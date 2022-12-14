Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
How to watch 1923 – where to stream the Yellowstone prequel
1923, a new Yellowstone spinoff prequel and spinoff starring Harrison Ford, is nearly here – but when is it out, and where can you watch and stream the series?. 1923, the latest project in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone empire, will “introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
dexerto.com
Amouranth reveals she’s hosting Twitch game show that will be first of its kind
Streaming star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed that she’s working on some “big” shows for Twitch that she’ll be hosting in the near future. Over the years, a few streamers have been able to come up with their own ideas for game shows and host them on a regular basis on stream.
dexerto.com
Chainsaw Man: Who is Power?
Chainsaw Man brings a whole host of new fun characters, one of which is Power – but who is she, and what’s her deal? Let us explain…. Chainsaw Man has been one of the most hyped-up anime in recent years, and it’s almost at the end of its first season, much to the sadness of fans.
dexerto.com
Pokemon anime fans share bittersweet reactions about Ash Ketchum finally leaving the show
Pokemon anime fans were met with a surprise announcement that Ash Ketchum’s twenty-five-year journey will be coming to a close, and the news has received a bittersweet response from creators and viewers alike. Generations of fans have been a part of the twenty-five-year journey following the Pokemon Anime’s determined...
dexerto.com
Pokemon anime fans think new protagonist is Ash and Serena’s daughter
Pokemon anime fans are curious about the origins of the newly revealed protagonists for the Paldea seasons – especially knowing Ash Ketchum will no longer be the main character for new episodes. One of the long-standing jokes of the Pokemon anime is the lack of aging suffered by the...
dexerto.com
iShowSpeed accused of “animal abuse” after IRL Zoo stream
YouTube star iShowSpeed is under fire once again following an IRL stream at the zoo, in which critics have slammed him for “animal abuse.”. iShowSpeed can certainly lay claim to the title of the fastest-growing streamer out there at the moment, with the 17-year-old experiencing explosive growth this past year.
dexerto.com
Avatar 2: Who dies in The Way of Water?
Avatar: The Way of Water is action-packed, often brutal sequel, and the body count is pretty high by the end – so, who dies in Avatar 2?. Set nearly a decade after the first movie, Avatar 2 sees Jake and Neytiri fleeing the forests they call home for the seas of the Metkayina clan, seeking sanctuary from the RDA and Quaritch, reborn as an Avatar recombinant.
dexerto.com
DC fans fear Gal Gadot is done as Wonder Woman after cameo cut from The Flash
After Henry Cavill announced he would not be returning as Superman, DC fans are worried that Gal Gadot will also not return as Wonder Woman. The recent news that Henry Cavill would not be returning as the Man of Steel sent shockwaves through the DC universe. Especially after Cavill’s recent return and cameo in Black Adam, it seemed that new DC head James Gunn was going to be sticking with and trying to retool the existing Justice League.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect slams “horrific” Warzone 2 as he uninstalls after Season 1 Reloaded update
Dr Disrespect was left so furious by Warzone 2’s Season 1 Reloaded update that he uninstalled the “horrific” battle royale after just a few hours. When it comes to critics of Warzone 2, there might not be any harsher than Dr Disrespect. The YouTube streaming star was initially positive about the Call of Duty battle royale and said it had “great” potential for the future.
dexerto.com
Barbie movie: Margot Robbie stars in first fantastic trailer
The Barbie movie is one of the most anticipated films of next year, and the first trailer has finally dropped – come on Barbie!. Wrapped in plastic, she’s fantastic, and her movie is looking like it’s going to be fantastic as well. Barbie, the upcoming movie from Greta Gerwig, is looking to be one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2023.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Ultimate Journeys leak reveals two Pokemon joining Ash in the next series
Recent Pokemon Ultimate Journeys episode leaks claim that Ash is bringing two of his Pokemon with him at the start of the next series. The Pokemon Ultimate Journeys anime series is slowly but surely coming to an end and fans are very curious to see what’s next for Ash and his team.
dexerto.com
Baldurs gate 3 voice actors for all characters
Baldur’s Gate 3 is soon to emerge from early access. On top of this, the game’s revealed a few new additions to its already star-studded cast. Here are all the voice actors for the primary cast of Baldur’s Gate 3. Baldur’s Gate 3 is a story-rich game...
dexerto.com
Avatar 2: Where is Michelle Yeoh’s Dr Karina Mogue?
Avatar 2 is in cinemas now, but fans have noticed the absence of an expected character: Dr Karina Mogue, played by Michelle Yeoh – so where is she?. Avatar: The Way of Water, the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron’s highest-grossing movie of all time, is finally here. In...
dexerto.com
Overwatch team stuns fans with Spider-Gwen Widowmaker OW2 crossover skin
A new Overwatch 2 Widowmaker Spider-Gwen skin circulating online has fans praising the design and calling on devs Blizzard to look at creating more crossover designs between the Overwatch heroes and other iconic gaming, TV, and movie franchises. With Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse set to hit theatres early next year,...
dexerto.com
Asmongold claims Twitch star Nadia should be “permanently banned” over doxxing drama
After Twitch star Nadia ‘Nadia’ Amine was temporarily banned on the Amazon-owned platform for “sharing personal information”, fellow streamer ‘Asmongold’ expressed his brutally honest opinions, stating Nadia should have been permanently banned. Nadia was temporarily banned on Twitch on December 14 — with many...
dexerto.com
Warzone star Nadia swiftly unbanned on Twitch after alleged doxing incident
Twitch streamer Nadia Amine, who has faced a multitude of allegations of hacking in Warzone in recent months, has been handed a ban on the Amazon-owned platform. Nadia shot to fame in 2022 when some ‘hackusation’ YouTubers started accusing her of cheating in the Call of Duty battle royale title, claiming that she uses wallhacks and aimbot among other things.
dexerto.com
Best Iron Moth 5 & 6-star Tera Raid build in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Iron Moth, another Violet-exclusive Pokemon that dominates Tera Raids, is one of the best Special Attackers in Gen 9, and here’s how to build it. Regarding which Gen 9 game has the better exclusives, there’s always a debate among players. But in terms of Tera Raid viability, Pokemon Violet has the upper hand. Especially when considering the new Past & Future Paradox Pokemon.
Comments / 0