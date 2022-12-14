Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
Who makes what in Danville
Two individuals working for the City of Danville and Danville Public Schools earn more than $200,000 a year. City Manager Ken Larking makes $200,925 and Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston earns $206,862 and they are the two highest taxpayer-funded employees in the city. Within city government, 34 employees earn $100,000 or...
wfxrtv.com
Bedford restaurant “Azul” closing it’s doors for good– resources to help keep small businesses afloat
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — “Azul” in Bedford has become the latest local business to announce it’s closing its doors after years in the community. It’s a pattern we’ve been seeing across our region as multiple small businesses and restaurants have recently announced they wouldn’t be able to survive this holiday season.
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna secures caboose, considers town Christmas tree
Gretna residents are enjoying the Christmas decorations this year, particularly the lighted snowflakes that line the length of Main Street, according to Mayor Keith Motley. “It’s been a hit, said Motley, adding that it mostly took a simple run to Sam’s Club to accomplish. “Cha-thing,” he said.
chathamstartribune.com
City ready for bids on MLK Bridge upgrade
The city is putting out bids for some rehab work on one of Danville’s iconic structures. It is looking for engineering firms that want to head up a project to update the Martin Luther King Bridge connecting north Danville with Main Street. The Virginia Department of Transportation has earmarked more than $4.25 million from its State of Good Repair Program to pay for the work.
WSET
Traffic Alert: Lane closure planned for Audubon Drive in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — If you are headed to work in Danville on Monday, you'll want to be aware of a day-long road closure that will be in place. The city said Audubon Drive from Riverside Drive to Apollo Drive will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WSLS
Tyson Foods to donate more than 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken to Danville residents
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Community College is teaming up with Tyson Foods to help those in need this holiday season. On Saturday, Dec. 17, volunteers from the Tyson Foods Danville facility, Danville Community College and Danville City Council will be distributing more than 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken. The...
WSET
Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
WSLS
Del. Ronnie Campbell’s wife announces campaign for his seat
Ellen Campbell has announced her campaign for her late husband’s seat, Virginia Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Ronnie passed away on Tuesday after his long fight with cancer and served as a delegate for almost three years. Del. Campbell represented the 24th District which covers Rockbridge and Bath counties, along with...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
WDBJ7.com
Danville local opens Sparx skateboard shop in memory of his nephew
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville local Kyle Buckner is opening a skate shop on Main Street in honor of his nephew who passed away last year after battling addiction. Buckner was just nine when his nephew Austin Sparks was born. “By the time Austin could walk, he was actually playing...
WSET
Actor-developer power couple transforming historic hotel in South Boston
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — An actor from the OWN's hit series Greenleaf and his wife are giving a facelift to a historic hotel on the Southside. Julian Brittano and Karie Brittano, Co-CEOs of the Rook Hotels, are turning the John Randolph Hotel in South Boston into a boutique hotel.
WDBJ7.com
New Danville sports bar offers indoor, virtual golf suites
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville local and his business partner have turned the historic tobacco warehouse at 680 Lynn Street into a place full of entertainment. Richard Barrick calls River District Golf & Social an indoor Top Golf with a bar, food, and live sports on TV. “We’re more...
chathamstartribune.com
Viola Novella Brown Berger
Mrs. Viola Novella Brown Berger, 88 of Axton, Va., departed this life on Friday, December 2, 2022, at her residence. Born August 2, 1934, in Pittsylvania County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph W. Brown and Roena Hubbard Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Arlene Berger and Viola M. Martin; one son, Cheyenne Berger, Sr.; two brothers, John W. Brown, Walter L. Brown and three sisters, Betty Abbott, Virginia Witcher and Emma Hodnett.
wfxrtv.com
Car and camper overturn in Concord trapping driver inside
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to an overturned SUV and camper with the driver still trapped inside on Friday morning. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department says in a Facebook post they were dispatched at 9:37 a.m. on Dec. 16. Firefighters say a medic unit was first to the scene and reported that it was a single-vehicle crash with the camper unstable. One patient was trapped with what they reported were minor injuries.
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
WDBJ7.com
Police remind residents to lock cars as vehicle thefts rise
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are seeing a rise in stolen cars across the Roanoke Valley since before the pandemic. Recent data from the Salem Police Department show 21 cars have been stolen this year. It’s an increase from a total of 15 cars stolen in 2020. Safety officials...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville resident receives national acclaim in canine sport flyball
Danville resident Shelly Switick is the owner and lead trainer at Precision Flyball Training, which provides specialized training to dogs participating in the ever-growing sport of Flyball. Flyball is a sport featuring four dogs, combining elements of a relay race with drag racing. Flyball goes beyond simply training dogs how...
WSLS
Crash causing delays on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 133. As of 7:36 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed.
LIST | School delays for Friday, Dec. 16 due to potential black ice and hazardous road conditions
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — School districts are announcing a change of plans for Friday due to possible black ice and potential freezing fog in the morning that could create hazardous road conditions. It should be noted there could areas throughout the county that will be affected. A few degrees...
WSLS
Carilion hospitals impacted by ‘tripledemic,’ low supply of antibiotics
ROANOKE, Va. – In the midst of what doctors are calling a “tripledemic,” hospitals and pharmacies are experiencing shortages of certain medicines. “Tripledemic” refers to the combination of RSV, flu, and COVID-19 cases. Carilion said they’re seeing the impact- especially in pediatrics. “We’re really seeing...
