Northwest's Green nabs another All-American nod from Associated Press
(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State senior defensive lineman and Maryville alum Elijah Green has been named an Associated Press First-Team All-American. This is the third All-America honor for Green, who had 12 sacks and 22 tackles for loss for the Bearcats this past season. View the complete release from Northwest...
Long, triple jump ascent lands Maryville's Stone with Central Missouri
(Maryville) -- Maryville senior Keaton Stone has made a major ascent over the last several years from someone that had never jumped competitively before to signing with Central Missouri. “Track is kind of a new sport to me,” Stone explained. “I grew up playing basketball, so I always thought basketball...
KMAland Girls Basketball (12/15): Nodaway Valley, Treynor pick up quality wins
(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley snagged a huge win, Riverside took their third straight W, Treynor won late at the MAC, Palmyra edged Weeping Water and more from Thursday in KMAland girls basketball. PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE. Mount Ayr 56 Wayne 45. Tegan Streit led Mount Ayr with 15 points, five...
KMAland Boys Wrestling (12/17): Shenandoah, Creston, JCC win tournaments
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah won the Mustang Invitational, Creston was the team champion at Central DeWitt and Johnson County Central won their home meet on Saturday. Shenandoah won their home meet with 153.5 points. All 12 Mustang wrestlers finished in the top two of their bracket. Ethan Laughlin (132), Owen Laughlin...
KMAland Bowling (12/17): Denison-Schleswig sweeps Creston
(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig swept past Creston in KMAland bowling on Saturday. Denison-Schleswig scores: Brittany Musgrave 429, Brianna Musgrave 393, Nevaeh Brandt 312, Claire Miller 297, Leigha Brungardt 276, Alexis Hartwig 226. Creston scores: Not reported. Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 844 Creston N/A. BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 3006 Creston 2293. Denison-Schleswig scores: Jake Fink...
Brothers snag apparent state-record raccoon in northern Missouri
Two brothers appear to have snagged a state-record raccoon in northern Missouri amid hunting season.
Stanton boys outlast late-game surge from Fremont-Mills to win 79-70
(Tabor) -- Thanks to an electric offense through three quarters, the Stanton Vikings (4-2) survived a late surge from Fremont-Mills (4-3) to win 79-70. "Our offense was pretty good today and like I've always said all year, I trust our guys on offense -- they're all good shooters and they love to share the ball," said Stanton Co-Head Coach Donnie Weis. "For a while, we played some decent defense, but the end of the game was not ideal."
UFR Podcast No. 1600: Brandon Paez, Nick Fox, Ryder Block, Matt Goldman, Keaton Stone
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1600: Friday, December 16th. KMA Sports Wrestling Pulse with Lisbon's Brandon Paez, Osage's Nick Fox & Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block. Talking MLB with Matt Goldman. Maryville senior Keaton Stone. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the...
Delores Murphy, 92, of Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Monday, December, 19, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Braddyville Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Notes:. Delores passed away early Thursday morning, December 15, 2022 at Clarinda Regional Health...
Bradley Sparks, 55 of Sidney, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:More information by the evening of Monday, 12-19-2022. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Kansas woman hospitalized after Buchanan Co. rear-end crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Anna M. Huffman, 21, Savannah, was on the southbound Interstate 29 exit ramp at Fredrick. The SUV rear-ended a 2015 Kia...
3 children injured after Nodaway Co. rollover accident
NODAWAY COUNTY—Three children were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Thursday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Dodge Ram driven by Timothy K. Conn, 43, Maryville, was southbound on U.S. 71 one mile north of Wilcox. The driver lost control on the ice...
Tarkio man injured in Atchison County wreck
(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Atchison County Thursday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2002 GMC Sierra 1500, driven by 66-year-old Stephen McQuinn of Tarkio, was westbound on U.S. Highway 136 approximately three miles east of Rock Port at around 5:30 p.m. Authorities say the vehicle lost control on the snow covered roadway, crossed the center line, and traveled off the southside of the roadway into a ditch and struck an embankment. The Patrol says the vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway, coming to rest on its wheels facing southwest in the middle of Highway 136.
Three Children Injured in Nodaway County Crash
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – Three children were taken to the hospital following an accident last night in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday as 43-year old Timothy Conn of Maryville was southbound on US 71, 1 mile north of Wilcox. Conn lost control of his vehicle on the ice covered highway and traveled off the east side of the roadway where he struck an embankment and overturned. The vehicle returned to the roadway where it came to rest.
Fremont County board receives update on 'Crossroads' levee district
(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials and engineering consultants are tackling the next stages of providing extra flooding protections for a Fremont County business district. At its regular meeting earlier this week, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors discussed the appointment of appraisers and the upcoming steps for the recently approved Highway 2/Interstate 29 Crossroads Levee District. Local residents petitioned for the levee district's creation in order to protect businesses along that corridor from flooding similar to that experienced in 2011 and 2019. Jim Olmsted, with Olmsted and Perry -- the project's engineer -- says the appointment of appraisers is part of a statutory requirement for the establishment of the levee district to ensure land within the project is valued fair.
2 arrested for probation violation in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) – Two Iowa men are in custody on probation violation charges in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 50-year-old Kevin L. Ward of Urbandale and 30-year-old Justin Marsden of Council Bluffs in the 100 block of Coolbaugh Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Ward was arrested on a Montgomery County warrant for violation of probation on an original charge of control of a firearm by a felon – a Class D felony.
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Driver's license services closed in Page County Friday
(Clarinda) -- Page County Treasurer Angie Dow reports that driver's license services will continue to be unavailable Friday. Anyone with questions should contact the Treasurer's Office at 712-542-5322.
