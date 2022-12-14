ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Soap star William Roache compares workloads with King at investiture ceremony

By Rebecca Speare-Cole
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHBZ0_0jiHIg3100

TV stars William Roache and Matt Baker have praised the King and the work of the royal family as they were honoured at an investiture ceremony in Windsor Castle.

Roache, who holds the world record for the longest-serving TV actor in a continuous role for playing Ken Barlow in Coronation Street, was awarded his OBE at the royal residence in Berkshire on Wednesday morning.

Also honoured was Countryfile presenter Matt Baker, actor Damian Lewis , drug company AstraZeneca’s chief executive Sir Pascal Sorlot, and film director Sir John Boorman.

Speaking to the PA news agency after meeting Charles , Roache said: “Oh I love the royal family – I met the Queen about seven times.

“Charles is really, really friendly and more easy-going possibly in a sense.

“But the Queen was even – when she came (to visit the Coronation street set) less than a year ago – she always listened, she was attentive she was on the ball, and didn’t miss a trick. She was very bright.

“And they always love the humour, all of them, which I like. I’m very fond of the royal family.”

The 90-year-old actor said he and the King, 74, had chatted about their respective workloads during the ceremony, adding: “Charles was lovely – very friendly.

“He said: ‘Not still working are you?’; I said: ‘Yes, just had two ex-girlfriends on the show’.

“He said: ‘Oh that must have been work’, and I said: ‘May I wish you a long and joyful reign sir?’, and he said: ‘Thank you, that will be a lot of work too’.”

Baker, who was awarded MBE for his work for the charity Children In Need, also praised the royal family.

The 44-year-old said: “I’ve done a lot with the royal family over the years, I really have.

“I think for Britain, I love the concept of the royal family,” he added, reminiscing about how mucking out the Queen’s horse Emma was a real highlight in his TV career.

He also shared that he and Charles had spoken during the investiture about a herd of Hebridean sheep the presenter bought off the then-Prince of Wales during the filming of Countryfile.

“I told him, because I was feeding them this morning before I came – obviously with it being so frosty – and they’re still going strong so we had a bit of a natter about it,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

William shares message on ‘togetherness’ hours after bombshell new Harry and Meghan claims OLD

Prince William quoted an extract from the late Queen’s Christmas message on “togetherness” tonight at a carol concert, just hours after bombshell claims were made by Harry and Meghan in the final part of their Netflix documentary. The royal family put on a united front at Westminster Abbey, with the King, the Queen Consort and the Prince of Wales joining Kate and the wider royal family for her festive concert on Thursday evening.Kate, who was hosting the event, thanked those taking part, including actor Hugh Bonneville who read a letter from Paddington to his Aunt Lucy. Laughing and joking with...
The Independent

Questions raised by final instalment in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries

The final part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary has aired – but what questions did the last three episodes raise?– What did William, now the Prince of Wales, say when he allegedly screamed and shouted at Harry?Harry has not revealed the details but said it was “terrifying” and happened when the Queen summoned Charles, now King, and William and Harry to Sandringham in January 2020 to resolve the Megxit crisis.“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan want to ‘sit down with royal family’ after Netflix series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would reportedly like to meet the royal family and address their “issues” in the aftermath of their Netflix documentary. The final episodes of the Duke and Duchess’s six-part docuseries Harry and Meghan were released on Thursday (15 December). At one point in the show, Harry said it was “terrifying” to have his brother Prince William scream at him during the Sandringham meeting with the Queen to discuss Megxit. He also alleged that his father, King Charles III, said things that “simply weren’t true”, and that the late Queen Elizabeth II, “quietly sat there” to...
The Independent

Fans praise Kate Middleton’s ‘beautiful’ curtsy at Christmas concert amid Harry and Meghan Netflix release

Fans have praised Kate Middleton for her curtsy to King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the annual royal Christmas concert.The moment comes amid the release and subsequent response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, arrived at Westminster Abbey for the festive concert.They were joined by many members of the royal family, including the King and Camilla. Other guests at the event included Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice and her...
The Independent

Meghan Markle reveals she wanted to ‘look like a rainbow’ during final week as a working royal

Meghan Markle revealed that she wore a lot of different colours during her last engagements as a working royal because she wanted to “look like a rainbow.”In the fifth episode of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reflected on their last week as senior royals back in March 2020. The pair first announced that they’d be stepping back from the royal family in January 2020.Speaking to the camera, Meghan explained why she didn’t wear clothes that were colourful throughout her years as a working royal.“Until that last week in the UK, I rarely...
The Independent

Prince Harry reveals what he misses most about 'the institution'

The Duke of Sussex has revealed what he misses most about “the institution” in his new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.Prince Harry spoke fondly of “weird family gatherings” he would attend as part of the royal family in the second installment of the series.The “institution” refers to the institution of the monarchy, which includes members of the royal family as well as those who work for them.“I miss the UK, I miss my friends, I’ve lost a few friends in this process,” he added.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Harry and Meghan: Duke speaks of ‘institutional gaslighting’ in new Netflix trailerPrince Harry recalls seeing racist chimp joke about baby Archie on social mediaPrince Harry speaks of ‘institutional gaslighting’ in new Netflix trailer
The Independent

