Nvidia is discontinuing its GameStream feature, currently present on its Shield devices, spelling trouble for the future of the entire Shield lineup. If you’re an owner of an Nvidia Shield device, you may have received an email that states that Nvidia’s GameStream feature will be phased out in an update in mid-February. Shield devices are still on sale, and the ability to stream games from your main PC was a huge draw for the devices.

10 HOURS AGO