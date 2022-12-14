Read full article on original website
Brock Lesnar Once Broke Into Sable’s Home When They Were Having Relationship Issues
Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominating forces in WWE history. He is also the only person to win the WWE and UFC Heavyweight Championship, which is a testament to how much of a legitimate badass Brock Lesnar truly is. That being said, when he wants something, the Beast Incarnate gets it, including Sable.
Former ROH World Champion Signs With Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling is home to some of the best wrestlers in the world. Tonight, Scott D’Amore and his team brought back another great talent to Pembroke Pines, Florida. Former Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham made his return to Impact Wrestling tonight. Gresham confronted Eddie Edwards during the December 15, 2022 edition of Impact.
Mick Foley Admits Stephanie McMahon Rescued Him During Promos When He Forgot His Lines
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked for several companies before joining WWE, where he earned a reputation as a hardcore legend. The WWE legend recently recalled the help Stephanie McMahon offered, and that obviously stuck with him. Former...
Impact Wrestling Will Sign Mandy Rose If AEW Doesn’t
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE yesterday, right after she dropped the NXT Title to Roxanne Perez. Obviously, she is under a non-compete clause, but pro wrestling fans are wondering where she will go next. Now it seems Tommy Dreamer wants Mandy Rose in Impact Wrestling if AEW does not sign her.
Mandy Rose Increases Premium Content Subscription Price After WWE Release
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was a long-term thing, as she truly found herself in NXT, becoming a record-setting NXT Women’s Champion. Rose wanted respect for her name and she certainly got that, for the most part. Mandy Rose was fired by WWE recently and it ended up infuriating fans. Now that she is no longer part of WWE, Rose has increased the price of her subscription service.
Barry Windham Was Saved With CPR At An Airport After Suffering Heart Attack
Barry Windham is hailed by many to be one of the most gifted pro wrestlers to have ever graced the squared circle. His time in WWE and WCW is fondly remembered by many for good reason. Windham recently suffered a heart attack and nearly lost his life. Thankfully, Windham was saved after a passerby at the airport performed CPR on him.
Ric Flair Will Never Forget Eric Bischoff Calling Him When His Son Reid Died
The Nature Boy Ric Flair enjoys voicing his opinion and sharing his thoughts on hot-button wrestling issues, whether they be from the past or the present. He recently brought out a past incident involving WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. Ric Flair took out some time to address the animosity between himself and Bischoff, but he also revealed why he respects Easy E.
Bret Hart Cussed Out Hulk Hogan After Refusing To Drop WWE Title To Him
Bret Hart is credited to be one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time. The Pink n Black rose up as one of the marquee attractions for WWE during the 1990s. However, he had a beef with Hulk Hogan back in the day, when he refused to put over the Hitman.
Mandy Rose Urged Not To Throw Away WWE Career For A ‘Dangerous’ World
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE was nothing short of remarkable, as Rose truly came into her own as the NXT Women’s Champion. She shut down all her haters and cemented herself as a top star. Unfortunately, that doesn’t matter anymore as Rose was released by WWE a few days ago, due to her premium subscription service. Now it seems Rose was urged not to throw away her WWE career for a dangerous world.
Road Dogg Believes AJ Styles Is A Better Wrestler Than Bret Hart
AJ Styles has been considered one of the best pro wrestlers by both fans and his peers alike. Since starting his career back in the late 90s, The Phenomenal One competed against the best of the best the pro wrestling world has to offer. In fact, his in-ring skills are so good, even Road Dogg believes Styles is a better wrestler than Bret Hart.
Vince McMahon Squashed ‘Rusev Day’ Because He Didn’t Like Aiden English
Rusev Day, the stable 0f Rusev, Aiden English, and somewhat Lana, was very popular among WWE fans back in 2018 where they would light up the crowd every time they made their way to the ring. Despite love from the WWE Universe, the faction wasn’t able to get over due to hindrances from WWE management. It seems the reason was due to former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s disapproval of Aiden English.
Triple H Is Not Disappointed By New Wave Of WWE Re-Hires
Vince McMahon retired from WWE after a hush money scandal made it impossible for him to carry on. Triple H took over the company’s creative direction, and that included re-hiring a lot of people his father-in-law previously released. This subject is a matter of contention now. It was reported...
WWE Told Dolph Ziggler He Was Never Allowed To Wear Certain Ring Gear Again
Dolph Ziggler’s appearance has evolved over the course of his 18-year WWE career. Earlier in his career, the RAW Superstar wore snow leopard-themed gear during a match against his real-life friend John Morrison. Ziggler recently recalled being chastised backstage following a WWE match for his choice of attire. Dolph...
Booker T Says Mandy Rose Could Have Made More Money With Premium Content If She Waited
Mandy Rose’s growth since her debut in WWE truly elevated her to the top of NXT as she became the NXT Women’s Champion, holding the title for over 410 days. All of it was for nothing in the end as Mandy Rose was released by WWE earlier this week. Many people have commented on her release and now it seems Booker T believes Rose could have made more money with her premium content if she had just waited.
Mystery Attacker Revealed On WWE SmackDown
Xia Li made her main roster in-ring debut on the February 25, 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown. Unfortunately, an injury put her on the shelf for months. Tonight, she finally returned to the blue brand. Xia Li was revealed as the mystery attacker who cost Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox...
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Bray Wyatt On SmackDown
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and turned the pro wrestling world upside down. It has been a couple of months since then, and fans have warmed up to Wyatt’s new character. He is one of the biggest names on Friday Night SmackDown, and WWE already has plans for him for this week’s Smackdown tapings.
Seth Rollins Was Ticked Off After Vince McMahon Forced Him To Redo A Match
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. The Visionary has faced off against the best of the best the industry has to offer. While he loves working in WWE, it doesn’t mean Rollins necessarily liked everything he had to do there. In fact, Rollins was once ticked off after Vince McMahon formed him to redo a match.
Kevin Nash Worked A ‘Six-Hour Day’ With WWE Recently
Kevin Nash is a legendary figure in the wrestling industry, renowned for his involvement with WWE. Fans have observed Kevin’s dedication to WWE, and that continues to this day. Nash recently claimed that he worked a six-hour day with WWE in recent memory. Kevin Nash was inducted into the...
STARDOM Initially Turned Down Sasha Banks’ Deal
Sasha Banks dominated headlines earlier this year after she walked out in the middle of Raw back in May. This sent shockwaves across the pro wrestling world for a variety of reasons, as a lot of people supported Sasha Banks throughout it all. Her time in WWE is over, which is why fans are excited about her upcoming NJPW appearance. She will also appear for STARDOM, and it seems the company initially turned down her offer.
Raquel Rodriguez’s Injury On WWE SmackDown Is Not Legitimate
Raquel Rodriguez has proven herself to become one of the rising stars of WWE’s women’s division on the main roster. She has been wrestling on SmackDown for a while and has been reportedly dealing with an injury. However, it seems like Rodriguez’s injury is only work. Raquel...
