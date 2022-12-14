Read full article on original website
How local resources help the homeless in Siouxland
As temperatures are expected to fall below 0°F later this week, this harsh weather is tough for everyone, but especially those without a home.
Sunnybrook Hope Center receives donation from US Cellular
A cell phone company made an item donation for the Sunnybrook Church.
Sgt. Flack Retires
Sergeant Lenny Flack has ran on his last emergency call and is set to retire from the City of Le Mars Police Department in December. Please help us congratulate him on his 34 years of service in the law enforcement community with the last 27 years as a Le Mars Police Officer. His dedication and service are appreciated and we wish him well on his new venture in the private sector!
Sheldon Police Department
Sheldon puts families first and we value our police department. The Sheldon Police Department is seeking to establish a list of eligible peace officer candidates. Applicants must meet minimum hiring standards as set by the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council. Applicants must possess a High School Diploma. Associate Degree or above are preferred.
Lyon County targeting family amenities
REGIONAL—Foundations of successful communities require strong building blocks, something with which the Lyon County leaders are well-acquainted. “We’re all in the same boat, trying to make our communities and our counties the best we can with what we have to work with. It’s fun, not always easy, but it’s fun,” Steve Simons said.
An Iowa superintendent drives a school bus to help with bus driver shortage
REMSEN, Iowa — Management and leadership for certain organizations are stepping in to fill the gap in the labor market as staffing shortages take a toll - including schools. In Remsen, Iowa, the district superintendent drives school buses as the district tries to fill openings. Dan Barkel is in...
Viola “Vi” Gabel
Viola “Vi” Gabel, 88, of Akron, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Akron Care Center in Akron. Arrangements are pending with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Akron. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Second arrest made in Nebraska quadruple homicide
LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested the wife of a suspect in an August quadruple homicide. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Carrie Jones, the wife of homicide suspect, Jason Jones, was arrested Friday morning in connection to the four shooting deaths that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska on Aug. 4.
Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem instructed the S.D. Department of Health to terminate their contract with The Transformation Project, which is a transgender activist group, according to The Daily Signal. This group is hosting a “Gender Identity Summit” next month, at the Sanford...
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators. A two-mile segment of the Ocheyedan River dried […] The post Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Two Injured In Sheldon Collision
Sheldon, Iowa– A Henrico, Virginia man and an Ashton woman were taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Wednesday evening, December 14, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 5:00 p.m., 47-year-old Adam Kuyuku of Henrico, Virginia was driving a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup southbound on 2nd Avenue (Old Highway 60), near Northwestern Bank. They tell us that 51-year-old Kerri Scholten of Ashton was northbound on 2nd in a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup.
Can You Help? Burned Pickup Found Near Larchwood; Owner Unknown
Larchwood, Iowa — The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has a mystery on its hands. And they could use your help. Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep says a burned-out pickup was found Thursday morning (December 15th) about halfway between Larchwood and the West Lyon School — in the 1800 mile of 170th Street — but they have no idea who it belonged to.
Nebraska State Patrol make another arrest in Laurel quadruple homicide case
The Nebraska State Patrol has made another arrest in connection with the quadruple murder that happened in Laurel on August 4.
KLEM News for Friday, December 16
It has been a little over a month since a railroad crossing at 12th St SW in Le Mars was closed because of damage to the crossing equipment. And it will be at least a couple more weeks before repairs are made. The crossing equipment was damaged when a truck...
Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department shared the identity of the man killed Dec. 5 in an accident northwest of Sioux Falls. Officers were called at 1:44 p.m. to an incident that happened off the roadway near 259th St. and 471st St. 25-year-old Cody...
SDHP: 30 citations issued for driving on closed roads, interstates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High winds and drifting snow continues to keep interstates and many roads in South Dakota closed or impassable. While getting stranded is one risk for people who don’t comply with road closures, fines are also possible for those who travel on closed roads.
Car crashes into building in north Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver crashed into a building in northern Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of 54th and N. Cliff Avenue. Officer Sam Clemens said the driver of a 2015 Chevy truck pushed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes and collided with the building.
Sioux City mobile home complete loss after fire, officials say
Fire crews extinguished a fire Friday afternoon at a Sioux City mobile home.
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
Bird flu outbreak in northwest Iowa puzzles industry
Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn’t sure why there’s been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks. Iowa’s turkey farmers really work diligently to protect their turkey flocks from wild birds. So the cases these last...
