ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers release Jack Heflin from practice squad, sign rookie OL Jean Delance

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Vwn5_0jiHMvBW00

The Green Bay Packers made four adjustments to the 16-player practice squad on Tuesday. The team released defensive lineman Jack Heflin and receiver Dede Westbrook and signed offensive linemen Jean Delance and Michal Menet.

Delance (6-4, 303) is an undrafted rookie from Florida. He visited with the Packers on an official top-30 visit before the 2022 draft but ended up with the Chicago Bears during the offseason and training camp and briefly spent time with the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in November. Based on pro day numbers, Delance’s Relative Athletic Score is 8.37. Over his final two seasons at Florida, Delance started 24 games at right tackle.

Menet, an undrafted free agent in 2021 out of Penn State, returns to Green Bay after spending time on the team’s practice squad last year and all of the offseason and training camp with the Packers. He competed to be a backup at center and guard.

Heflin spent the better part of two years in Green Bay. He is an undrafted free agent out of Iowa. It’s unclear if this is the end of the road for his time with the Packers. A tough, hard-working interior defender, Heflin may need a new opportunity elsewhere.

Westbrook, a veteran punt returner and receiver, was signed to the practice squad after the team released Amari Rodgers. The Packers have leaned on Keisean Nixon and Randall Cobb as the primary punt returners.

The practice squad grows in importance late in the season. The Packers will likely sign many of the practice squad players to futures deals following the end of the team’s season, ensuring they will remain on the 90-man offseason roster.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were absolutely livid with referees stopping a defensive touchdown during Vikings-Colts for no reason

NFL referees once again became the source of fan fury on Saturday with a deeply controversial ruling. On what looked to be a clear fumble recovery for the Minnesota Vikings that would’ve resulted in a defensive touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the refs ruled Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson down by contact before the ball came out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Frank Gore Jr.'s delightful auntie crashed his interview after a record-breaking bowl performance for Southern Miss

Southern Miss beat Rice 38-24 on Saturday night in the Lending Tree Bowl, and Frank Gore Jr. was the star of the show. Gore set the single-game Southern Miss rushing record and – perhaps even more impressively – the single-game rushing record in any FBS bowl game with 329 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 21 carries. And it was the most rushing yards any by any FBS player in a game this season, surpassing the performance of Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda against Virginia Tech.
HATTIESBURG, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators lose commitment from in-state 2023 wide receiver

Eustis wide receiver Tyree Patterson is no longer committed to the University of Florida, according to a report from All Gators. Patterson was Billy Napier’s longest-standing commitment aside from Aaron Gates, who stayed true to Florida through the coaching change. He was supposed to be in Gainesville for an official visit over the weekend but never made it to campus. His upcoming visit to Orlando to check in with the UCF Knights could produce a commitment considering the most recent development in his recruitment.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's how the Packers can be eliminated before playing on Christmas

The Green Bay Packers got some help during the bye week and are now entering Week 15 with renewed hope of a late playoff push over the final four weeks of the 2022 season. Is it a long shot? Of course. But the Packers have a real chance of making it happen if Matt LaFleur’s team can win out against the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If the Vikings wanted to prove that they're for real, they're really not

There’s an old canard in sports: “You are what your record says you are.”. It’s frequently proven wrong, and it may have never been proven more wrong than it has been by the 2022 Minnesota Vikings. Coming into their Saturday game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Vikings had a 10-3 record with a minus-1 point differential. They had just set a franchise record (the team has been in existence since 1961) by allowing more than 400 yards in five straight games, and head coach Kevin O’Connell had raised legitimate questions about the defense run by Ed Donatell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lincoln Riley continues to raid Pac-12 schools for transfers, one of his best moves since joining USC

The USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley made noise when they poached some transfer portal players from the Pac-12 last season: Brenden Rice and Mekhi Blackmon from Colorado, Austin Jones from Stanford, Eric Gentry from Arizona State, and Travis Dye from Oregon. USC grabbed lots of important players who were absolutely essential in the Trojans’ seven-win turnaround from 2021, when they won only four games. If USC hadn’t raided the Pac-12 for elite transfers, the Trojans would not have won 11 games this past season. They probably wouldn’t have won 10.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Democrat and Chronicle

A radio host said snowy Buffalo shouldn't have a team. Bills fans got the last laugh

Sure, the rest of the U.S. rags on us when the snow piles up in Buffalo. But to say that Buffalo shouldn't have a football team because of the bad weather? We'll fight back. The Miami Dolphins are in Buffalo for a Saturday night game at Highmark Stadium. The weather forecast has many 'Fins fans wringing their hands, though: Western New York could see several feet of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 1 QB in 2024 Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State; Ducks potential contenders

While endless drama currently surrounds the Oregon Ducks and the quarterback position, specifically, when it comes to 5-star QB Dante Moore and his potential flip to UCLA, a new answer might have just become available. Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 ranked QB and No. 1 overall player in the 2024 class, announced on Saturday that he would decommit from the Ohio State Buckeyes, reopening his recruitment. Raiola, a Chandler, Arizona native, has been committed to Ohio State since May of 2022. This is an interesting thing to note for Oregon, with Raiola considering the Ducks before committing to Ohio State. According to...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

189K+
Followers
244K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy