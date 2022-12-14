Read full article on original website
Related
Vox
Who gets to keep burning fossil fuels as the planet heats up?
The COP27 climate change negotiations that wrapped in Egypt this month broke a critical impasse on paying for the consequences of climate change. But language in the concluding agreement around the cause — burning fossil fuels — was once again vague and weak. It calls for a “phasedown...
Big Oil has engaged in a long-running climate disinformation campaign while raking in record profits, lawmakers find
Big Oil companies have engaged in a "long-running greenwashing campaign" while raking in "record profits at the expense of American consumers," the House Oversight committee has found after a months-long investigation.
Washington Examiner
John Kerry warns green energy transition needs to accelerate to combat climate change
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry warned Thursday that the transition to green energy is not happening fast enough on a global scale. The transition to green energy needs to accelerate by a "vast amount" in order to avoid the potential effects of climate change, Kerry claimed at a climate event in Washington, D.C.
Oil firms have internally dismissed swift climate action, House panel says
Some of the world’s largest oil and gas companies have internally dismissed the need to swiftly move to renewable energy and cut planet-heating emissions, despite publicly portraying themselves as concerned about the climate crisis, a US House of Representatives committee has found. Documents obtained from companies including Exxon, Shell,...
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
EPA Proposes Adding More Biofuel to Gasoline — Here’s What That Will Mean
On Thursday, Dec. 1, the EPA proposed adding biofuel to standard fuel. Even though a certain amount is already blended with retail fuel at oil refineries, this would increase the mandate from 20.82 billion gallons this year, to 21.87 billion gallons in 2024, and 22.68 billion in 2025. But what...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Oil companies ‘could doom global efforts’ around climate change, House committee finds
Major oil and gas companies have little intention of taking concrete actions to transition away from fossil fuels and toward clean energy solutions despite their public efforts to be seen as working to address climate change, according to a report released Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. The...
Netherlands to buy out and close 3,000 farms to meet climate goals
The Dutch government is planning to buy out and close as many as 3,000 farms in the country, exacerbating an already-bitter dispute with growers as leaders attempt to halve the country’s nitrogen emissions by 2030.
Companies Turning to Futures to Meet Carbon Reduction Goals
The race to achieve carbon neutrality is on. Corporations and countries alike are joining a climate initiative to shift to a decarbonized economy, driven by governments and demand from environmentally conscious consumers. Experts agree that corporations will need a Swiss Army knife of solutions to tackle the carbon problem, including...
PV Tech
California wildfires in 2020 dimmed solar panels production by 10-30%, says NCAR study
The intense wildfires that ravaged California in the US in 2020 were responsible for substantial solar energy forecast errors, according to a study led by scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR). The smoke darkened so much the skies in California that it slashed the state’s solar power...
Go-ahead for controversial Cumbria coal mine condemned by government’s climate adviser
The government has been condemned for approving a new coal mine in Cumbria – Britain’s first in generations.The Woodhouse Colliery project, near Whitehaven, has sparked fierce opposition from locals and environmentalists. Levelling-up secretary Michael Gove has granted permission, saying the coal will be used for the production of steel and not for power generation.But the government’s own independent adviser on climate change has condemned the decision, which will allow extraction of the fossil fuel until 2049 – a year ahead of the UK’s legally binding target to achieve net zero carbon emissions.The Conservative former minister Lord Deben, chair of...
TechCrunch
The climate founders’ guide to the Inflation Reduction Act
As the most important piece of climate legislation in United States history, the IRA represents a fundamental regulatory inflection that may help create a different future. The purpose of this post is to share our understanding of the regulatory ramifications of this monumental bill, especially as they relate to the problems some of the most capable founders in the world are looking to tackle.
geekwire.com
Microsoft shareholders reject proposals on military tech usage, anti-climate investing, tax disclosures
A year after forcing an independent review of Microsoft’s sexual harassment policies, a majority of investors followed the board’s recommendations to reject all six shareholder proposals at the company’s annual meeting this week, according to results released Friday morning. Tax transparency: The shareholder proposal that received the...
House report: Big Oil 'greenwashing' its failure to cut emissions
House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn B. Maloney accused Big Oil of "greenwashing" practices to hide massive long-term investments in fossil fuels and obscure a failure to meaningfully cut emissions.
sciencealert.com
Grim Study Shows 10 Years of 'Carbon Offsets' in California Had No Climate Benefit
Many of the companies promising 'net zero' emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company's carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate.
Fact check: False claim climate activists want to reduce carbon emissions by killing dogs
A story from a known misinformation site misreports a CNN article. That article gave tips on how to reduce pets' carbon footprint, not kill them.
Avoiding climate breakdown depends on protecting Earth’s biodiversity -- can the COP15 summit deliver?
Thousands of delegates have gathered in Montreal, Canada, for a once-in-a-decade chance to address the accelerating pace of species loss and the dangers of ecosystem breakdown. COP15 brings together parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) with a goal of negotiating this decade’s biodiversity targets and a new global framework for biodiversity protection. The summit risks being overshadowed by the recently concluded COP27 on climate change, but the issues are linked and the importance of biodiversity protection cannot be overstated. About one million plant and animal species are at risk of extinction. Not only are our activities driving this mass...
The Verge
Stop burning trees for energy, scientists urge ahead of UN Biodiversity Conference
Forests are more valuable alive than dead, at least according to the more than 670 scientists who signed a letter urging world leaders to quit burning trees for energy. The plea comes as delegates gather for the United Nations Biodiversity Conference that begins today in Montreal. The scientists want to...
maritime-executive.com
Report: Ships Must Accelerate Decarbonization Halving Fossil Fuel Use
The maritime industry must take immediate collective action on an unprecedented scale to bring the decarbonization of the industry on track with the trajectory set for decarbonization by the Paris Agreements says the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping in its annual situation analysis. The report urges swifter and unified action to address the challenges saying that shipping must cut the fossil fuel consumption of the global fleet in half by 2030 to reach the objectives for reducing carbon emissions.
Comments / 1