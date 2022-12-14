Read full article on original website
Warzone 2 DMZ update fixes enemy AI difficulty in Season 1 Reloaded
Raven Software just unleashed a patch that adjusts the difficulty of Warzone 2’s enemy AI for the DMZ mode. The update for Season 1 Reloaded launched across all platforms earlier this week. Modern Warfare 2 saw the return of the classic Shipment map. Meanwhile, Warzone 2 received increased Strongholds.
How to unlock the Chimera AR in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0
The Chimera Assault Rifle has arrived in the latest Call of Duty titles. So, here’s a handy guide on how you can unlock the AR in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Like previous installments, this year’s Call of Duty has a ton of post-launch content planned for Season 1 Reloaded. This includes new game modes, new maps, and of course, new weapons.
Best Chimera Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks
The Chimera or Honey Badger in Modern Warfare 2 is an aggressive AR that’s designed for close to medium-range combat, but you’ll need a meta MW2 loadout if you want to dominate your foes. If you’re looking to rack up countless kills in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, it’s...
Warzone 2 players shocked as developers list no issues with DMZ
Warzone 2 has had a rocky start, especially the new DMZ mode full of issues and bugs. However, players are stunned to see the dev team list zero issues with it on Trello, despite the community still reporting major problems. On December 15, the Season 1 Reloaded update for Warzone...
Apex Legends leaker claims World’s Edge & Fragment are finally getting map changes
According to a new leak, World’s Edge and Storm Point are both set to receive some changes in Apex Legends, and Fragment also looks to be undergoing a long-awaited overhaul. Respawn Entertainment have given Apex Legends players five maps to play with now – Kings Canyon, World’s Edge, Olympus, Storm Point, and Broken Moon – but the original two stand above the rest for some players.
Warzone 2 streamers get nuke without firing a single bullet
Warzone 2 streamers Bobby Poff and Unrational managed to successfully detonate an in-game nuke without firing any bullets. Detonating nukes in Warzone 2 requires players to commit to a long and arduous process. Users must first win multiple matches, follow a specific quest, gather ingredients, and so on. Defending the...
Scump reveals Shotzzy planned to leave OpTic if he retired before Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has revealed that Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro was leaving OpTic Texas had the veteran SMG star retired in the Call of Duty: Vanguard season. The OpTic Texas CDL roster has had quite a turbulent last few months, stemming all the...
iiTzTimmy explains why controller players ‘dominate’ Apex Legends competitive
100 Theives’ Timmy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An has weighed in on the ongoing debate between controller vs mouse and keyboard in Apex Legends, and he believes aim assist is a bit strong. The debate between whether controller or keyboard and mouse is stronger in Apex Legends has raged for...
Pokemon anime fans think new protagonist is Ash and Serena’s daughter
Pokemon anime fans are curious about the origins of the newly revealed protagonists for the Paldea seasons – especially knowing Ash Ketchum will no longer be the main character for new episodes. One of the long-standing jokes of the Pokemon anime is the lack of aging suffered by the...
Pokemon Go community outraged over “greedy” ticket prices
Pokemon Go’s community has been angered by yet another paywalled event making it into this season of the game, this time a timed research quest that many consider “overpriced.”. Mythical Wishes season has been live for two and a half weeks now, but a lot has happened since...
Warzone 2’s heavy chopper finally deactivated after player outcry
Raven Software is deactivating the heavy chopper in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, following complaints from users in recent days. The core issue with the chopper stems from many Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players abusing it for easy battle royale wins. Some have found that acquiring a heavy chopper...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Battle Studies class midterm and final answers
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Academy holds classes where players must take midterms and finals, including Ms. Dendra’s Battle Studies class. Here is every correct answer to the Battle Studies midterm and final. There are plenty of activities for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players to do outside of the...
Warzone 2 update brings major Loadout Drop and Buy Station changes
Following the launch of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, developer Sledgehammer Games have revealed some key changes to Buy Stations and Loadout Drops that players have been calling for. Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded is here, bringing a whole host of fresh content to the CoD battle royale. The mid-season...
Overwatch team stuns fans with Spider-Gwen Widowmaker OW2 crossover skin
A new Overwatch 2 Widowmaker Spider-Gwen skin circulating online has fans praising the design and calling on devs Blizzard to look at creating more crossover designs between the Overwatch heroes and other iconic gaming, TV, and movie franchises. With Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse set to hit theatres early next year,...
GTA Online Dec 16 update: Patch notes & secret changes revealed
A new GTA Online update was rolled out on December 16 by Rockstar Games, and here are the full patch notes including fixes for crashing issues and the Up-n-Atomizer festive skin. It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Grand Theft Auto V players, with a Winter update on...
Is Wild Hearts cross-platform? Crossplay for PS5, Xbox Series X|S & PC
Wondering whether Wild Hearts has crossplay and cross-progression between PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know about these features. Wild Hearts is an upcoming hunting game that shares similarities to Capcom’s beloved Monster Hunter series. The game enables up to three...
Reinhardt mains are giving up on the hero in Overwatch 2
Longtime Reinhardt mains are giving up on their favorite hero after a series of balance changes have made him worse and worse in the Overwatch 2 meta. Overwatch 2’s release came with some big shake-ups for the tank class, with Doomfist being shifted into the tank role and every tank in the game receiving some buffs. Things were bound to change with only one tank on each team instead of two.
Disney Dreamlight Valley December 16 hotfix patch notes: Bug fixes, quest reworks & more
Disney Dreamlight Valley has released a new hotfix to help squash some bugs, fix some rather frustrating quest problems, and more. Here’s everything involved in the December 16 hotfix update. The Disney Dreamlight Valley December 16 hotfix has added a few major changes to help players have an easier...
Pokemon Go players are loving Winter Holiday background changes
Niantic recently launched Pokemon Go’s 2022 Winter Holiday event, and fans are already gushing about the winter-themed background changes. The newly released Winter Holiday event serves as only the first part of a larger celebration. Part One will come to an end on Friday, December 23, with Part Two expected to follow not too long thereafter.
Where is Building 21 in DMZ? Warzone 2 mystery explained
Warzone’s DMZ Season 1 Reloaded introduced a plethora of new content and bug fixes, but also announced the imminent introduction of Building 21. So, what is Building 21 and where can players find it? We’ve got all the answers here. DMZ is a fantastic way to explore the...
