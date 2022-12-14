ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

FOX 61

Storm brings heavy rain and snow at higher elevations

CONNECTICUT, USA — The coast-to-coast storm that brought blizzard conditions and tornadoes to our west brought rain, wind and snow to Connecticut. For most of the state, rain and wind was the main event. But there was some accumulating snow in northwest Connecticut. Luckily, Connecticut was a couple of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NHPR

Rain hits most of Connecticut, but snow and heavy winds impact higher elevations in the state Friday

Most of Connecticut can expect rain and wind Friday, but higher elevations in the northwest part of the state can expect some heavy wet snow. The National Weather Service said Friday morning that portions of the Litchfield Hills in northwest Connecticut can expect total snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches, although some forecasted totals have been reduced. Snow could mix with or change to rain in those areas.
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

No Snow- But Plenty Of Wind And Rain Headed Our Way

It looks like we are going to miss a lot of the snow. But the National Weather Service says we aren't out of the woods with the latest storm to hit the region. Parts of Western Massachusetts and Connecticut are predicted to measure about a half-foot of snow from Thursday to Saturday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
foxla.com

No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday

LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WMTW

More than 68,000 Mainers without power following snow storm

The number of power outages across Maine continues to increase for Central Maine Power customers on Saturday morning as snow and rain moves through the state. As of 10:30 AM., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 68,000 customers without power in its coverage area. Oxford County has the most...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine snow totals by town: Dec. 17, 2022

MAINE — A nor'easter moving through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday and Saturday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of early Saturday morning from the National...
MAINE STATE
KTLA

South Coast AQMD issues no-burn alert for Sunday

A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Showers, thunderstorms, snow to continue in Southern California

A cold weather system is expected to bring another day of rain, snow and thunderstorms to Southern California Monday. The showers come after several inches of rain were dumped on the region Sunday. The stormy weather had brought more than three inches of rain to Woodland Hills, La Cañada Flintridge, Sierra Madre and East Pasadena […]
EAST PASADENA, CA

