Suella Braverman says there is ‘no reason’ for Albanians to seek asylum in UK

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

Suella Braverman has said that “there is no reason” for Albanians to seek asylum in the UK , as Albania is a “safe country”.

The home secretary made the comments during a debate in the House of Commons on Wednesday (14 December).

“Albania is a safe country, just as the ambassador for Albania made clear at the home affairs select committee very recently,” Ms Braverman said.

“There is no reason why people should be coming to the United Kingdom and claiming asylum from Albania.”

