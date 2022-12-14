Sergeant Lenny Flack has ran on his last emergency call and is set to retire from the City of Le Mars Police Department in December. Please help us congratulate him on his 34 years of service in the law enforcement community with the last 27 years as a Le Mars Police Officer. His dedication and service are appreciated and we wish him well on his new venture in the private sector!

LE MARS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO