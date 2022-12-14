ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Large turnout for the 26th CNY bike giveaway in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — The 26th CNY Bike Giveaway was Saturday, December 17th at Fowler High School in Syracuse, and was busy from the moment the event started at 10 a.m. Event organizer Jan Maloff, says that a bike is an excellent present for a kid. "I know that we...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Last minute holiday shoppers are hoping to buy local

Syracuse, N.Y. — Last minute shoppers are scavenging through stores to buy gifts for friends and loved ones just days before Christmas. "I have a hard time getting gifts a little early,” said Karla Prince. “So I like to make some last-minute plans to be safe." Store...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Holiday spirit is intense this weekend for Skaneateles Dickens Christmas

Holiday spirit is intense this weekend for Skaneateles Dickens Christmas. Skaneateles, N.Y. — For neighbors in Skaneateles, there is no better time than Christmas. Especially with the annual Dickens Christmas, which has been spreading so much holiday spirit across town for nearly three decades. “It's a really nice chance...
SKANEATELES, NY
AllSyracue

Braylen Ingraham Discusses Syracuse Commitment

One of Syracuse football's biggest splashes in the transfer portal to date is landing Alabama transfer defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham. All Syracuse caught up with Ingraham to discuss his decision, his health and more.  "During the transfer process, Syracuse was the most consistent," ...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Where to Watch: SU vs. Cornell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will take on the Cornell Big Red Saturday afternoon inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Tip time Saturday afternoon is 3 p.m. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. That station can be found in the following...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Ty Gordon Flips Commitment From Old Dominion to Syracuse

Class of 2023 Haymarket (VA) Battlefield defensive lineman Ty Gordon has flipped his commitment from Old Dominion to Syracuse. Gordon was on an official visit last weekend and announced the decision on Saturday. Gordon is listed at 6-2, 267 pounds and is expected to play in the middle of the Orange ...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Tributes pour in for Syracuse basketball great Louis Orr upon news of his death

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University men's basketball great Louis Orr has died. The University posted about his passing Friday, saying, "We mourn the loss of an Orange legend - a player, a coach, and most importantly a great person who made everyone around him better. Louis Orr's memory will live in our hearts forever, and especially whenever we look up and see his No. 55 in the Dome rafters."
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Alzheimer's Awareness game on Sunday will be an emotional one for Coach Legette-Jack

Syracuse Women's Basketball Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack knows Sunday's game will bring attention to an issue she knows all too well about. The Alzheimer's Association of Central New York is partnering with the women's program for an awareness day game. Fans are asked to wear purple and orange to support both the team and raise awareness for a disease that has impacted the coach's family.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

WAER News Round Up: Dec.12 - 16

Onondaga County is under a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service. More than two dozen illegally parked cars prevented the city of Syracuse from plowing during a winter storm earlier this year, resulting in Syracuse finding new ways to proactively address the problem. Meanwhile, the State Supreme Court...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: a new coach and new player for the Orange defense

The Syracuse Orange football program appears to have found its new defensive coordinator. Reports out of Albuquerque have New Mexico Lobos’ defensive coordinator Rocky Long moving across the country to join the Orange, and in time for the Pinstripe Bowl. The 72-year old Long will take over running the...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse knocks off Cornell for fifth straight win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – A 19-point outing from Joseph Girard III sent Syracuse to a 78-63 victory versus longtime in-state foe Cornell. The Orange improves to 8-4. Jesse Edward logged his sixth double-double of the season by contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds. Judah Mintz added 14 points, Chris Bell had 13 points, and […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Local businesses stay open despite winter storm

Syracuse, N.Y. — It's one of the first major snowfalls of the season across Central New York, just in time for the holiday season. Despite the snowfall local businesses are staying open and are still hoping customers will come through their door. Shoppers are rushing from store to store...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Memories of the late Louis Orr from Rick Pitino, Kueth Duany, Hal Cohen and more

Syracuse, N.Y. – The story of how Rick Pitino recruited Louis Orr to come to Syracuse has been told many times over. Jim Boeheim, who had just been promoted to head coach at Syracuse, telephoned Rick Pitino, who had just gotten married. Boeheim offered Pitino an assistant coaching job, but he wanted his new aide to drop everything and immediately head to Cincinnati to check out an unheralded recruit named Louis Orr.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Pearl Washington: Syracuse basketball’s “man of miracles”

Many legends come to mind when talking about the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball in the Jim Boeheim era. From Dave Bing to more current players like Carmelo Anthony or Gerry McNamara, but there’s only one player head coach Jim Boeheim considers the “most exiting player” he’s ever seen.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

“It was hard coaching today:” SU Head Coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following win to Cornell

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse won its fifth straight game on Saturday, beating in-state rival Cornell 78-63. Joe Girard led the Orange with 19 points. Jesse Edwards logged his sixth double-double of the season by contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Orange improves to 8-4 on the season. Cornell drops to 7-3. Syracuse returns […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Lake Effect Snow Warnings for the North Country this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Heavy lake effect snow is developing across the North Country! It will continue through the weekend and into Monday. (Go to the PHOTO GALLERY to see the images in this web story) There are Lake Effect Snow Warnings in effect now for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis Counties...
SYRACUSE, NY