‘You cannot write things like this’: John Bishop and Carol Vorderman among stars to condemn Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan Markle rant

Several celebrities and public figures have fiercely condemned Jeremy Clarkson’s “vile” and “hateful” rant against Meghan Markle in a newspaper column. In an op-ed for The Sun published on Friday (16 December), Clarkson wrote that he loathes the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level” and wants people to “throw lumps of excrement” at her. “Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way,” Clarkson added. Now, several prominent figures – from comedians Kathy Burke and John Bishop to Countdown star Carol Vorderman – have criticised Clarkson’s comments. Bishop tweeted that the remarks were a “blatant appeal to incite humiliation...
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Matt Damon mocks ‘movie star’ George Clooney’s ‘class and sophistication’ with cat litter story

Matt Damon has brought the strange story of George Clooney defecating in a cat’s litter tray back into the limelight.In a teaser for the 2022 Kennedy Centre Honours ceremony, which will air on 28 December, Damon can be heard talking about Clooney’s prankster antics.He says: “It has been said that my friend George Clooney is the last of the true movie stars.“So I got to thinking about exactly what that meant. Of course, a number of past Kennedy Centre honourees have certainly been movie stars in that classic sense. Actors with class and sophistication – Cary Grant, Henry Fonda,...
The Independent

Voices: This December, can we please cancel one awful Christmas song?

I’m not the first to demand that it be banned, cancelled and burned (should such a thing be possible) and yet this year, like all those that have come to pass since 1984, we’ve been forced to suffer through it again. I’m talking about the Band Aid 1984 charity single, “Do they know it’s Christmas?”.First, let’s answer the question; yes, they damn well do know it’s Christmas. Politicians and celebrities get “cancelled” for far less but every year, Africans in the UK hear this embarrassment of a song and are expected to smile, ignore it or even sing along.Bob...
The Independent

Asake ‘devastated’ after woman dies in crowd crush outside O2 Academy Brixton

Nigerian artist Asake said he is “devastated” and “overwhelmed with grief” after a woman died following a crowd crush outside his concert at the O2 Academy Brixton.Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, was one of three people badly hurt when ticketless fans tried to get into a show by the singer at the south London venue on Thursday (15 December).The Metropolitan Police said Ikumelo, from Newham, east London, died in hospital on Saturday (17 December), while two other women, 21 and 23, remain in a critical condition.In a statement posted on Instagram, Asake said: “I am devastated by the news that Rebecca...
The Independent

‘I hadn’t quite realised how rude I was being’: Miriam Margolyes says she was ‘shocked’ when Queen told her to ‘be quiet’

Miriam Margolyes has opened up about the time the Queen told her to “be quiet”.The actor is famously outspoken – in October she said “f*** you, bastard” live on Radio 4’s Today programme about chancellor Jeremy Hunt – and it turns out her bold antics didn’t go down well with the late Queen Elizabeth II.Speaking in an interview with The Times Magazine, Margolyes said: “The Queen told me to ‘be quiet’. It shocked me because I hadn’t quite realised how rude I was being. I was waffling on when she was talking to somebody else, and I was overriding...
The Independent

Strictly’s Fleur East says it’s been ‘so hard having big life moments’ without late father

Fleur East talked about how it’s been difficult having “big life moments” without her late father ahead of one of her dances during theStrictly Come Dancing 2022 final on Saturday night (17 December).The singer, who scored two perfect 40s in the grand finale but was beaten to the Glitterball Trophy by presenter Hamza Yassin, also said the BBC series was her father’s favourite show.In a VT shown before East and her pro partner Vito Coppola took to the dancefloor, she spoke of how much the competition meant to her family.“When I spoke to family I said, ‘I have to...
POPSUGAR

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reveal Holiday Card: "From Our Family to Yours"

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued their family's tradition of sharing a holiday card with their fans. This year's card was delivered via their Archewell Foundation website, per the Huffington Post, and featured a recent photo of the couple at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City. Unlike last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't include their children — Archie and Lilibet — on the card.
The Independent

Shirley Ballas praised for response to Strictly Come Dancing heckler

Shirley Ballas is being praised for responding to a heckler during last night's Strictly Come Dancing final (17 December).The judges were giving their critiques to Helen Skelton and her dance partner Gorka Marquez, when someone in the audience directly behind the table began booing.All four instantly turned around in disbelief, as head judge, Ballas, made it clear she'd heard."Come up", she responded sarcastically, as the other judges chose to ignore it.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Strictly class of 2022 dances together in last performanceHamza Yassin hugs Jowita Przystal after winning Strictly Come Dancing 2022Titanic director James Cameron ‘scientifically’ ends debate that Jack didn’t die
The Independent

The Independent

982K+
Followers
316K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy