Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
Related
cnycentral.com
Large turnout for the 26th CNY bike giveaway in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 26th CNY Bike Giveaway was Saturday, December 17th at Fowler High School in Syracuse, and was busy from the moment the event started at 10 a.m. Event organizer Jan Maloff, says that a bike is an excellent present for a kid. "I know that we...
cnycentral.com
Last minute holiday shoppers are hoping to buy local
Syracuse, N.Y. — Last minute shoppers are scavenging through stores to buy gifts for friends and loved ones just days before Christmas. "I have a hard time getting gifts a little early,” said Karla Prince. “So I like to make some last-minute plans to be safe." Store...
cnycentral.com
Holiday spirit is intense this weekend for Skaneateles Dickens Christmas
Holiday spirit is intense this weekend for Skaneateles Dickens Christmas. Skaneateles, N.Y. — For neighbors in Skaneateles, there is no better time than Christmas. Especially with the annual Dickens Christmas, which has been spreading so much holiday spirit across town for nearly three decades. “It's a really nice chance...
Braylen Ingraham Discusses Syracuse Commitment
One of Syracuse football's biggest splashes in the transfer portal to date is landing Alabama transfer defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham. All Syracuse caught up with Ingraham to discuss his decision, his health and more. "During the transfer process, Syracuse was the most consistent," ...
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. Cornell
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will take on the Cornell Big Red Saturday afternoon inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip time Saturday afternoon is 3 p.m. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. That station can be found in the following...
Ty Gordon Flips Commitment From Old Dominion to Syracuse
Class of 2023 Haymarket (VA) Battlefield defensive lineman Ty Gordon has flipped his commitment from Old Dominion to Syracuse. Gordon was on an official visit last weekend and announced the decision on Saturday. Gordon is listed at 6-2, 267 pounds and is expected to play in the middle of the Orange ...
cnycentral.com
Tributes pour in for Syracuse basketball great Louis Orr upon news of his death
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University men's basketball great Louis Orr has died. The University posted about his passing Friday, saying, "We mourn the loss of an Orange legend - a player, a coach, and most importantly a great person who made everyone around him better. Louis Orr's memory will live in our hearts forever, and especially whenever we look up and see his No. 55 in the Dome rafters."
cnycentral.com
Alzheimer's Awareness game on Sunday will be an emotional one for Coach Legette-Jack
Syracuse Women's Basketball Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack knows Sunday's game will bring attention to an issue she knows all too well about. The Alzheimer's Association of Central New York is partnering with the women's program for an awareness day game. Fans are asked to wear purple and orange to support both the team and raise awareness for a disease that has impacted the coach's family.
waer.org
WAER News Round Up: Dec.12 - 16
Onondaga County is under a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service. More than two dozen illegally parked cars prevented the city of Syracuse from plowing during a winter storm earlier this year, resulting in Syracuse finding new ways to proactively address the problem. Meanwhile, the State Supreme Court...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: a new coach and new player for the Orange defense
The Syracuse Orange football program appears to have found its new defensive coordinator. Reports out of Albuquerque have New Mexico Lobos’ defensive coordinator Rocky Long moving across the country to join the Orange, and in time for the Pinstripe Bowl. The 72-year old Long will take over running the...
Syracuse knocks off Cornell for fifth straight win
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – A 19-point outing from Joseph Girard III sent Syracuse to a 78-63 victory versus longtime in-state foe Cornell. The Orange improves to 8-4. Jesse Edward logged his sixth double-double of the season by contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds. Judah Mintz added 14 points, Chris Bell had 13 points, and […]
cnycentral.com
Local businesses stay open despite winter storm
Syracuse, N.Y. — It's one of the first major snowfalls of the season across Central New York, just in time for the holiday season. Despite the snowfall local businesses are staying open and are still hoping customers will come through their door. Shoppers are rushing from store to store...
Memories of the late Louis Orr from Rick Pitino, Kueth Duany, Hal Cohen and more
Syracuse, N.Y. – The story of how Rick Pitino recruited Louis Orr to come to Syracuse has been told many times over. Jim Boeheim, who had just been promoted to head coach at Syracuse, telephoned Rick Pitino, who had just gotten married. Boeheim offered Pitino an assistant coaching job, but he wanted his new aide to drop everything and immediately head to Cincinnati to check out an unheralded recruit named Louis Orr.
nunesmagician.com
Pearl Washington: Syracuse basketball’s “man of miracles”
Many legends come to mind when talking about the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball in the Jim Boeheim era. From Dave Bing to more current players like Carmelo Anthony or Gerry McNamara, but there’s only one player head coach Jim Boeheim considers the “most exiting player” he’s ever seen.
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
CBS Sports
Syracuse vs. Cornell: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Syracuse Orange are 6-0 against the Cornell Big Red since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. 'Cuse has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Cornell at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
“It was hard coaching today:” SU Head Coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following win to Cornell
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse won its fifth straight game on Saturday, beating in-state rival Cornell 78-63. Joe Girard led the Orange with 19 points. Jesse Edwards logged his sixth double-double of the season by contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Orange improves to 8-4 on the season. Cornell drops to 7-3. Syracuse returns […]
Chris Bell heard the criticism from his head coach and responded: ‘I took it personal’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Chris Bell got the message. He’d heard his coach, Jim Boeheim, castigate him after many Syracuse games about his lack of rebounding presence. He knows the statistical situation on the backboards, that he has not contributed as much as the Syracuse staff demands in that crucial category.
cnycentral.com
Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
Comments / 0