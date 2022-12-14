The government has been condemned for approving a new coal mine in Cumbria – Britain’s first in generations.The Woodhouse Colliery project, near Whitehaven, has sparked fierce opposition from locals and environmentalists. Levelling-up secretary Michael Gove has granted permission, saying the coal will be used for the production of steel and not for power generation.But the government’s own independent adviser on climate change has condemned the decision, which will allow extraction of the fossil fuel until 2049 – a year ahead of the UK’s legally binding target to achieve net zero carbon emissions.The Conservative former minister Lord Deben, chair of...

