Kate Hudson is saying ‘f*** it’ and releasing an album next year

By Megan Graye
 3 days ago

Kate Hudson is a band-aid no more – it’s time to actually join the band. The 43-year-old actor has just revealed that she’s going to be releasing her first ever album next year.

Back in 2000, Hudson got her breakthrough role aged 19 as the precocious Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe ’s cult classic, Almost Famous , earning a Golden Globe in the process.

Now, she’s reunited with co-star Jimmy Fallon , who appeared as slimy band manager Dennis Hope, to talk about her plans to start a music career of her own.

Speaking on The Tonight Show on Monday (12 December), Hudson said that she’d been inspired to record music during the pandemic while having a bit of a YOLO moment.

Apparently she’s been singing since she was a teenager, but had never dared to officially “share” anything, until now.

"You know, I had this thing [during] covid... Every time you’re doing interviews, people are like, ‘Do you have any regrets?’” she said. “I go, ‘I’m early forties... not yet.’ But during covid, I was like, ‘You know, what am I doing?’ I just thought that would be one of my great regrets,” explained Hudson, revealing her thought process behind the decision.

It was actually back in April that Hudson first revealed she was stepping into the music industry.

“Finally realised it’s time to say f*** it and saaaannngg! #albumincoming #myikigai,” Hudson captioned an Instagram post showing her in the studio.

The word “ikigai” is Japanese and translates to “reason for being”.

“I have no expectations," Hudson told Fallon. Instead, her intentions are entirely self-fulfilling: “I just want to put a record out, and so I’m doing it. And I’m really proud of it. I can’t wait.” And neither can we.

