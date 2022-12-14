ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

webisjericho.com

Naomi Reportedly “Has To Make A Decision”

WWE suspended both Naomi and Sasha Banks after they walked out on the promotion due to being unhappy with their creative during the May 15th episode of Raw. And while there is likely much more to the situation than simply feeling their tag team was underutilized, as neither has commented yet, many questions remain unanswered. However, with Banks set to work for New Japan, fans have been wondering what the future holds for Naomi, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reporting that she “has to make a decision” regarding her career.
ringsidenews.com

Mick Foley Admits Stephanie McMahon Rescued Him During Promos When He Forgot His Lines

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked for several companies before joining WWE, where he earned a reputation as a hardcore legend. The WWE legend recently recalled the help Stephanie McMahon offered, and that obviously stuck with him. Former...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Speculation on Who Portrayed Uncle Howdy During WWE SmackDown Angle

Uncle Howdy came to life on last night’s WWE SmackDown as the feud between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt continued. Howdy remains a trending topic on social media today. There’s no word yet on who portrayed Howdy on SmackDown, but the main speculation is that this is Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas. It should be noted that this has not been confirmed, but Dallas was expected to be involved in the Wyatt storyline going back a few months ago.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Confirms Mandy Rose Release By Moving Her To Alumni Roster

The release of former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has been confirmed by WWE based on where she is on the company website. It came as a surprise to many when it was reported on Wednesday that Mandy Rose was released by WWE. The report came from Fightful with WWE choosing not to release any kind of statement on their website.
thecomeback.com

Wrestling world abuzz after John Cena’s huge announcement

The wrestling world is on fire after WWE legend John Cena announced his return to the ring. Cena is coming back to end the year 2022 on a high note. The iconic 16-time World Champion has wrestled at least once every year dating back to his rookie year in 2002. That stretch was about to end, but he just ensured his legions of fans he’d step in the ring to keep the stretch going.
PWMania

Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon

Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
ringsidenews.com

Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Bray Wyatt On SmackDown

Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and turned the pro wrestling world upside down. It has been a couple of months since then, and fans have warmed up to Wyatt’s new character. He is one of the biggest names on Friday Night SmackDown, and WWE already has plans for him for this week’s Smackdown tapings.
ringsidenews.com

Impact Wrestling Will Sign Mandy Rose If AEW Doesn’t

Mandy Rose was fired by WWE yesterday, right after she dropped the NXT Title to Roxanne Perez. Obviously, she is under a non-compete clause, but pro wrestling fans are wondering where she will go next. Now it seems Tommy Dreamer wants Mandy Rose in Impact Wrestling if AEW does not sign her.
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Will Never Forget Eric Bischoff Calling Him When His Son Reid Died

The Nature Boy Ric Flair enjoys voicing his opinion and sharing his thoughts on hot-button wrestling issues, whether they be from the past or the present. He recently brought out a past incident involving WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. Ric Flair took out some time to address the animosity between himself and Bischoff, but he also revealed why he respects Easy E.
ringsidenews.com

Former ROH World Champion Signs With Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is home to some of the best wrestlers in the world. Tonight, Scott D’Amore and his team brought back another great talent to Pembroke Pines, Florida. Former Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham made his return to Impact Wrestling tonight. Gresham confronted Eddie Edwards during the December 15, 2022 edition of Impact.
411mania.com

Note On Contradictions With Matt Riddle Suspension Story and WWE’s Wellness Policy

It was previously reported that the reason Matt Riddle was written out of WWE storylines was because he failed his second drug test with WWE. This led to Riddle getting suspended and sent to rehab. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this actually contradicts WWE’s Wellness Policy. The...
PWMania

Latest Backstage News on Mandy Rose’s WWE Release, Shawn Michaels’ Reaction to Content, More

Officials from WWE NXT reportedly met before Tuesday’s TV show to discuss Mandy Rose’s release. As PWMania.com previously reported, Rose was released by WWE this week, just hours after losing the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez in the NXT main event on Tuesday night, bringing her 413-day reign to an end. Rose was reportedly released by WWE because of the photos and videos she was posting to social membership platform FanTime, as officials felt they were in a difficult position due to the adult nature of the content, with the feeling that the content was outside the parameters of her WWE contract. The title change on Tuesday was a last-minute decision based on Rose’s release, rather than the original plan. You can read about Rose’s first post-release comments to fans, WWE’s prior knowledge of her FanTime domain, what Rose had been telling people in recent months about possibly getting in trouble for the content, and more by clicking here.
