Now Playing in Theaters: December 14-20
2ND CHANCE: This documentary from Ramin Bahrani (The White Tiger) tells the story of the man who invented the modern bulletproof vest — by testing it on himself. (89 min, NR. Savoy) AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER: Director James Cameron returns to Pandora for this reportedly visually stunning sequel...
Leslie Roth’s Companion Animals are Knit With Wit
Leslie Roth's animals have attitude. Their likenesses vary from a frog to a chicken to a raccoon, but most wear expressions of self-assurance bordering on defiance: I might be made of yarn, but don't think you can mess with me. Roth, who lives in Montpelier, is a really good knitter....
Vermont town lauded for having ‘the most holiday cheer in America’
These 10 small towns feel like a Hallmark holiday movie, according to Thrillist. Small towns, charming in all seasons, transform into “fairytale-perfect towns” during the holidays, and a town in Vermont does it better than most, according to Thrillist. The website recently published a list of 10 small...
A Montpelier Farmer Digs for Another Kind of Earthly Bounty — Old and Rare Bottles
The idea of digging around her property for buried treasures first came to Laura Smith-Riva in a dream. But it took some groundhogs to turn that dream into reality. In 2018, Smith-Riva and her husband, Vincenzo Riva, bought an 1823 farmhouse and land on Berlin Street in Montpelier. Two years later, Smith-Riva was standing in her yard on their hilly, 10-acre sheep farm when she spotted something glimmering in the sun: a perfectly square glass bottle that the groundhogs had unearthed. She dug it up, washed it and, upon researching it, determined that it was a perfume bottle from the 1920s.
Coffee and Corrections: Café opens at Springfield prison
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A new coffee shop opened in Springfield this week. But, it is located in a unique place. “It’s really not about giving a cup of coffee as it is about learning to manage a small business,” said inmate Michael Lewis, who has spent the last 15 years behind bars for vehicular manslaughter. He has six more years to go on his sentence but he’s making good use of his time. Lewis and other inmates at the Southern State Correctional facility have started the Good Spirits Cafe. “There is people like myself who have grown up in institutions and we don’t really have, or haven’t really had some of the skills to be successful out there.”
Dining on a Dime: Breakfast Tacos at Middlebury's ShireTown Marketplace
When I last spoke with Kevin Archambeault, the conversation focused on his amazing creemees. In August, the ShireTown Marketplace owner had opened the only creemee window in downtown Middlebury — and it was a hit. But since the meticulously renovated, multifaceted market and restaurant opened fully in mid-September, I've...
Soundbites: Highlight's Amazing NYE Lineup and New Holiday Tunes From Matt Hagen
As we get ready to close the books on 2022, all the clichés come to mind. Making resolutions, pretending to be sad about celebrities who kicked the bucket during the year and, worst of all, sharing Spotify Wrapped playlists. Nothing makes me scratch my head quite like people who...
Studio Place Arts Celebrates the Season With a Ginormous Show
Just about every art venue in Vermont puts on group holiday shows this time of year, and Studio Place Arts is no exception. But the Barre arts center surely hosts one of the largest. From A to Z — Mary Admasian to John Zaso — a whopping 71 artists are represented.
In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism
By Ethan Weinstein/VTDigger A video of citizens violently apprehending an alleged shoplifter at the Rutland Home Depot has highlighted frustration over crime and the vigilantism that can crop up alongside it. The video of the incident, viewed more than 55,000 […] Read More The post In Rutland, a sense of increased crime is met with vigilantism appeared first on The Mountain Times.
State of Vermont Vermont Superior Court Addison Unit, Civil Division Docket No: 250-12-19 Ancv
Michael a. Bortell Appointed Executor of the Estate of Kenneth J. Bortell and Usda. Mortgagee's Notice of Foreclosure Sale of Real Property Under 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 14, 2022, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Kenneth J. Bortell to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for ARK-LA-TEX Financial Services, LLC dba Benchmark Mortgage, dated April 30, 2015 and recorded in Book 276 Page 466 of the land records of the Town of Middlebury, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of an Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for ARK-LA-TEX Financial Services, LLC dba Benchmark Mortgage to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC dated November 1, 2017 and recorded in Book 293 Page 293 of the land records of the Town of Middlebury, for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 34 Exchange Street, Middlebury, Vermont on January 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage,
Rochester's Liberty Hill Farm Has Embraced Guests as Family for Almost Four Decades
A visit to Liberty Hill Farm's bed-and-breakfast in Rochester feels like going to Grandma's — assuming your grandmother is an accomplished home cook who regularly welcomes an eclectic mix of global travelers to her cozy 200-year-old farmhouse in a picturesque, rural Vermont valley. Since 1979, the Kennett family has...
Letters to the Editor (12/7/22)
[Re "Progressive Setback: The Party Label Is Losing Its Luster in Montpelier — and Burlington May Be Partly to Blame," November 23]: Once upon a time, the Progs meant something. Scrappy, they were grassroots. They really were an alternative. Then they started winning, and neither U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders...
Video: Heavy snow, downpours expected as storm moves into New Hampshire
A large wintry storm approaches late Thursday night and continues through Friday and into Saturday. This storm likely brings snow, mix and rain all day Friday and slowly ends Saturday. Travel will be impacted during that time, especially north and west of Manchester where it stays snow the longest. There...
Babes Bar closed indefinitely after pickup truck crashes into building
No one was injured in a three-car collision that sent a truck into the wall of a bar in Bethel. But potential structural damage means Babes’ reopening is still up in the air. Read the story on VTDigger here: Babes Bar closed indefinitely after pickup truck crashes into building.
Man robs Jolly Mart in Rutland at knifepoint
RUTLAND — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in an armed robbery in Rutland last week. On December 8, authorities were notified of an armed robbery on Grove Street at the Jolly Mart. Police say a white man entered the store and brandished...
More than 200 crashes, spinouts reported in New Hampshire
NEW IPSWICH, N.H. — The large storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on some areas of New Hampshire is starting to move out Saturday morning, more than 24 hours after it arrived. Among the hardest hit spots were the Monadnock Region and North Country. In Sharon,...
Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent to Request Release of Funds State of Vermont
Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development Josh Hanford, Commissioner, VT Department of Housing and Community Development One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor Montpelier, VT 05620 802-828-3080. These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the State of Vermont Agency...
Montpelier State House skating party cancelled
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Montpelier has cancelled Sunday's planned skating party due to a lack of cold weather. The party was supposed to be part of the grand re-opening, but the rink at the State House lawn needs at least a week for the ice to fully freeze and be safe for skaters.
Woman arrested after threatening with a knife in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 38-year-woman was arrested in Montpelier on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a disturbance along the bike path in the Taylor Street area involving a person with a knife at around 6:00 p.m. Police say the suspect had court ordered conditions of release prohibiting them from displaying...
Police investigating theft in Newbury
NEWBURY — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Newbury yesterday. Authorities were notified of stolen equipment from a vehicle parked on Chapel Street. The incident took place sometime between Monday at 7:00 p.m. and yesterday at 8:00 a.m. Anyone who witnessed suspicious vehicles or persons in the...
