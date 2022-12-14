Packers release Jack Heflin from practice squad, sign rookie OL Jean Delance

The Green Bay Packers made four adjustments to the 16-player practice squad on Tuesday. The team released defensive lineman Jack Heflin and receiver Dede Westbrook and signed offensive linemen Jean Delance and Michal Menet.

Delance (6-4, 303) is an undrafted rookie from Florida. He visited with the Packers on an official top-30 visit before the 2022 draft but ended up with the Chicago Bears during the offseason and training camp and briefly spent time with the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in November. Based on pro day numbers, Delance’s Relative Athletic Score is 8.37. Over his final two seasons at Florida, Delance started 24 games at right tackle.

Menet, an undrafted free agent in 2021 out of Penn State, returns to Green Bay after spending time on the team’s practice squad last year and all of the offseason and training camp with the Packers. He competed to be a backup at center and guard.

Heflin spent the better part of two years in Green Bay. He is an undrafted free agent out of Iowa. It’s unclear if this is the end of the road for his time with the Packers. A tough, hard-working interior defender, Heflin may need a new opportunity elsewhere.

Westbrook, a veteran punt returner and receiver, was signed to the practice squad after the team released Amari Rodgers. The Packers have leaned on Keisean Nixon and Randall Cobb as the primary punt returners.

The practice squad grows in importance late in the season. The Packers will likely sign many of the practice squad players to futures deals following the end of the team’s season, ensuring they will remain on the 90-man offseason roster.