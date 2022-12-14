Read full article on original website
‘On My Block’ Spinoff ‘Freeridge’ Gets First Look, February Premiere Date at Netflix (Photos)
A new core four is coming to town
‘Los Espookys’ Co-Creator Julio Torres’ New Series ‘Little Films’ Moving Forward at HBO
Production on the series, executive produced by Emma Stone, begins in February
Sigourney Weaver Thinks ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is More Like the Disney World Ride: ‘There’s No Holding Back’
In “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Sigourney Weaver returns. But probably not in the way you expect. When last we left Weaver, her character Dr. Grace Augustine, had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and, while they attempted to revive her, she ultimately died. When “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens, we realize that her Avatar (still in its tank) was pregnant. The father is unknown. But the young girl, Kiri (also played by Weaver) is quickly adopted into Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña)’s family. Together, Kiri and the rest of the Sully family do battle against the evil RDA and go into hiding with the planet’s reef people, where Kiri really comes into her own. It’s an amazing character, made even more amazing by the fact that Weaver is doing the performance capture for this teenage girl herself.
‘Barbie’ Trailer: First Look at Greta Gerwig’s Live-Action Flick Finds Margot Robbie Living in a Material World (Video)
Gerwig co-wrote and directs the film, which also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken
‘Something From Tiffany’s': How Inclusive Storytelling Drove the Casting and Adaptation of the Holiday Rom-Com
Producer of “Something From Tiffany’s” Lauren Neustadter credits costars Kendrick Sampson (“Insecure”) and Zoey Deutch (“Not Okay,” “Set It Up”), as well as casting director Ronna Kress, with transforming the story of the film, adapted from Melissa Hill’s book that came out over a decade ago.
Laura Haddock Says There Were ‘3 Different Versions’ of Max’s Storyline for Netflix Series ‘The Recruit’
The actress plays a former Russian asset whos been imprisoned on murder accusations
‘Dr. Who’ Shares First Look of Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor, Millie Gibson’s Ruby Sunday (Photos)
The "Sex Education" star will take the TARDIS from the series' first female Doctor, Jodie Whitaker, in 2023
‘Yellowjackets’ Clinches Early Season 3 Renewal at Showtime
The news comes three months ahead of Season 2's premiere date
‘This Is Us’ Star Justin Hartley’s CBS Pilot ‘The Never Game’ Ordered to Series
“The Never Game,” a new drama series from Justin Hartley, has been ordered by CBS for the 2023-2024 broadcast season. Based on the bestselling novel by Jeffery Deaver, “The Never Game” features the “This Is Us” star as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.
‘SNL’: Cecily Strong Gets Emotional, Breaks Character as Cathy Anne in Final Weekend Update (Video)
"I feel really lucky that I got to have so many of the best moments of my life in this place," Strong said on her final episode
Ratings: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special Transports ABC to Demo Win
The 30th anniversary show starring H.E.R. is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu
‘Avatar 2’ in Imax Offers Sneak Peeks at ‘Mission: Impossible 7,’ ‘Creed III’ and ‘Oppenheimer’
Tom Cruise motorcycles off a cliff, Michael B. Jordan talks his boxing threequel and Chris Nolan's latest gets new trailer
James Wan and ‘Yellowstone’ EP Ian McCulloch Land Untitled Horror Series Order at Peacock
The show is inspired by author Robert McCammon's "Stinger" and follows a disparate group of people facing a mysterious threat
All 13 James Cameron Movies, Ranked Worst to Best
Where does "Avatar: The Way of Water" fit among the blockbuster auteur's filmography?
ABC Gives Pilot Order to Medical Drama From Matt Lopez, John Glenn
"The Hurt Unit" will also be executive produced and directed by Marc Webb
The Scene at WrapWomen’s Changemakers Dinner 2022: From Claire Foy to Niecy Nash (Exclusive Photos)
Participants at the Dec. 13. event included Thuso Mbedu, Gina Prince-Blythewood and Xochitl Gomez
Pokémon Retires Ash Ketchum and Pikachu After 25 Years (Video)
The iconic duo will appear in 11 farewell episodes in January 2023 and "an all-new series is coming"
‘Mythic Quest’ Gets ‘Mere Mortals’ Spinoff on Apple TV+
The extension series will explore the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game
‘Bones and All’ Director Luca Guadagnino to Receive Sundance’s International Icon Award
The filmmaker will be honored alongside Ryan Coogler, W. Kamau Bell and Nikyatu Jusu at the festival's Opening Night
‘SNL’: Cecily Strong Gets a Tear-Filled ‘Blue Christmas’ Goodbye From Cast and Austin Butler (Video)
Strong's final "Saturday Night Live" ended with an instantly iconic moment for the long-running series
