Turquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion buyout bid
(Reuters) - Shareholders of Canada's Turquoise Hill on Friday voted in favour of Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion bid to take it private and gain direct control over a giant Mongolian copper mine. (Reporting by Clara Denina and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)
Czech government proposes energy caps for large firms
PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government will discuss later on Wednesday capping electricity and natural gas prices for large firms on the same level as prices for households and small firms that are already in place, Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela said. The price will be set at 5...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Woolworths to acquire 55% stake in pet food retailer Petspiration for $401 mln
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Australian supermarket chain Woolworths Group Ltd said on Thursday it will acquire a 55% stake in pet food and services retailer Petspiration Group for A$586 million ($401.70 million) in cash. ($1 = 1.4588 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Boralex, Innergex Renewable Energy, Northland Power
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Boralex, Innergex Renewable Energy and Northland Power, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * ATS Automation Tooling Systems : Raymond James starts with outperform rating; C$53 PT * Boralex Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$44 from C$45 * Innergex Renewable Energy : Scotiabank raises target price to C$19.25 from C$18 * Northland Power Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$52 from C$49 * Transalta Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$17.50 from C$17 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Altius Minerals : National Bank of Canada initiates with outperform rating; C$26.5 PT * Ascot Resources Ltd : Stifel GMP cuts target price to C$1 from C$1.60 * ATS Automation Tooling Systems : Raymond James starts with outperform rating; C$53 PT * BCE Inc : Morgan Stanley raises target price to C$68 from C$67 * Birchcliff Energy Ltd : Canaccord Genuity resumes with buy rating and C$14.75 PT * Boralex Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$44 from C$45 * Crew Energy Inc : Canaccord Genuity resumes with buy rating and C$9 target price * Innergex Renewable Energy Inc : Scotiabank raises target price to C$19.25 from C$18 * Keyera Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$36 from C$35 * Northland Power Inc : Atb Capital Markets raises target price to C$52 from C$51 * Northland Power Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$52 from C$49 * Peyto Exploration & Development : Canaccord Genuity resumes with hold rating; C$16.75 PT * Tamarack Valley Energy : Canaccord Genuity resumes with buy rating and C$6 PT * Transalta Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$17.50 from C$17 * Transalta Renewables Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$15.5 from C$16.5 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
BRIEF-Newtopia Announces Closing Of Previously Announced $1.35 Million Offering Of Subordinated Non-Convertible Secured Debentures
* NEWTOPIA ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.35 MILLION OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED NON-CONVERTIBLE SECURED DEBENTURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ecowise Holdings Reports HY Revenue S$18.8 Million
* HY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE S$967,000 VERSUS LOSS S$7.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Italian 12-month bill yield down at two-month at auction
MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The yield on Italy's 12-month BOT bill fell at an auction on Friday, touching the lowest level since mid-October.
BRIEF-Maxim Power Corp Provides Updates On The M2 Return To Service, CCGT Expansion Project And Insurance Information
* PROVIDES UPDATES ON THE M2 RETURN TO SERVICE, CCGT EXPANSION PROJECT AND INSURANCE INFORMATION. * SAYS AT THIS TIME, CORPORATION'S MOST PROBABLE RETURN TO SERVICE DATE FOR M2 FACILITY IS LATE JULY 2023. * FORECASTS IT HAS SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO COMPLETE BOTH CCGT EXPANSION OF M2 AND REPLACEMENT OF...
United Airlines places order for 100 Boeing Dreamliner jets
Dec 13 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it would buy 100 wide-body jets from Boeing Co , as the U.S. carrier adds more long-haul aircraft to capture a rebound in demand for international travel. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy Before the Winter Freeze
The oil and gas industry benefited from the rising crude oil process earlier this year thanks to the sanctions on Russian oil exports and production cut by OPEC+. While oil...
Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
Exxon Mobil raises CEO pay
(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp is raising the annual salaries of its top boss and other executives for the coming year, the top U.S. oil company said on Monday. Exxon Mobil's compensation committee approved an increase in the annual salary of Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods to $1.88 million from $1.70 million paid this year, it said in a filing on Monday.
BRIEF-Novavax Announces Proposed $125 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock
* NOVAVAX ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $125 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. * NOVAVAX INC - PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING TO SELL UP TO $125 MILLION OF ITS COMMON STOCK. * NOVAVAX INC - MAY USE NET PROCEEDS FROM COMMON STOCK OFFERING AND, IF CONSUMMATED, CONCURRENT OFFERING OF NOTES. * NOVAVAX...
BRIEF-Canopy Growth Corp - On Dec 9,Co Issued An Aggregate Of 8.7 Million Common Shares Of Co To Certain Shareholders Of Biosteel Sports Nutrition Inc - Filing
* CANOPY GROWTH CORP - ON DEC 9,CO ISSUED AN AGGREGATE OF 8.7 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO TO CERTAIN SHAREHOLDERS OF BIOSTEEL SPORTS NUTRITION INC Further company coverage:
Exclusive-Temasek's PSA Considers Multi-Billion Dollar Exit From Hutchison Ports-Sources
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Port operator PSA International, fully owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, is evaluating selling its multi-billion dollar, 20% stake in the ports business of CK Hutchison Holdings, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. PSA, the world's second-biggest container terminal operator, whose global network encompasses...
Oil prices may hit $110 a barrel in 2023 but Russia risk could 'turbocharge' them even higher, BofA says
Brent crude could climb as high as $110 per barrel in 2023, according to Bank of America. Analysts wrote in a note on Thursday that a price cap on Russian oil remains an upside risk. The note outlines other key risks, including OPEC members like Iraq and Libya. Brent crude...
BRIEF-Reitmans Canada Ltd Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
* REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS. * REITMANS CANADA LTD - Q3 REVENUE INCREASED BY 15.4% TO $205.6 MILLION. * REITMANS CANADA LTD - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
