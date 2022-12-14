ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frigid weather on the way right before holidays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly quiet weather in the forecast for the next few days. Things start to change later in the week. Tomorrow high temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the viewing area. We will have partly sunny skies in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy throughout the evening. It will be breezy with south winds around 15 to 20 mph. Overnight temperatures will be in the lower 30s.
Approaching colder days with holidays around the corner

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Weather is going to take a colder turn in a few days. Southwesterly warms will help get temperatures into the upper 40s and lows 50s after a chilly start, and Sunday looks to be similar. Monday will warm up to the upper 50s, but a cold...
Winter weather accompanies Christmas holiday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some warmer weather and clouds returning for the weekend. However, Saturday morning will be a cold one as lows fall to the teens from Lubbock to communities in the northern South Plains. The afternoon highs will slowly return to the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday and Monday.
KLBK Saturday Evening Weather Update: December 17th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Saturday evening weather update. Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 25°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cool. High of 51°. Winds S 15-20 MPH. A clear sky will be interrupted by increasing clouds after midnight...
Some Lubbock stores to be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With Christmas around the corner, many businesses are planning to close their doors. However, a select few will be open for those who need a last-minute gift or a place to eat. BUSINESSES OPEN ON CHRISTMAS EVE:. Walmart: Open until 6 p.m. United Supermarkets: Open until...
Lubbock offers you a festive weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas—The weekend is almost here, so Trends and Friends share a few events happening around the South Plains. This weekend is sure to get you in the spirit for the holidays with a giant gingerbread house, pancakes with Santa and even a way to give back.
Holiday fire safety: Protecting your home during the winter months

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a string of deadly fires in the Lubbock area, we spoke with West Carlisle Fire Chief Tim Smith to get some tips on keeping your home safe in these winter months. Whether it’s using a heater or putting up Christmas decorations, there are some potential...
Get Your Cameras Ready: Lubbock Now Has A Fun Edgy Pink Bar

A new Instagramable and girlie bar is now open in Lubbock. If you love pink, this is the place to be. It is called Mr. X and was started by Maribel Laznovsky. They are calling this new bar the grungy, stylish graffiti bar, which is amazing. It is located in the depot district and just opened up.
2 moderately injured in late night crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were moderately injured in a crash late Saturday night. Around 11:40 a.m., police responded to the 2400 block of South Loop 289 for reports of a crash. Police said it appeared a vehicle was stopped on the side of the Loop and another vehicle...
25 kids get holiday shopping spree at Heroes and Helpers event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Twenty-five kids with the Lubbock Boys and Girls Club received a holiday shopping spree this year. They were given a hundred dollars each to make some of their Christmas wishes come true. Each one was partnered with one of Lubbock’s first responders as part of the...
Lubbock woman creates travel bags for kids in foster care

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock kids in foster care will soon receive new luxurious bags called the Immersion Bag. Natalie Craig used to work with CASA of the South Plains. The idea came from a luncheon Craig had with one boy who was sharing his life story with her. “He...
Man dies in Thursday evening crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died after a serious crash Thursday evening. Officers responded to a crash at the 6300 block of Spur 327 at 8:22 p.m. Upon arrival, they found 52-year-old David Singleterry who had been seriously injured. He was taken to UMC via ambulance where he later died.
