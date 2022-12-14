ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanticoke, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Police seize drugs worth $190,000 in Minersville

Dec. 15—MINERSVILLE — A four-month cooperative drug investigation conducted by Minersville and Port Carbon police ended Friday with the seizure of more than $190,000 in drugs along with firearms and other contraband. Minersville police Patrolman Jeffrey Bowers and Port Carbon Patrolman Craig Barket said Operation Ice Out discovered...
MINERSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy