(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials and engineering consultants are tackling the next stages of providing extra flooding protections for a Fremont County business district. At its regular meeting earlier this week, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors discussed the appointment of appraisers and the upcoming steps for the recently approved Highway 2/Interstate 29 Crossroads Levee District. Local residents petitioned for the levee district's creation in order to protect businesses along that corridor from flooding similar to that experienced in 2011 and 2019. Jim Olmsted, with Olmsted and Perry -- the project's engineer -- says the appointment of appraisers is part of a statutory requirement for the establishment of the levee district to ensure land within the project is valued fair.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO