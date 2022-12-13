Read full article on original website
Fuslie reveals she’s still getting Twitch pay despite moving to YouTube
Fuslie has revealed she’s still making money from Twitch despite moving to YouTube Gaming back in September, and she doesn’t know why. On September 6, 2022, 100 Thieves star creator Fuslie revealed that she had signed an exclusive contract with YouTube gaming after nearly a decade on Twitch.
Twitch Partner “Knut” banned due to DMCA takedown
Twitch streamer and competitive bodybuilder Knut has been banned from the platform for the fourth time, citing a DMCA violation as the reason for his 2 day ban. Knut has been a notable presence on Twitch, both in his own stream and on other creators’ channels. Like many other online creators, tens of thousands of viewers gather to watch video game streams an other content.
A group of ex-Twitter employees just announced their own platform
A group of former Twitter employees has announced that they are making their own social media platform, just weeks after being laid off by Elon Musk. On October 27, Elon Musk revealed that he had officially become the owner of Twitter after months of deliberation between him and former Twitter admins.
Nvidia axes GameStream features for Shield devices
Nvidia is discontinuing its GameStream feature, currently present on its Shield devices, spelling trouble for the future of the entire Shield lineup. If you’re an owner of an Nvidia Shield device, you may have received an email that states that Nvidia’s GameStream feature will be phased out in an update in mid-February. Shield devices are still on sale, and the ability to stream games from your main PC was a huge draw for the devices.
The Umbrella Academy Season 4 cut down to just 6 episodes on Netflix
Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy will be back for a fourth and final season — but only for six episodes. This last outing will include significantly less episodes than what fans were expecting, leaving many disappointed. The Umbrella Academy has become one of Netflix’s flagship shows since it first...
TikTokers go viral spotting ‘ghosts’ with AI manga filter
TikTok users are going viral with their videos in which they use the popular AI manga filter to try and spot ‘ghosts’ in their environments. Short-form video platform TikTok has had a number of different filters go viral in the past, and throughout December, one of the most popular has been the insanely popular AI manga filter.
Warzone streamer Nadia apologizes after Twitch ban for doxxing viewer
Twitch streamer Nadia Amine came under fire on December 15 for doxxing a donor’s full name as retaliation for his hateful messages. She has now posted an apology explaining the full situation. Nadia’s 2022 could not be any more eventful than it currently is. She garnered a sizeable audience...
Avatar 2: How does Quaritch return? Recombinant explained
Avatar 2 features the return of Colonel Miles Quaritch as a big bad reborn – so, how does the villain come back in The Way of Water, and what is a recombinant?. Avatar may be the butt of jokes and claims that nobody remembers the characters’ names, but we’ve never forgotten Quaritch, Stephen Lang’s shredded, all-American endboss.
Twitter backtracks on social media promotion ban after Elon Musk poll
Twitter has backtracked on yet another new policy after Elon Musk’s takeover. The platform attempted to push through a ban on promoting other social media platforms, targeting users who made it their primary activity. They backed down within 12 hours. Twitter and Elon Musk are once again making headlines...
Pokemon Go Vivillion event is an “absolute win” according to the community
Pokemon Go’s community has been extremely positive about the latest announcement of the multi-patterned Vivillon and the event associated with catching it. Mythical Wishes season had its up and downs according to the Pokemon Go fans, but one of the latest announcements by Niantic has been received extremely well.
