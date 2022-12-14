ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

How to watch 1923 – where to stream the Yellowstone prequel

1923, a new Yellowstone spinoff prequel and spinoff starring Harrison Ford, is nearly here – but when is it out, and where can you watch and stream the series?. 1923, the latest project in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone empire, will “introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”
Tyla

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called out for mocking 'small' home Queen gifted to them

If one thing’s been made clear since the release of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, it’s that people love to hate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And after the final three episodes dropped on the streaming giant today (15 December), viewers were quick to express anger over the way the loved-up couple described their former home Nottingham Cottage.
dexerto.com

Amouranth reveals she’s hosting Twitch game show that will be first of its kind

Streaming star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed that she’s working on some “big” shows for Twitch that she’ll be hosting in the near future. Over the years, a few streamers have been able to come up with their own ideas for game shows and host them on a regular basis on stream.
dexerto.com

Pokemon anime fans think new protagonist is Ash and Serena’s daughter

Pokemon anime fans are curious about the origins of the newly revealed protagonists for the Paldea seasons – especially knowing Ash Ketchum will no longer be the main character for new episodes. One of the long-standing jokes of the Pokemon anime is the lack of aging suffered by the...
dexerto.com

iShowSpeed accused of “animal abuse” after IRL Zoo stream

YouTube star iShowSpeed is under fire once again following an IRL stream at the zoo, in which critics have slammed him for “animal abuse.”. iShowSpeed can certainly lay claim to the title of the fastest-growing streamer out there at the moment, with the 17-year-old experiencing explosive growth this past year.
dexerto.com

xQc “fails horribly” after trying to teach his chat soda can trick

Canadian streamer xQc tried to prove to his live chat that tapping a can from all sides prevents carbonated drinks from overflowing. But his demonstration didn’t exactly go very well. Twitch star xQc is among the biggest online streamers in history, with tens of thousands of pairs of eyes...
dexerto.com

TikTok comes after YouTube with landscape video testing

TikTok is coming after a piece of YouTube’s pie as they have revealed new landscape video options will be coming to the popular app. Over the last couple of years, TikTok and YouTube have been going back and forth with who can build the best short-form video platform. Now,...
dexerto.com

Chainsaw Man: Who is Power?

Chainsaw Man brings a whole host of new fun characters, one of which is Power – but who is she, and what’s her deal? Let us explain…. Chainsaw Man has been one of the most hyped-up anime in recent years, and it’s almost at the end of its first season, much to the sadness of fans.
dexerto.com

Avatar 2: How does Quaritch return? Recombinant explained

Avatar 2 features the return of Colonel Miles Quaritch as a big bad reborn – so, how does the villain come back in The Way of Water, and what is a recombinant?. Avatar may be the butt of jokes and claims that nobody remembers the characters’ names, but we’ve never forgotten Quaritch, Stephen Lang’s shredded, all-American endboss.
KANSAS STATE
dexerto.com

How to watch Call of Duty C.O.D.E Bowl III: Date, time, & stream

Call of Duty Next has announced the third C.O.D.E. Bowl will take place this December as UK & US Military esports teams are set to clash in-game, and here’s how you can catch the action live. The United Services Automobile Association (USAA) is teaming up with the Call of...
dexerto.com

Barbie movie: Margot Robbie stars in first fantastic trailer

The Barbie movie is one of the most anticipated films of next year, and the first trailer has finally dropped – come on Barbie!. Wrapped in plastic, she’s fantastic, and her movie is looking like it’s going to be fantastic as well. Barbie, the upcoming movie from Greta Gerwig, is looking to be one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2023.
dexerto.com

Avatar 2: Where is Michelle Yeoh’s Dr Karina Mogue?

Avatar 2 is in cinemas now, but fans have noticed the absence of an expected character: Dr Karina Mogue, played by Michelle Yeoh – so where is she?. Avatar: The Way of Water, the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron’s highest-grossing movie of all time, is finally here. In...
dexerto.com

Baldurs gate 3 voice actors for all characters

Baldur’s Gate 3 is soon to emerge from early access. On top of this, the game’s revealed a few new additions to its already star-studded cast. Here are all the voice actors for the primary cast of Baldur’s Gate 3. Baldur’s Gate 3 is a story-rich game...
dexerto.com

Logan Paul & KSI’s new PRIME Energy drink leaked

Logan Paul & KSI’s popular drink company PRIME appears to be making its way into the energy drink world, with a video on YouTube leaking information about the upcoming product. Released in January 2022, Logan Paul and KSI’s shocking business partnership with PRIME has quickly become one of the...
dexerto.com

What is the Pop Tarts ‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge on Twitch?

Pop Tarts is hosting a ‘Pop to the Top’ Challenge event on Twitch this month and here’s everything you need to know about it. ‘Pop to the Top’ will be shown live on Twitch this December 16, with six top streamers facing off in two stages of Fall Guys competition.
dexerto.com

Overwatch team stuns fans with Spider-Gwen Widowmaker OW2 crossover skin

A new Overwatch 2 Widowmaker Spider-Gwen skin circulating online has fans praising the design and calling on devs Blizzard to look at creating more crossover designs between the Overwatch heroes and other iconic gaming, TV, and movie franchises. With Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse set to hit theatres early next year,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy