysvt

Burlington to Consider Demolition Permit for Historic Church

City officials will consider issuing a permit next week that would allow for the demolition of the historic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Burlington. In a permit application, parish leaders wrote that demolition is the best way to "desanctify" the property. The church closed four years ago and is currently under contract for sale to an undisclosed buyer.
WCAX

Plattsburgh votes to demolish Crete Center

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh officials have decided to demolish the Crete Memorial Civic Center. The Common Council approved the move after hearing public comments for and against the proposed demolition. The cost to tear the building down is about $400,000 compared to the estimated $3 million needed for renovations.
sevendaysvt

Deep Dives: An Illustrated Guide to the Two and a Half Dive Bars at the Five Corners in Essex Junction

The Father, the Son, the Holy Ghost. Protons, electrons, neutrons. Birth, life, death. The fundamentals of our universe are built on the power of three. Vermont, too, houses a formidable and essential triumvirate — a trio of singular dive bars all within steps of Five Corners in Essex Junction: Park Place Tavern & Grill, the Hornets' Nest, and Murray's Tavern & Grill. Within these 12 walls, there's a barstool for every mood, craving and manner of company.
Mountain Times

In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism

By Ethan Weinstein/VTDigger A video of citizens violently apprehending an alleged shoplifter at the Rutland Home Depot has highlighted frustration over crime and the vigilantism that can crop up alongside it. The video of the incident, viewed more than 55,000 […] Read More The post In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism appeared first on The Mountain Times.
sevendaysvt

UVM Health Network Announces Another Apartment Building, New Childcare Center

The University of Vermont Health Network is investing $6 million in another employee housing project, one that will include a new childcare center. The South Burlington building will have 120 apartments ranging from studios to two bedrooms, while the childcare operation is expected to serve up to 75 kids. The building is going up on Market Street — not far from a separate, 61-unit apartment complex that the hospital invested nearly $3 million in earlier this year.
