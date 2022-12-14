ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Scene

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Closed In 2022

2020 and 2021 were brutal years for restaurant closings nationally and in Northeast Ohio. Cleveland lost beloved places like Lola, Greenhouse Tavern, Fire, Sokowloski's, Crop, Spice, and countless others. While restaurant closings have slowed down overall, 2022 still came with its fair share of goodbyes. Oak and Embers Pinecrest. 311...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: December 16, 2022

One-of-a-kind flavor! Shop for Branch BBQ Sauce online or in local stores across northeast Ohio. All about Bubbles! Visit the Children’s Museum of Cleveland on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland. Cleveland Botanical Gardens. Twinkle in the 216! Cleveland Botanical Gardens is located on East Boulevard in Cleveland. Everarbor Company. Winter...
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox 8 Jukebox: The Ohio City Singers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — We love when The Ohio City Singers visit and spread holiday cheer in the Fox 8 studio with their original music. These talented musicians come together every year just for the holidays. The Ohio City Singers have released 4 CD’s and this year they have big news as their very 1st CD ‘Love and Hope’ is being released internationally. Click here to learn more about The Ohio City Singers.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Holiday Gift Baskets

Give the gift of cheese! Shop for holiday gift boxes from Grandpa’s Cheesebarn in Ashland, Norton and Fairlawn.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WKYC

Tridemic in Northeast Ohio: Are we seeing a peak?

CLEVELAND — It’s a veritable viral soup floating around us this season and chances are you or someone you know has been battling a respiratory virus. RSV, Influenza and COVID are responsible for most of the hospitalizations here in Northeast Ohio and around the country. But there is...
spectrumnews1.com

Recycling Christmas lights throughout Ohio

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — If you’ve got some old holiday lights, you don't have to throw them away, they could be helping the environment. Mary Anneken has been digging through a giant barrel filled with broken Christmas lights because she says there’s something valuable inside that she can reuse to fix her parents' Christmas decorations.
northeastohioparent.com

Check Out Tower City for the Holidays

With Christmas just days away, there’s still plenty of time to get in the holiday spirit. Tower City Center is a one-stop shop for all things merry and bright. Guests can take a break from any last-minute holiday shopping by checking out the festive holiday window displays, chatting with Bruce the Spruce, taking pictures in front of one of the many Christmas trees, and more!
