ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Oodie is having a huge sale on its blanket hoodies – and you don’t want to miss it

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejVMB_0jiHJFIt00

The cost-of-living crisis has made energy-efficient products hot commodities – with everything from air fryers and heated airers to electric blankets and dehumidifiers rising to coveted status this winter.

In light of soaring energy bills, if you’re looking to hunker down without turning the heating on during the colder months, a hooded blanket may just be the solution.

Trail-blazed by Australian brand Oodie , blanket hoodies are selling out left, right and centre for good reason. Essentially an oversized jumper with a hood and sleeves, these fleece-lined numbers have been praised by everyone from savvy TikTok users to money expert Martin Lewis.

But with a near £100 price tag, Oodie’s market-leading blanket hoodies are certainly an investment for most. Luckily, Oodie’s holiday sale is here – good news for all those tempted by the cult brand.

You’ll find huge savings on the bestselling blanket hoodies, as well as bundles and blankets. Here’s everything we’re making a beeline for, including designs for kids .

Read more:

The Oodie, grey: Was £89, now £64, Theoodie.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jzhj4_0jiHJFIt00

Securing a spot in our round-up of the best blanket hoodies , we found the oversized hoodie to be “ very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees.” Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside.

“Large enough to curl beneath it on the sofa but still sufficiently fitted and lightweight to move around the house while working from home, the Oodie will be a saviour when temperatures plummet,” said our tester. Our only gripe was its not-so pocket-friendly price, but now you can save £25 in the brand’s sale.

Buy now

Breakfast buddies Oodie: Was £89, now £54, Theoodie.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SjF64_0jiHJFIt00

The fun Oodie design depicts breakfast items like coffee, waffles and milk. Cosy up with your morning cuppa or sport this snuggly sherpa layer throughout the day. We’re certain the multi-coloured pattern would earn you extra Santa points too, should you choose to buy it as a Christmas gift.

Buy now

Oodie grey weighted blanket bundle: Was £188, now £133, Theoodie.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b3vVh_0jiHJFIt00

From soothing anxiety to helping you get a more restful night’s sleep, the benefits of weighted blankets are well-documented. Now, you can save almost 30 per cent on a bundle that includes Oodie’s own weighted blanket and its coveted blanket hoodie. The vegan and cruelty-free soft flannel fleece blanket has a sherpa fleece interior and you can choose between three weights (the brand recommends to aim for around 10 per cent of your weight) and more than 20 colours and patterns of the wearable blanket hoodie.

Buy now

Oodie twin pack: Was £178, now £108, Theoodie.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BBNBP_0jiHJFIt00

Whether you’re shopping for friends or your partner, you can save £70 right now on a twin pack of Oodie blanket hoodies. Choose between having two matching hoodies or different prints and finishes, with both one-size-fits-all blankets finished in a soft flannel fleece and warming sherpa lining.

Buy now

Oodie kids oodie, black: Was £77, now £52, Theoodie.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozSxr_0jiHJFIt00

This winter, kit out the entire family, with Oodie’s kids’ range of blanket hoodies. The one-size blanket is designed for children aged three to 13 years old, and features the same toasty-warm sherpa fleece inside and flannel fleece exterior, to keep young ones warm during the colder months. From a pizza print design (was £77, now £52, Theoodie.co.uk ) to a tie-dye design (was £77, now £52, Theoodie.co.uk ) there’s a wealth of choice in the Oodie sale.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on blankets, try the links below:

Looking for more recommendations? Read our review of the best hooded blankets

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

8 Best Deals at Sam’s Club in December

Shoppers heading to Sam's Club this December will find more deals beyond food and drinks awaiting them. The warehouse club has deals on everything you need this holiday season, from wrapping materials...
Mashed

Aldi's Mistletoe Mix Has Finally Arrived For The Holiday Season

Do you know what the best part of the holiday season is? No, it's not presents, caroling, or even time with loved ones. The most wonderful thing about this time of year is the food. If you're a cook or a baker, this is your time to shine. There are tons of delicious Christmas-themed desserts like Christmas fudge and gingerbread. While you could spend this time of the year only eating dessert (we wouldn't judge), you may not want to spend the time baking it all. Luckily, there are tons of seasonal sweet treats available to pick up at grocery chains like Trader Joe's and Aldi.
The Independent

Aldi’s sell-out heated clothes airer will be back in stock on this date

Whether it’s using an electric blanket, portable heater or dehumidifier, owing to the soaring energy prices, we’re all searching for ways to keep costs down. And when it comes to doing the laundry, there’s one appliance you may need to invest in, it’s a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.With so many models on the market (and some on the...
Mic

75 clever, cheap gifts on Amazon for people who are hard to shop for

No matter the occasion or the recipient, gift-giving can be tricky. Whether you’re trying to impress the in-laws or looking for something memorable for your best friend, you just might find it on this list of clever, cheap gifts on Amazon. When it comes to shopping for picky people,...
housebeautiful.com

Amazon's Last-Minute Christmas Deals That Will Arrive in Time for the Holiday

Whether you're starting your holiday shopping from square one or polishing off your list with some stocking stuffers, the countdown is officially on. As we creep closer to December 25th, it becomes exponentially more challenging to find presents that will make it underneath your tree in time. The good news is that Amazon's here to help. The Everything Store has a reputation for selling, well, everything—including top-notch, last-minute steals for all your gifting needs. Even better? Many of them are even on sale, so you can be time and budget-conscious in one fell swoop.
Women's Health

Vuori's Secret Holiday Sale Includes Deals Up To 40% Off Leggings, Joggers, and More

Whether you're in a last-minute holiday gift rush (happens to the best of us) or you're just looking to treat yourself as another year wraps up, there are secret sales galore on the internet during the holiday season. Included in that list? Vuori, who makes a pair of joggers that literally made our top ten list.
Us Weekly

Wayfair’s 12 Days of Markdowns: Today’s Best Deals Up to 83% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Looking for a big, mind-blowing gift for the holidays this year, or perhaps a game-changing home find to start your new year off right? Welcome to Wayfair's 12 Days of Markdowns, featuring 24-hour mega-deals! For today, December 13, […]
Apartment Therapy

This Gorgeous Dutch Home Uses Cheese Boards in a Way You’ve Never Seen Before

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. “We fell in love with the beautiful ’30s vibe in this house,” begins Ruth, who works a few days a week as a child psychologist as well as runs a vintage shopping Instagram account with a friend, @yay.sugar.pie. “The stained glass, the wood, the old tiles in the hallway and especially the staircase. We were looking for a ’30s house in the center of the city. And when we saw this home, there was no way back!”
money.com

Deal Alert: Amazon Slashed Prices 45% on Women's Coats

It’s officially winter and that means it’s time to get cozy and invest in a few new coats. Luckily, Amazon just slashed prices on women’s coats by 45%, so you can stock up without breaking the bank. Discover the best deals on jackets, coats, and parkas, so you can look your best and stay warm this winter.
People

Hurry! You Have Less Than 24 Hours to Score Ugg Boots and Slippers for Up to 41% Off

They’re flying off virtual shelves This is probably not the first time you're hearing this, but we'll emphasize it once more: Ugg boots and slippers are coming in hot this cold-weather season!  It seems like every other day a new celebrity steps out in some variation from the cozy, comfy shoe brand. Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Jennifer Garner, are just a few A-listers who have worn Uggs recently. And while we love to copy our favorite celebrities' looks, there's one downside here — the brand's styles tend...
The Independent

The Independent

982K+
Followers
316K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy