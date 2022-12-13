Read full article on original website
Avatar 2: How does Quaritch return? Recombinant explained
Avatar 2 features the return of Colonel Miles Quaritch as a big bad reborn – so, how does the villain come back in The Way of Water, and what is a recombinant?. Avatar may be the butt of jokes and claims that nobody remembers the characters’ names, but we’ve never forgotten Quaritch, Stephen Lang’s shredded, all-American endboss.
Avatar 2: Who dies in The Way of Water?
Avatar: The Way of Water is action-packed, often brutal sequel, and the body count is pretty high by the end – so, who dies in Avatar 2?. Set nearly a decade after the first movie, Avatar 2 sees Jake and Neytiri fleeing the forests they call home for the seas of the Metkayina clan, seeking sanctuary from the RDA and Quaritch, reborn as an Avatar recombinant.
Avatar 2: Where is Michelle Yeoh’s Dr Karina Mogue?
Avatar 2 is in cinemas now, but fans have noticed the absence of an expected character: Dr Karina Mogue, played by Michelle Yeoh – so where is she?. Avatar: The Way of Water, the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron’s highest-grossing movie of all time, is finally here. In...
Barbie movie: Margot Robbie stars in first fantastic trailer
The Barbie movie is one of the most anticipated films of next year, and the first trailer has finally dropped – come on Barbie!. Wrapped in plastic, she’s fantastic, and her movie is looking like it’s going to be fantastic as well. Barbie, the upcoming movie from Greta Gerwig, is looking to be one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2023.
DC fans fear Gal Gadot is done as Wonder Woman after cameo cut from The Flash
After Henry Cavill announced he would not be returning as Superman, DC fans are worried that Gal Gadot will also not return as Wonder Woman. The recent news that Henry Cavill would not be returning as the Man of Steel sent shockwaves through the DC universe. Especially after Cavill’s recent return and cameo in Black Adam, it seemed that new DC head James Gunn was going to be sticking with and trying to retool the existing Justice League.
DC fans think they know who’ll replace Henry Cavill as Superman
Henry Cavill is no longer Superman in the DC universe – but fans think they know who’ll replace him and don the red cape next. It’s official: despite his cameo in the mid-credits scene of Black Adam, hyped up as Cavill’s long-awaited return the role after the horrors of 2017’s Justice League, he won’t be playing Superman again.
Spy x Family episode 23 review: The mission concludes
Spy x Family episode 23 marks the conclusion of the Tennis Arc, executing and wrapping up the mission brilliantly. Spy x Family episode 23 picks up right where the previous episode left off, continuing the Tennis Arc. And the episode is just as ridiculous as ever, making for a very amusing and hilarious watch. All the main cast are clearly super human to nonsensical degrees, but the anime itself is very aware of its own ridiculous nature, managing to capitalize on the lack of logical appeal by brilliantly utilizing humor.
Baldurs gate 3 voice actors for all characters
Baldur’s Gate 3 is soon to emerge from early access. On top of this, the game’s revealed a few new additions to its already star-studded cast. Here are all the voice actors for the primary cast of Baldur’s Gate 3. Baldur’s Gate 3 is a story-rich game...
