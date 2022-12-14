Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news3lv.com
69-year-old pedestrian dies after struck by car in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 69-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car while crossing a street in a motorized wheelchair in the south valley. Police responded to a crash at the intersection of S. Las Vegas Boulevard and E. Agate Avenue around 4:48 p.m. on Friday.
KTNV
69-year-old man dead after being struck by vehicle in southern Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 69-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair on Friday, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and East Agate Avenue at...
Nationwide Report
3 People Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Bonanza Road at around 5 a.m. According to the reports, six unknown vehicles and three unknown people were involved in the collision. The unknown...
KTNV
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has died from their injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair on Thursday, according to Las Vegas police. The incident report indicates that Las Vegas police and Emergency Medical Services responded to the collision near...
KTNV
24-year-old woman dead after car collides with wall near Sunrise Manor, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A passenger is dead after a vehicle collided with a wall in a vacant parking lot on Friday morning on Nellis Avenue, Las Vegas police say. Evidence at the scene indicated that a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Nellis Avenue, south of Meikle Lane, at approximately 12:16 a.m. Police say the Chevrolet failed to maintain its travel lane, crossed over northbound travel lanes, and drove up onto the east sidewalk of Nellis Boulevard. The Chevrolet then continued through a chain link fence and into a vacant lot. The right side of the vehicle struck the metal support pole of a billboard and continued into a block wall.
Las Vegas police: Man, 21, drove nearly 100 mph before hitting pole, block wall in deadly suspected DUI crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old man who was allegedly under the influence before driving onto the wrong side of the road and causing a crash that killed his passenger was also driving nearly 100 mph, according to Las Vegas police. Jesus Martinez-Ruiz, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, is facing charges of DUI, […]
KTNV
Crash with injury blocks intersection, causes major delays in Enterprise, RTC reports
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash has been reported on eastbound Blue Diamond Road at Dean Martin Drive on Saturday, according to RTC of Southern Nevada. Las Vegas Metro police confirmed that they responded to a two-vehicle accident on Blue Diamond and Dean Martin and that there were minor injuries and no major road closures.
Nationwide Report
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Civic Center and Owens Drive at around 6 a.m. According to the reports, five unknown vehicles and an unknown person were involved in the collision. The officials...
Fox5 KVVU
Vigil to be held for 2 toddlers killed in suspected North Las Vegas DUI crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A memorial continues to grow at the crash site on Lone Mountain Road and North Scott Robinson Boulevard. One neighbor has arranged a candlelight service to raise awareness about car seat safety and remember the lives of two little girls. The crash happened on Sunday.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning suspected DUI crash
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Las Vegas police: Woman, 24, killed in early-morning …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/las-vegas-police-woman-24-killed-in-early-morning-suspected-dui-crash/. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding …. Families of victims outraged over inmates avoiding death penalty. 8 on your side: Food allergies or intolerance. Learn the difference between food allergies and intolerances. More Millennials, Gen Z living with...
Tragedy strikes Las Vegas family as toddlers are killed in car crash
Tragedy struck when three-year-old Taeylr Wilmer and two-year-old Rose Marie Wilmer were killed in a Las Vegas car crash.
Police looking for suspect in northeast Las Vegas valley robbery
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the robbery occurred around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 In the 4100 block of N. Las Vegas Boulevard near Nellis Boulevard.
Las Vegas police: Man drove 80 mph in 45-mph zone during speed race before crashing into wall
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of driving nearly twice the speed limit in a car race before losing control of his vehicle and slamming into two fences and a cinder block wall, according to an arrest report. Noell Lopez was charged with reckless driving and failing to maintain a lane […]
Fox5 KVVU
3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley. Police had initially said two people were hospitalized. However, later updated to say that three were updated and all had non-life-threatening injuries. RTC said the area reopened to traffic...
Las Vegas man accused of 3rd DUI found asleep in car after driving in circles: police
Las Vegas Metro police officers said a man accused of his third DUI was driving around in circles in a hotel parking lot before officers found him asleep. Though charged with his second DUI in months, he was out of custody as of Friday, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.
Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed by mother’s boyfriend in northwest valley
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the northwest Las Vegas valley.
Non-profit discusses proper car seat safety after fatal crash involving toddlers
Experts from Safe Kids explain proper restraint protocols and offer low-cost car seats to those in need.
Public asked to avoid area after shooting in Nye County
The Nye County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting on Thursday evening in Pahrump with few details.
Police locate missing 15-year-old last seen in southern Las Vegas valley
Police are asking for public assistance in locating 15-year-old Lidia Chavez-Flores, who was last seen in the southern Las Vegas valley.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police investigate fatal 5-vehicle crash Tuesday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving five vehicles on Tuesday morning. According to NLVPD, officers responded just after 6 a.m. to a report of a five-vehicle crash at Civic Center and Owens. People who live near where the crash...
Comments / 2