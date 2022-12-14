Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Longstanding Old Navy Store Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergSolon, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Get In The Spirit At The Biggest Christmas Museum Near Cleveland: Castle NoelWrld_FaymuzMedina, OH
5 Places Near Cleveland Where You Can Get Pierogi-Centric EntreesWrld_FaymuzCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland Scene
All the Cleveland Restaurants That Closed In 2022
2020 and 2021 were brutal years for restaurant closings nationally and in Northeast Ohio. Cleveland lost beloved places like Lola, Greenhouse Tavern, Fire, Sokowloski's, Crop, Spice, and countless others. While restaurant closings have slowed down overall, 2022 still came with its fair share of goodbyes. Oak and Embers Pinecrest. 311...
cleveland19.com
Radio personality Sam Sylk gives free groceries to Northeast Ohioans
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No one wants to go hungry, especially during the holidays. Radio star, Sam Sylk, made sure that wouldn’t happen. On Friday, he was at his restaurant in Mayfield Heights giving away free bags of groceries. “This is helping me keep money in my pocket that...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: December 16, 2022
One-of-a-kind flavor! Shop for Branch BBQ Sauce online or in local stores across northeast Ohio. All about Bubbles! Visit the Children’s Museum of Cleveland on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland. Cleveland Botanical Gardens. Twinkle in the 216! Cleveland Botanical Gardens is located on East Boulevard in Cleveland. Everarbor Company. Winter...
Do you know this family? Vintage family photos found in secondhand luggage
A Northeast Ohio woman is trying to solve a mystery that began to unfold after she bought a suitcase at a local thrift store.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Ohio City Singers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — We love when The Ohio City Singers visit and spread holiday cheer in the Fox 8 studio with their original music. These talented musicians come together every year just for the holidays. The Ohio City Singers have released 4 CD’s and this year they have big news as their very 1st CD ‘Love and Hope’ is being released internationally. Click here to learn more about The Ohio City Singers.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Holiday Gift Baskets
Give the gift of cheese! Shop for holiday gift boxes from Grandpa’s Cheesebarn in Ashland, Norton and Fairlawn.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Perfect Poinsettias & Wreaths
Perfect Poinsettias! Kollman’s Greenhouse is located on Ravenna Road in Twinsburg.
fox2detroit.com
Drone takes flight through ‘amazing’ Christmas lights display at Ohio home
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio - Watch out Clark Griswold: One Ohio resident has decked the halls — or backyard, rather — with an incredibly extensive Christmas lights display. North Ridgeville resident Bob Mangan continued his yearly Christmas tradition, installing thousands of lights and decorations at his home. Aerial photographer...
cleveland19.com
Music manager runs his Rock & Roll empire out of a South Euclid garage
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - This week, a documentary will screen about David Spero as well as the third printing of his book “A Life in the Wings,” a story of traveling the world with the biggest names in rock music, all while based out of his South Euclid garage.
SNEAK PEEK: Weather for Christmas Week
Your Power of 5 Weather forecast for Cleveland, Akron and the surrounding areas in Northeast Ohio during Christmas week
cleveland19.com
South Park Mall in Strongsville gives shoppers the gift of peace of mind for the holiday
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - We are just over a week away from Christmas and local retailers are determined to keep shoppers happy and safe. As customers packed the South Park Mall in Strongsville looking for the perfect Christmas gifts, Santa has no shortage of help. Including, four men who are...
Kent State graduate brings taste of New Orleans to Northeast Ohio
AKRON, Ohio — A Kent State graduate and former student athlete is serving up a taste of the south. What began as a food truck on campus has now grown into a pop-up kitchen in Akron. On West Market Street, you'll fund a funky little food kitchen that serves...
See Inside Ohio Home With Built-In Nightclub, Recording Studio, and More [PHOTOS]
Before COVID, we spent our days planning our nights out. Then, everything shut down and we were at home longing to be out having fun again. Now, things, for the most part, are back to normal. Yes, in some places still wear masks. This winter, The flu, COVID, and RSV are wreaking havoc. But, we are still able to get out and enjoy all the things we love.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Tridemic in Northeast Ohio: Are we seeing a peak?
CLEVELAND — It’s a veritable viral soup floating around us this season and chances are you or someone you know has been battling a respiratory virus. RSV, Influenza and COVID are responsible for most of the hospitalizations here in Northeast Ohio and around the country. But there is...
spectrumnews1.com
Recycling Christmas lights throughout Ohio
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — If you’ve got some old holiday lights, you don't have to throw them away, they could be helping the environment. Mary Anneken has been digging through a giant barrel filled with broken Christmas lights because she says there’s something valuable inside that she can reuse to fix her parents' Christmas decorations.
Santa, shopping and singing...oh my! Things to do this weekend, Dec. 16-18
Winter doesn't have to be synonymous with boring! Get out and enjoy one of these holiday events in Northeast Ohio this weekend!
northeastohioparent.com
Check Out Tower City for the Holidays
With Christmas just days away, there’s still plenty of time to get in the holiday spirit. Tower City Center is a one-stop shop for all things merry and bright. Guests can take a break from any last-minute holiday shopping by checking out the festive holiday window displays, chatting with Bruce the Spruce, taking pictures in front of one of the many Christmas trees, and more!
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Wild party raising concerns over vacation rental homes in Cleveland
Price lives on West 6th Street in Tremont. Cameras outside his home captured 20 plus cars parking on his property to attend a large party at a house across the street early Sunday morning.
Comments / 0