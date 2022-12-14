Read full article on original website
timesvirginian.com
56th District candidate Kevin Bailey comments on campaign
Appomattox attorney Kevin Bailey, who announced Dec. 2 at Courthouse Square in Appomattox that he is campaigning for Virginia’s 56th District House of Delegates seat in the 2023 elections, provided the following comments about his platform:. My name is Kevin Bailey, and I am running to be your delegate...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene, and Rapp will be busy this week
Planning commissioners in Madison, Greene and Rappahannock counties all meet Wednesday night with applications pending and applicants wanting permits or rezonings to allow them to move forward. But they should probably follow the advices of former Madison County commissioner Mike Fisher, who told applicant Zachary Whitman at last month’s Madison workshop he should check with neighbors before coming back this month with his multiple tourist establishment application in Graves Mill. Fisher’s tone appeared somewhat sarcastic, noting how Madison officials have recently turned down two tourist establishment proposals after neighbors objected to them on ground, they didn’t want them in their neighborhoods. Madison County – meets at 6:30 p.m. in the county administration...
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
timesvirginian.com
Samantha Schaffner named Appomattox County Public Schools 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year
Appomattox County Public Schools is proud to announce Samantha Schaffner as the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. Mrs. Schaffner is a teacher at Appomattox Middle School (AMS) who goes out of her way to support students and their families. Mrs. Schaffner currently teaches 6th grade Math. Mrs. Schaffner is an...
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoes
WDBJ 7 Meteorolosit Brett Watts has revealed that once upon a time in Virginia volcanoes did exist. Watts began considering the idea after the recent eruption of Mauna Loa in Hawaii and pondering the mountains in the area. In the Slight Chance of Science Podcast, the meteorologist spoke with Dr. Jim Beard, a retired curator with the Virginia Museum of Natural History in Martinsville.
royalexaminer.com
State adds 11 historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register
Eleven historic places were listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8, 2022, including four historic districts in the central, eastern and southwestern regions of Virginia, two historic schools in northern and eastern Virginia that served the African American community before the end of segregation, and a 19th century cemetery located in northern Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Buchanan Fountain and Grille
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Unique to our area are the numerous small town mom-and-pop restaurants and the history that lives inside. Maybe one of the most sought out, is about 30 miles north of the Star City. “If the walls could talk, the stories would be amazing,” said regular customer...
Some Freezing Rain Reported in the Shenandoah Valley – With More on the Way
STAUNTON (VR) – (4 a.m.) A mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet is falling early Thursday morning, December 15, in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands. As of 4 a.m., the northern valley is reporting some icy spots, and freezing conditions are expected to overspread the region throughout the morning. Hazardous conditions are likely for the Thursday morning commute. The Virginia Department of Transportation advises motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel. Crews from the VDOT Staunton District are on duty throughout the 11-county region to treat roadways with salt and abrasives. Interstates and other major highways are treated first, followed...
timesvirginian.com
‘Cookies with Santa’ at App. Elementary School
Cookies with Santa was held on Thursday, Dec. 8, at Appomattox Elementary School (AES). This event is a fundraiser for two scholarships given to Appomattox County High School students. The event featured milk and cookies, a visit with Balloon Dude Travis, face painting and a visit with Santa. Families also...
charlottesville29.com
Best Thing I Ate All Year 2022: Charlottesville’s Food Community Name the Year’s Best
Each December we celebrate the Charlottesville food year by asking chefs and others in the industry: what was the best thing you ate all year? Picks from prior years are here: 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015. And, below are this year’s picks in our food community’s annual tribute to Charlottesville’s bounty. Meanwhile, check back soon for The Charlottesville 29 pick for 2022 Dish of the Year.
WSET
A chilly weekend will give way to even colder temperatures as Christmas approaches
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's chilly outside Saturday morning! We do warm-up today somewhat, but with the breeze, it will fill chilly most of the day. Saturday features another afternoon where we see a blend of sunshine and clouds. It will probably be an afternoon when we see more clouds to the west and more sunshine to the east.
Augusta Free Press
Plastic bag tax goes into effect on Jan. 1 in Albemarle, Charlottesville
Shoppers in Albemarle County and Charlottesville will have to pay for disposable plastic bags beginning Jan. 1 in an effort to encourage the use of reusable bags. A five-cent tax will be charged to shoppers for each plastic bag used at checkout at grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies. The...
timesvirginian.com
More details provided on SRO decision
Appomattox County Administrator Susan Adams provided additional details that the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors considered at the Nov. 21 meeting before deciding not to hire an extra school resource officer (SRO) at Appomattox County High School. Adams said that the primary reason for the decision was that the county...
WSET
Man found shot on Chapman Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot on Friday evening in the Star City. RPD said they responded to the 1400 block of Chapman Avenue SW at around 7:05 p.m. after receiving a call about a person who had been shot. Responding officers...
timesvirginian.com
Community Calendar
Appomattox Moose Lodge hosts Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. Free breakfast for all children. Adults $2.50 each. Pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk, coffee. Pictures with Santa, storytime, crafts and Christmas music. Bruiser Wrestling fundraiser for Relay For Life. Fundraising for Relay For Life....
WHSV
‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School
Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Albemarle High School fight plight, “Round 2”
Just a day after a large brawl at Albemarle High School was publicized by The Schilling Show, another fight has been captured on video. This time, the altercation was one-on-one and took place at around 1:45 PM. Several faculty members were engaged in disengaging the combatants. The culture of violence...
cbs19news
Conservative lobbying group files class action lawsuit against UVA Health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A conservative group in Virginia has filed a class action lawsuit against the University of Virginia Health System over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Family Foundation’s complaint alleges when the hospital implemented the mandate, it made a list of faiths that would be allowed to...
