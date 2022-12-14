ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon Center names Tennessee Titans' proposed stadium as 'Pork of the Year'

By By Jon Styf | The Center Square
 3 days ago

(The Center Square) — Public funding of stadiums, especially the planned record spending on a new Tennessee Titans stadium, was named the Pork of the Year in Beacon Center's annual report on wasteful taxpayer spending.

The Tennessee-based think tank highlighted the $500 million in bonded funds promised from the state of Tennessee along with what is projected to be $2.9 billion in additional taxes that will be earmarked for the stadium in future years.

The Titans and Metro Nashville Mayor's Office are pushing the proposed agreement, with a Dec. 20 vote expected from Metro's Council on a non-binding term sheet which doesn't explain how the money in the $2.9 billion tax fund will be specifically spent.

Beacon Center also highlighted taxpayer spending requests from Memphis after $2 million was already spent by the city to upgrade Liberty Stadium and deals approved for minor league baseball teams in Knoxville and Chattanooga in the Pork of the Year.

"Government should not be in the business of funding stadiums for sports teams, but it seems political leaders in the state capitol and in each Grand Division have grandiose delusions that giving taxpayer dollars to millionaire and billionaire owners of sports teams is a good thing for taxpayers," the report said. "Government should get back to the basics instead of handing over a blank check to owners of sports franchises who, by the way, have yet to bring any professional championship trophy back to Tennessee."

Other spending included in the report was $80,000 spent by Dresden's mayor for architectural drawings of a new city hall after a tornado flattened the previous one. The issue was that the city did not own the land where the proposed building would be constructed and failed to acquire the land, which didn't stop the mayor from continuing the architectural process.

Bonds for Graceland, what Beacon called a "taxpayer-funded 'heartbreak' hotel and auto museum" are $20 million in default. The bonds are now in junk status.

Meanwhile, public schools throughout the state received federal COVID relief funds through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program but reporting on how those funds were used lacked transparency.

A Beacon Center report showed those federal funds were used by Tennessee schools for retractable bleachers, walk-in coolers, virtual reality goggles and $34 million of "indirect costs" with no further information from Shelby County schools.

"From pickleball courts in Bristol to unused homeless pods in Nashville, there continues to be plenty of material for the Pork Report," said Beacon Vice President of Strategy and Communications Mark Cunningham. "This report is supposed to be tongue in cheek, but it's also meant to educate taxpayers on how their money is being wasted by state and local governments."

The report also highlighted $1.2 million worth of taxpayer-funded emergency homeless pallet pods that were not used and remain in storage. It also pointed out how Knoxville funded what Beacon called a "frivolous" lawsuit with Netflix and Hulu — which Tennessee's Supreme Court ruled against — as its officials sought to impose a tax on locals who subscribe to those streaming services.

The Pork Report also said that, despite budget issues in Nashville, the city council voted to allocate $500,000 to Planned Parenthood to provide sex education and access to contraceptives.

Johnson City agreed to pay $4.4 million of tax dollars to build two synthetic turf softball fields and two grass soccer fields a year after spending $13 million dollars on five baseball diamonds.

Bristol, meanwhile, set aside $1 million to spend on pickleball courts at $50,000 per court.

"At least shoot taxpayers straight and say these pickleball courts will likely lose money but that you think it's something the community needs," the report said, pointing out that Bristol claimed the courts would provide economic return.

