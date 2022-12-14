Los Angeles City Council meeting erupts in chaos as protestors call for Kevin de Leon to resign

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
24 Meals of Christmas and Hanukkah in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Related
Former LA Councilman Bonin Rips de Leon for Bringing Up Son in Racist Audio
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose son was the target of racist comments in a leaked 2021 conversation with two other council members and a top county labor official, has offered a blunt description of Councilman Kevin de León's participation in the discussion.
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
NBC Los Angeles
LA Mayor Karen Bass to Sign Executive Directive on Homeless Crisis
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will sign an executive directive Friday to address one of the urgent issues of her campaign. Bass began her first day in office Monday by declaring a state of emergency to grapple with the city's out-of-control homeless crisis, bidding to move swiftly to get thousands of unhoused people off her city's streets.
LA City Council Member Kevin de León Faces Death Threats, REFUSES To Resign Weeks After Racist Recording Exposed
Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León is receiving death threats after he was heard on a recording where he and his fellow council members made a series of racist remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the recording – which was taken in October 2021 – first surfaced in October of this year.In the recording, then-LA City Council President Nury Martinez made a series of insensitive and racist remarks to de León and fellow city council member Gil Cedillo regarding the adopted Black son of council member Mike Bonin.Although both Martinez and Cedillo subsequently resigned following the recording scandal,...
LA Mayor Karen Bass announces more senior staff members
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced several additional senior staff members Saturday as she continues filling out her leadership team after taking office earlier this week. “The people of Los Angeles deserve a team that’s as ethical as they are effective, and that’s what I am building,” Bass said. “We are leading L.A. forward with respect for our fellow public servants, respect for public service and respect for the trust that the people have placed in us.”
spectrumnews1.com
Karen Bass' first act as mayor: A homeless state of emergency
It was the Oscars of Los Angeles politics. Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was there and so was Vice President Kamala Harris, who swore in the city's first woman and the second Black person to be elected mayor in the City of Angels. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
County’s Audit of Orange County Power Authority Reveals Gross Mismanagement and a Continued Lack of Transparency
Just in time for the holidays, the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) got a lump of coal in the form of another highly critical review of the agency’s operations, which was released last week. The operations audit for the Orange County Board of Supervisors echoed many of the concerns...
coloradoboulevard.net
CAA Seeks Injunction Against Pasadena’s Measure H
On December 16, a lawsuit by the California Apartment Association (CAA) was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent Measure H from being fully implemented in Pasadena while the lawsuit is being considered by the court. The lawsuit comes days after Pasadena City Council certified...
Fallout from LA racism scandal keeps shaking City Council
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two months after becoming entangled in a racism scandal that shook public trust in Los Angeles government, disgraced City Councilman Kevin de Leon has refused calls to resign and is attempting to rehabilitate his reputation as he faces a politically uncertain future. As of Monday,...
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issues emergency declaration for homelessness
In her first move as mayor, Karen Bass issued a state of emergency declaration for homelessness, according to a news release. Bass first announced that she would issue an emergency order during her inauguration on Sunday. “When life is this hard for some Angelenos, it affects all Angelenos. That is why tomorrow morning, I will […]
ABC7 Los Angeles
Man who attacked Dave Chappelle at Hollywood Bowl sentenced to 270 days after no-contest plea
LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A man who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in May has pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count each of battery and entering a restricted area during a live event. Isaiah Lee, 24, was sentenced to 270 days in county jail,...
Sheriff Luna welcomes first LASD academy graduating class and honors 25 recruits injured
He said three of the 25 recruits injured during the crash in Whitter remain hospitalized.
foxla.com
No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
Video Shows ‘Racist’ LA City Councilmember Kevin Kevin de León Violently Attack Black Activist
A new video shows Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León fighting a Black activist nearly two months after a racist scandal. The post Video Shows ‘Racist’ LA City Councilmember Kevin Kevin de León Violently Attack Black Activist appeared first on NewsOne.
Betty White’s former Los Angeles house has been demolished nearly one year after her death
LOS ANGELES — The house of the late Betty White in Los Angeles has been demolished nearly a year after her death. White’s former assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, posted on White’s Instagram on Sunday announcing that the house was demolished, according to the Los Angeles Times. “This is...
Eagle Rock residents want city to remove homeless individuals living in RVs parked near schools
Students in Eagle Rock are noticing more and more homeless individuals near schools, with many living inside RVs permanently parked on nearby streets. Area residents say it's time for city leaders to take action.
foxla.com
Homeless Crisis: Report shows only a third of rooms at Cecil Hotel are occupied
LOS ANGELES - On her first day in office as mayor, Karen Bass declared homelessness a state of emergency in Los Angeles. Now less than a week into her term, concerns are growing over how a hotel for the unhoused is being used. In December 2021, the infamous Cecil Hotel...
Antelope Valley Press
Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
KTLA.com
Outgoing Mayor Garcetti says farewell to Los Angeles
Eric Garcetti, the outgoing mayor of Los Angeles, released a statement Sunday to formally say goodbye to the Los Angeles community that he has served for the last eight years. “Three thousand four hundred forty-eight days ago, I began a journey that is now coming to an end. Every single day since then, I’ve had the unbelievable honor of getting up and going to work as your mayor. My gratitude for that is without end,” Garcetti wrote in his farewell address.
Washington Examiner
California expands $1,000 monthly payments to pregnant black women in ‘racial justice’ effort
Additional pregnant black women across California will receive a guaranteed monthly income due to a novel program to address the root causes of racial injustices. Beginning in San Francisco, the Abundant Birth Project provided $1,000 per month to black residents during their pregnancies and the first six months of their children's lives.
Comments / 1