Oklahoma Football: 2022 Team Awards

Here are the top performers and moments that stood out the most during the Oklahoma Sooners' 2022 college football regular season.

Following Lincoln Riley's surprising decision to leave the Oklahoma Sooners for the USC Trojans in late 2021, OU tapped Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as its head coach. Venables' first season didn't look like the ones he was a part of during a stint as an assistant under former OU coach Bob Stoops from 1999 to 2011. In fact, OU's 6-6 record was the program's worst finish since 1998.

Roster upheaval after Riley's departure forced many supporting players from the '21 team into starring roles for the Sooners. OU also called on a handful of transfers like quarterback Dillon Gabriel to help stabilize the program this year. Despite the team's overall struggles, a number of players still put together strong seasons that kept OU competitive throughout the campaign.

Offensive MVP: Eric Gray, RB

Observers and fans wondered alike before the season if Gray would eventually lose his status as OU's lead back. Instead, he became the Sooners' best offensive weapon and one of the most reliable running backs in the country. Gray more than tripled his rushing yardage from the 2021 season, gaining 1,366 yards on 213 carries. Running backs coach DeMarco Murray will now spend the next nine months hoping to find a replacement for Gray, who's off to the NFL.

Defensive MVP: DaShaun White, LB

Brent Venables asked White to play the Cheetah position in his defensive scheme, a hybrid linebacker-safety role that required a well-rounded skill set. It was a departure for the fifth-year senior, who played inside linebacker exclusively in prior seasons. White filled the role admirably by finishing third on the team in tackles with 81. He chipped in six tackles for a loss, two interceptions and the most pass breakups on the team with six.

Best Freshman: Jovantae Barnes, RB

The candidates for this award are few and far between. Barnes almost wins it by default, although he did make an impression in his first season in Norman. The Las Vegas native toted the ball 89 times for 411 yards and four scores.

Look for Barnes to slide in as OU's No. 1 RB in 2023.

Best Play of the Season: C.J. Coldon's one-handed interception versus Kansas

You probably won't find a more impressive interception in college football this year than the one Coldon made in OU's 52-42 win over Kansas on Oct. 15.

With the Jayhawks around midfield in the second quarter, the transfer from Wyoming leaped in the air and tipped a pass from KU quarterback Jason Bean with his outstretched right hand. As Coldon hit the turf, landing on his back, the tipped ball floated toward the ground next to him. With the same hand he had used to tip the throw, the cornerback reached out and snatched the ball from the air right as it was about to fall incomplete.

Coldon's oskie was more than just impressive. It came at a key juncture in the game in which the Sooners were struggling to separate from the pesky Jayhawks.

Best Performance (Player): Gray vs. Texas Tech

It seemed as though Gray played his new "best game of the season" every week through the season. He likely did save his best performance for the final game of the regular season, a 51-48 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Rushing for 163 yards on 28 carries wouldn't qualify as his most productive outing, but the Sooners called his number repeatedly in the second half of a game that Tech threatened to blow open at times. You'll find plenty of OU fans who believe the Sooners ultimately win that game if Gray touches the ball just a few times more.

Best Performance (Team): Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14

OU got its first big test of Venables' tenure as head coach on Sept. 17 when it traveled to Lincoln. The matchup between historic rivals lost any semblance of drama in the second quarter as the Sooners built a 35-7 lead by halftime. In a season in which all phases of the game rarely clicked at the same time, OU gave its most complete performance of the year against an admittedly bad Cornhuskers squad.

Defining Moment: Craig Williams' big run late secures Baylor's upset win

It wasn't a highlight, but it did seem to encapsulate OU's season. Trailing the Bears 38-35 late in the fourth quarter, the Sooners had the Baylor offense facing a third-and-three at midfield. A stop would give the Sooners around two minutes to try to tie or win the game in front of their home crowd.

Williams didn't get the memo. Bears quarterback Blake Shapen took the snap from center and faked a handoff to a receiver running jet motion. The Sooners overreacted to the diversion, which opened an enormous hole at the line of scrimmage for Williams. He took the ball from Shapen and galloped 43 yards before falling to the turf, content to let his team run out the clock.

Biggest Surprise: Pass coverage

At best, you could call the OU defense inconsistent this year. However, given how badly the Sooners struggled the prior season to stop teams from throwing at will on them, OU's pass coverage took some laudable steps forward this year. OU cut its average yards allowed per attempt from 7.6 in 2021 to 6.8 this season. Meanwhile, after giving up 26 passing TDs and grabbing 11 interceptions the season before, the Sooners improved those totals to 18 and 16, respectively.

Expect the passing defense stats to look even better next season with many key contributors returning on that side of the ball.

Biggest Disappointment: Inside linebackers

No one can fault inside linebackers Danny Stutsman and David Ugwoegbu for a lack of production. The duo finished first and fourth, respectively, in tackles in the Big 12. They still played undisciplined football way too often and showed a lack of instincts that had to irk Venables, a linebackers coach for his entire career.

Consider both ILB positions up for grabs this spring.

Senior Who Will Be Missed the Most: Brayden Willis, TE

You could certainly make a case for Gray here. He was OU's best offensive player in 2022.

But Willis' departure hurts on a number of levels. First, he developed into an effective all-around player in his senior season, refining his skills as a blocker and a receiver. Second, as a team captain he provided leadership in the locker room. Finally, the Sooners don't have many obvious candidates among the returning personnel to replace Willis.

Player to Watch in 2023: R Mason Thomas, DL

Early word from preseason camp was that Thomas, a true freshman, had already proved to be OU's most gifted pass rusher. Injuries slowed his progress in the first month of the season, but he became a rotational player in the second half of the season.

Thomas' stats from this season won't blow anyone away: Six tackles and 0.5 sacks in nine games. Watch out for him in 2023, though, as the wiry edge rusher will have an entire year of offseason strength training under his belt.

Offseason Storyline: What did Brent Venables learn this year?

The hire of Venables in late 2021 generated immediate buy-in from OU fans and former coaches and players. He did solid work in holding the 2022 recruiting class together, and he added a number of respected coaches to the OU staff. Record-breaking donations and attendance at the Sooners' spring game were evidence of the enthusiasm around the program.

A buzzkill of a season took some shine off Venables' star. Even if expectations for OU's gutted roster were over the top, a 6-6 record undoubtedly left his supporters less convinced the Sooners hired the right coach to replace Lincoln Riley.

Venables can recapture those positive vibes with a turnaround season in '23, which shouldn't be out of the question for a team that went 0-4 in games decided by one score this year. Improving will require some reflection on his part about the differences between being a head coach and a defensive coordinator. Importantly, Venables needs to figure out why his players failed so often when it comes to fundamentals like tackling and avoiding penalties. Cleaning up some of those basic errors should go a long way toward putting a better squad on the field in 10 months.

