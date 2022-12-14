Read full article on original website
Calm, cold weekend for Connecticut with chance for snow flurries
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the weekend weather will be calm.
Storm brings heavy rain and snow at higher elevations
CONNECTICUT, USA — The coast-to-coast storm that brought blizzard conditions and tornadoes to our west brought rain, wind and snow to Connecticut. For most of the state, rain and wind was the main event. But there was some accumulating snow in northwest Connecticut. Luckily, Connecticut was a couple of...
NHPR
Rain hits most of Connecticut, but snow and heavy winds impact higher elevations in the state Friday
Most of Connecticut can expect rain and wind Friday, but higher elevations in the northwest part of the state can expect some heavy wet snow. The National Weather Service said Friday morning that portions of the Litchfield Hills in northwest Connecticut can expect total snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches, although some forecasted totals have been reduced. Snow could mix with or change to rain in those areas.
Winter Storm: These Capital Region Cities Should Expect 12″+ Snow
Tonight’s the night. What started as a small probability one week ago has grown into a full blown Winter Storm ready to slap the Capital Region. The storm has been sliding across the country all week, wreaking havoc and destruction with blizzards in the Plains and tornadoes in the South.
STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, gusty wind move in across Connecticut
News 12's Justin DeVellis surveys road conditions in Waterbury as a coastal storm moves into Connecticut.
iheart.com
No Snow- But Plenty Of Wind And Rain Headed Our Way
It looks like we are going to miss a lot of the snow. But the National Weather Service says we aren't out of the woods with the latest storm to hit the region. Parts of Western Massachusetts and Connecticut are predicted to measure about a half-foot of snow from Thursday to Saturday.
Major winter storm arrives Friday; high travel impacts likely
It's the calm before the storm today as we await the arrival of the first major winter storm of the season. Conditions will start to deteriorate by Friday morning with impacts extending into the first half of the weekend.
foxla.com
No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
WMTW
More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm
The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
WMTW
Maine snow totals by town: Dec. 17, 2022
MAINE — A nor'easter moving through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday and Saturday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of early Saturday morning from the National...
fox61.com
Nor’easter heading to Connecticut tonight. Here is everything to know about timing, impacts and potential snow totals
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut is getting ready for a likely mix of precipitation Thursday night into Friday, as a sizable nor'easter develops and moves up the east coast. This storm will be all about elevation. A prolonged period of heavy wet snow will make a mess in the northwest hills of Connecticut.
Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Powerful New Storm System Headed To Region
The first projected snowfall totals have been released for a potent new storm headed to the Northeast later this week. In coastal areas along the I-95 corridor, mainly rain and possible sleet are expected from the system on track for Thursday, Dec. 15 into Friday, Dec. 16, according to the National Weather Service.
Texas Arctic Blast Update as Houston Faces Coldest Christmas in 39 Years
Once the wind chill is factored in, temperatures could fall into the teens during the second half of next week, meteorologist Mariel Ruiz said.
South Coast AQMD issues no-burn alert for Sunday
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
Showers, thunderstorms, snow to continue in Southern California
A cold weather system is expected to bring another day of rain, snow and thunderstorms to Southern California Monday. The showers come after several inches of rain were dumped on the region Sunday. The stormy weather had brought more than three inches of rain to Woodland Hills, La Cañada Flintridge, Sierra Madre and East Pasadena […]
newsantaana.com
A fire was extinguished on S. Main St. in Santa Ana early this morning
OCFA firefighters received multiple calls for a fire in the 3300 block of S. Main Street this morning at 5:53 a.m. E79 arrived to find cypress trees on fire with embers coming down on nearby structures. OCFA fire crews quickly deployed hose lines and were able to knock down the...
All Of SoCal Is Now In A (Worse) Drought Emergency
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California says more mandatory restrictions are in the forecast.
This Is The Coldest City In California
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
county17.com
Meteorologists: Blizzard just getting started as up to 17 inches of snow possible near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — There might not be much in the way of snow yet, but the storm is just getting started, meteorologists said. A blizzard warning is in effect now through 5 a.m. Thursday as the largest impact of this winter storm is expected today and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
