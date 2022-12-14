Read full article on original website
KCBD
Frigid weather on the way right before holidays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly quiet weather in the forecast for the next few days. Things start to change later in the week. Tomorrow high temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the viewing area. We will have partly sunny skies in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy throughout the evening. It will be breezy with south winds around 15 to 20 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 30s.
KCBD
Approaching colder days with holidays around the corner
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Weather is going to take a colder turn in a few days. Southwesterly warms will help get temperatures into the upper 40s and lows 50s after a chilly start, and Sunday looks to be similar. Monday will warm up to the upper 50s, but a cold...
fox34.com
Winter weather accompanies Christmas holiday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some warmer weather and clouds returning for the weekend. However, Saturday morning will be a cold one as lows fall to the teens from Lubbock to communities in the northern South Plains. The afternoon highs will slowly return to the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday and Monday.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Saturday Evening Weather Update: December 17th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather update. Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 25°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cool. High of 51°. Winds S 15-20 MPH. A clear sky will be interrupted by increasing clouds after midnight...
KCBD
Some Lubbock stores to be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a select few will be open for those who need a last-minute gift or a place to eat. BUSINESSES OPEN ON CHRISTMAS EVE:. Walmart: Open until 6 p.m. United Supermarkets: Open until...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock offers you a festive weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas—The weekend is almost here, so Trends and Friends share a few events happening around the South Plains. This weekend is sure to get you in the spirit for the holidays with a giant gingerbread house, pancakes with Santa and even a way to give back.
Moderate earthquake reported in West Texas, felt in Lubbock
A moderate earthquake struck early Friday evening in West Texas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
KCBD
Holiday fire safety: Protecting your home during the winter months
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a string of deadly fires in the Lubbock area, we spoke with West Carlisle Fire Chief Tim Smith to get some tips on keeping your home safe in these winter months. Whether it’s using a heater or putting up Christmas decorations, there are some potential...
5.4 magnitude earthquake rocks west Texas just weeks after similar jolt
Western Texas was rocked by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake Friday, exactly one month after a similar quake struck the oil-producing region, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
Get Your Cameras Ready: Lubbock Now Has A Fun Edgy Pink Bar
A new Instagramable and girlie bar is now open in Lubbock. If you love pink, this is the place to be. It is called Mr. X and was started by Maribel Laznovsky. They are calling this new bar the grungy, stylish graffiti bar, which is amazing. It is located in the depot district and just opened up.
KCBD
2 moderately injured in late night crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 a.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
KCBD
25 kids get holiday shopping spree at Heroes and Helpers event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Twenty-five kids with the Lubbock Boys and Girls Club received a holiday shopping spree this year. They were given a hundred dollars each to make some of their Christmas wishes come true. Each one was partnered with one of Lubbock’s first responders as part of the...
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: Littlefield ISD mourning loss of Kindergarten teacher
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. Teachers and students in Littlefield ISD are in mourning after the death of Kindergarten teacher Shonda Castillo. A 25-year-old Lubbock man has died after a serious crash on Friday. Erik Montgomery was found with serious injuries after his crash crashed into a...
KCBD
Lubbock woman creates travel bags for kids in foster care
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock kids in foster care will soon receive new luxurious bags called the Immersion Bag. Natalie Craig used to work with CASA of the South Plains. The idea came from a luncheon Craig had with one boy who was sharing his life story with her. “He...
Lubbock Steak Trail: You Need to Try These 16 Delicious Steakhouses
Now, this is what West Texas is about. Lubbock knows how to do their steaks. I have gone to a lot of places here in the area that have some of the best steaks I have ever had so if you are looking for a good red piece of meat you came to the right place.
KCBD
Frenship ISD providing backpacks full of food to help students in need over winter break
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the twelfth year in a row Frenship ISD is providing backpacks full of meals for students and their families, to fight food insecurity over the winter break. Keith Larremore, a member of the Lubbock Rotary Club, has been working with Frenship for more than a...
Famous Bruno Steel House catches fire in Ransom Canyon on Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The famous Bruno Steel House at Ransom Canyon caught on fire on Thursday afternoon, Ransom Canyon Chief of Police James Hill confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com. Chief Hill said the fire was initially called in as a grass fire at 3:47 p.m. According to Hill, the extent of the damage is not yet known. […]
Lubbock Loser Dumps Dog With Heartbreaking Note Attached To Collar
A Lubbock woman came across a stray dog wearing a pink harness collar. She noticed there was a note attached to the collar and opened it, only to discover that this poor dog "Sally" was abandoned after being rescued by someone. The person that penned the letter explained that they...
Bruno Steel House Catches Fire Three Months After Being Bought
A fire occurred in Eastern Lubbock County at a very popular and one of a kind location. Emergency crews were dispatched at 3:47 p.m. to a grass fire near a home in Ransom Canyon. At the scene emergency crews discovered that the Bruno Steel House was actually on fire instead.
KCBD
Man dies in Thursday evening crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a serious crash Thursday evening. Officers responded to a crash at the 6300 block of Spur 327 at 8:22 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 52-year-old David Singleterry who had been seriously injured. He was taken to UMC via ambulance where he later died.
