Movie Based on True Events in Northern Iowa Now Showing [WATCH]
Last weekend was the premiere of a movie filmed in the northern part of the state last year. It's a movie that's based on true events that happened in Iowa nearly 80 years ago, that few Iowans even knew about. Until now. Scenes for the movie were shot in Algona,...
kiow.com
Theresa A. Thorland
Theresa A. Thorland, age 60 of Thompson, IA passed away on December 10, 2022, with her husband by her side at their home in Scottsdale, AZ after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer. A memorial service will be planned for April of 2023. Further details will be available at...
kiow.com
Doris J. Jorgensen
Doris J. Jorgensen, 90, of Thornton, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 400 Larch St. in Thornton, with Pastor Jane Harris officiating. Burial will take place at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Thornton.
KIMT
Britt manufacturer named 'Entrepreneur of the Month'
MASON CITY, Iowa – Allen Eden of Original Saw Company in Britt has been named the December 2022 Entrepreneur of the Month by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC. Original Saw, a small family-owned company in Iowa, successfully competes against businesses around the world....
kchanews.com
DOT Crews Anticipate Long Hours With Thursday Snowfall in North Iowa
National Weather Service La Crosse has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. this evening for Mitchell and Floyd counties. Light snow will continue with additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. National Weather Service Des Moines has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9...
kiow.com
NIACC Alumnus James T. Johnson to be Honored Guest, Keynote Speaker for Upcoming Pathways to Success Program
James T. “Jim” Johnson, a Mason City native and 1962 graduate of Mason City Junior College, NIACC’s predecessor, will be honored for his accomplishments with the Outstanding Alumnus award at the Pathways to Success Program in April. Johnson, spent decades in the aerospace industry serving as Vice President of Engineering, Research, and Development with Boeing, President of General Electric Commercial Aircraft Leasing, and retired as President of Gulfstream Aerospace in 1999. He will serve as the keynote speaker.
kiow.com
NIACC Pappajohn Center & SBDC recognizes Allen Eden of Original Saw Company as the December 2022 Entrepreneur of the Month
The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC are proud to recognize Allen Eden of Original Saw Company in Britt, IA as the December 2022 Entrepreneur of the Month. Allen Eden is the President of Original Saw Company and Williams & Hussey. Original Saw was established in...
KIMT
Nora Springs residents hope bison return to town
NORA SPRINGS, Iowa (AP) — Many Nora Springs residents can’t remember a time when the town’s unofficial mascot wasn’t roaming through a field. Multiple bison, commonly called buffalo, have roamed the grassy area next to Al Brallier’s welding and manufacturing shop at the edge of town. Brallier has been caretaker of the large herd mammals since the 1980s.
977thebolt.com
Business Closings for Dec. 16
Humboldt, IA – The following businesses are closed today due to the winter weather.
kchanews.com
No Foul Play Suspect in North Iowa Woman’s Death
Three months after a north Iowa woman’s body was found in a river about 15 miles north of Mason City, officials say no foul play is suspected in her death. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies located the body of 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood floating in the Shell Rock River, about six miles northeast of Manly, near 390th Street and Raven Avenue, on September 16th. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was called in to assist local officials with the investigation.
ccahsnews.com
How a cold case from 1995 could be linked to Tiffin, Iowa
Jodi Huisentruit (born June 5th, 1968) was a morning news anchor for KIMT and a rising local star in Mason City, Iowa. This was until June 27th, 1995, when after being woken up by a phone call from her producer over being late, she was never seen again. On June...
KIMT
Austin man hurt following 2-vehicle crash on I-90
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - An Austin man was hurt Thursday morning following a two-vehicle crash on I-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nicholas Smith, 43, was taken to St. Marys Hospital after his 2022 Chevy Equinox collided with a 2005 Peterbilt driven by Leanard Winter, 64, of Kikenny, Minnesota. The...
kiow.com
NIACC Performing Arts Series Presents Christmas with the Annie Moses Band
NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series proudly presents Christmas with the Annie Moses Band at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. This presentation is part of the 2022-2023 Performing Arts and Leadership Series. The Annie Moses Band is a...
kiow.com
Recycling Issues Face Forest City
Mason City Recycling has notified their clients that they were temporarily not accepting plastic or glass for recycling purposes. Market conditions are dictating the action, and this is leaving the Forest City Council with some decisions to make. They do not want the citizens of the city to stop recycling according to City Administrator Daisy Huffman.
KIMT
Forest City woman sentenced for stealing from her grandmother
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman gets a deferred judgment for stealing from her grandmother. Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement said Hesley used a...
KIMT
No foul play suspected after woman's body found in Shell Rock River in Worth County
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The Worth County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that there is no foul play suspected after a body was found in the Shell Rock River in September. Authorities say Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood was identified. Olson's body was spotted by someone near 390th Street in between...
voiceofalexandria.com
2 die from Janesville home fire, authorities say
Two people have died from a home fire Friday in Janesville, authorities said. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. Friday, Janesville fire and police personnel responded to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive for a report of a residential fire with visible flames and trapped occupants, Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Lukas said in a statement.
Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse
An Iowa nursing home where a resident was smoking methamphetamine and a tyrannical nurse allegedly left residents in fear for their safety could be facing fines from the federal government. State records indicate the Osage Rehab and Heath Care Center in Mitchell County was cited recently by state inspectors for 16 regulatory violations, including a […] The post Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Forest City teen accused of threatening three women takes plea deal
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A teen accused of terrorizing three women with a gun and a knife is taking a plea deal. Kenneth Skyler Dean Pedelty, 18 of Forest City, has pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon. No sentencing date has been set. Investigators say Pedelty got...
KIMT
Riceville woman pleads guilty to drug crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over meth found in Mitchell County. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, is scheduled to be sentenced February 14, 2023, for failure to use a drug tax stamp. Investigators say Baize was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a...
