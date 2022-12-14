ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vox

Who gets to keep burning fossil fuels as the planet heats up?

The COP27 climate change negotiations that wrapped in Egypt this month broke a critical impasse on paying for the consequences of climate change. But language in the concluding agreement around the cause — burning fossil fuels — was once again vague and weak. It calls for a “phasedown...
The Guardian

Oil firms have internally dismissed swift climate action, House panel says

Some of the world’s largest oil and gas companies have internally dismissed the need to swiftly move to renewable energy and cut planet-heating emissions, despite publicly portraying themselves as concerned about the climate crisis, a US House of Representatives committee has found. Documents obtained from companies including Exxon, Shell,...
Andrei Tapalaga

Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity

The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
TheStreet

Companies Turning to Futures to Meet Carbon Reduction Goals

The race to achieve carbon neutrality is on. Corporations and countries alike are joining a climate initiative to shift to a decarbonized economy, driven by governments and demand from environmentally conscious consumers. Experts agree that corporations will need a Swiss Army knife of solutions to tackle the carbon problem, including...
The Independent

Go-ahead for controversial Cumbria coal mine condemned by government’s climate adviser

The government has been condemned for approving a new coal mine in Cumbria – Britain’s first in generations.The Woodhouse Colliery project, near Whitehaven, has sparked fierce opposition from locals and environmentalists. Levelling-up secretary Michael Gove has granted permission, saying the coal will be used for the production of steel and not for power generation.But the government’s own independent adviser on climate change has condemned the decision, which will allow extraction of the fossil fuel until 2049 – a year ahead of the UK’s legally binding target to achieve net zero carbon emissions.The Conservative former minister Lord Deben, chair of...
TechCrunch

The climate founders’ guide to the Inflation Reduction Act

As the most important piece of climate legislation in United States history, the IRA represents a fundamental regulatory inflection that may help create a different future. The purpose of this post is to share our understanding of the regulatory ramifications of this monumental bill, especially as they relate to the problems some of the most capable founders in the world are looking to tackle.
MAINE STATE
sciencealert.com

Grim Study Shows 10 Years of 'Carbon Offsets' in California Had No Climate Benefit

Many of the companies promising 'net zero' emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company's carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheConversationAU

Avoiding climate breakdown depends on protecting Earth’s biodiversity -- can the COP15 summit deliver?

Thousands of delegates have gathered in Montreal, Canada, for a once-in-a-decade chance to address the accelerating pace of species loss and the dangers of ecosystem breakdown. COP15 brings together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) with a goal of negotiating this decade’s biodiversity targets and a new global framework for biodiversity protection. The summit risks being overshadowed by the recently concluded COP27 on climate change, but the issues are linked and the importance of biodiversity protection cannot be overstated. About one million plant and animal species are at risk of extinction. Not only are our activities driving this mass...
maritime-executive.com

Report: Ships Must Accelerate Decarbonization Halving Fossil Fuel Use

The maritime industry must take immediate collective action on an unprecedented scale to bring the decarbonization of the industry on track with the trajectory set for decarbonization by the Paris Agreements says the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping in its annual situation analysis. The report urges swifter and unified action to address the challenges saying that shipping must cut the fossil fuel consumption of the global fleet in half by 2030 to reach the objectives for reducing carbon emissions.

