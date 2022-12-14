ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
timesvirginian.com

56th District candidate Kevin Bailey comments on campaign

Appomattox attorney Kevin Bailey, who announced Dec. 2 at Courthouse Square in Appomattox that he is campaigning for Virginia’s 56th District House of Delegates seat in the 2023 elections, provided the following comments about his platform:. My name is Kevin Bailey, and I am running to be your delegate...
APPOMATTOX, VA
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
ROANOKE, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene, and Rapp will be busy this week

Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene and Rappahannock counties all meet Wednesday night with applications pending and applicants wanting permits or rezonings to allow them to move forward. But they should probably follow the advices of former Madison County commissioner Mike Fisher, who told applicant Zachary Whitman at last month’s Madison workshop he should check with neighbors before coming back this month with his multiple tourist establishment application in Graves Mill. Fisher’s tone appeared somewhat sarcastic, noting how Madison officials have recently turned down two tourist establishment proposals after neighbors objected to them on ground, they didn’t want them in their neighborhoods. Madison County – meets at 6:30 p.m. in the county administration...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoes

WDBJ 7 Meteorolosit Brett Watts has revealed that once upon a time in Virginia volcanoes did exist. Watts began considering the idea after the recent eruption of Mauna Loa in Hawaii and pondering the mountains in the area. In the Slight Chance of Science Podcast, the meteorologist spoke with Dr. Jim Beard, a retired curator with the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville.
ROANOKE, VA
royalexaminer.com

State adds 11 historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register

Eleven historic places were listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8, 2022, including four historic districts in the central, eastern and southwestern regions of Virginia, two historic schools in northern and eastern Virginia that served the African American community before the end of segregation, and a 19th century cemetery located in northern Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Buchanan Fountain and Grille

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Unique to our area are the numerous small town mom-and-pop restaurants and the history that lives inside. Maybe one of the most sought out, is about 30 miles north of the Star City. “If the walls could talk, the stories would be amazing,” said regular customer...
BUCHANAN, VA
Virginian Review

Some Freezing Rain Reported in the Shenandoah Valley – With More on the Way

STAUNTON (VR) – (4 a.m.) A mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet is falling early Thursday morning, December 15, in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. As of 4 a.m., the northern valley is reporting some icy spots, and freezing conditions are expected to overspread the region throughout the morning. Hazardous conditions are likely for the Thursday morning commute. The Virginia Department of Transportation advises motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel. Crews from the VDOT Staunton District are on duty throughout the 11-county region to treat roadways with salt and abrasives. Interstates and other major highways are treated first, followed...
STAUNTON, VA
timesvirginian.com

‘Cookies with Santa’ at App. Elementary School

Cookies with Santa was held on Thursday, Dec. 8, at Appomattox Elementary School (AES). This event is a fundraiser for two scholarships given to Appomattox County High School students. The event featured milk and cookies, a visit with Balloon Dude Travis, face painting and a visit with Santa. Families also...
APPOMATTOX, VA
charlottesville29.com

Best Thing I Ate All Year 2022: Charlottesville’s Food Community Name the Year’s Best

Each December we celebrate the Charlottesville food year by asking chefs and others in the industry: what was the best thing you ate all year? Picks from prior years are here: 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. And, below are this year’s picks in our food community’s annual tribute to Charlottesville’s bounty. Meanwhile, check back soon for The Charlottesville 29 pick for 2022 Dish of the Year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
timesvirginian.com

More details provided on SRO decision

Appomattox County Administrator Susan Adams provided additional details that the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors considered at the Nov. 21 meeting before deciding not to hire an extra school resource officer (SRO) at Appomattox County High School. Adams said that the primary reason for the decision was that the county...
WSET

Man found shot on Chapman Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot on Friday evening in the Star City. RPD said they responded to the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW at around 7:05 p.m. after receiving a call about a person who had been shot. Responding officers...
ROANOKE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Community Calendar

Appomattox Moose Lodge hosts Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. Free breakfast for all children. Adults $2.50 each. Pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk, coffee. Pictures with Santa, storytime, crafts and Christmas music. Bruiser Wrestling fundraiser for Relay For Life. Fundraising for Relay For Life....
APPOMATTOX, VA
WHSV

‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
STAUNTON, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School

Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”

Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy