ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTNV

24-year-old woman dead after car collides with wall near Sunrise Manor, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A passenger is dead after a vehicle collided with a wall in a vacant parking lot on Friday morning on Nellis Avenue, Las Vegas police say. Evidence at the scene indicated that a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Nellis Avenue, south of Meikle Lane, at approximately 12:16 a.m. Police say the Chevrolet failed to maintain its travel lane, crossed over northbound travel lanes, and drove up onto the east sidewalk of Nellis Boulevard. The Chevrolet then continued through a chain link fence and into a vacant lot. The right side of the vehicle struck the metal support pole of a billboard and continued into a block wall.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Civic Center and Owens Drive at around 6 a.m. According to the reports, five unknown vehicles and an unknown person were involved in the collision. The officials...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding …. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding death penalty. 8 on your side: Food allergies or intolerance. Learn the difference between food allergies and intolerances. More Millennials, Gen Z living with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley. Police had initially said two people were hospitalized. However, later updated to say that three were updated and all had non-life-threatening injuries. RTC said the area reopened to traffic...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy