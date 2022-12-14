ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendswood, TX

fox26houston.com

Man arrested after jumping fences in north Houston, had warrant out for manslaughter

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A call about a suspicious man jumping fences in a north Houston area led to the arrest of a man wanted for manslaughter. On Friday, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Blvd after calls of a suspicious man, now known to be Ashton Walker, jumping fences in the area who had already received a criminal trespassing warning.
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

Houston Man Arrested for Throwing Baby Husky Off Balcony

This story comes out of Houston and was reported by KHOU-11, a Houston man has been accused of throwing a baby husky off of a balcony last month. What kind of sick human does this? According to the article, Dwight Hankins, 66, was taken to jail on felony animal torture charges. Dwight Howard was caught on video throwing the husky off the balcony. In the video, you can see the puppy falling 15 feet onto the concrete.
HOUSTON, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

Time to be a ‘normal dog again’: Galveston K9 Officer Marko retires

Galveston Police Department Canine Marko #544K is retiring after five and a half years of service as an Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Detection Canine. K9 Marko has faithfully served GPD since 2017 and has seen approximately 83 deployments and countless hours of training. During the course of Marko’s career, those deployments assisted in supporting the apprehension of suspects and ensuring the streets of Galveston were cleared of explosive devices for large-scale events such as Mardi Gras and Lonestar Biker Rally.
GALVESTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston woman marks friend's birthday on street she died, hopes no one else dies there

HOUSTON - A stretch of Westheimer Road that’s deemed dangerous by local Houston leaders after a number of fatal accidents is once again being highlighted. One woman whose best friend died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver on Westheimer Road at Greenridge wants changes made so this doesn’t happen to anyone else. "It’s horrible that this happened to my friend, but she’s not the only one," explains Dawn Gonzalez who says she shouldn’t have to celebrate her best friend Ann Barret’s birthday in this way.
HOUSTON, TX
Washington Examiner

Texas woman shoots one burglar and drives off another: Police

A Texas homeowner shot and killed one suspected burglar and drove off another on Monday, authorities said. The incident occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department. "HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Harland Drive and found an unresponsive female...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Items stolen during Cleveland burglary

1999 Ford Ranger, extended cab. White with black hood and bumper. Large rust spot above windshield. Grey interior. No passenger seat. Small amount of paint missing by passenger window.
CLEVELAND, TX
KHOU

Man found shot to death in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death in northwest Houston Wednesday night, police said. According to the Houston Police Department, the man was found with a gunshot wound to the head near a gas station in the 8900 block of Veterans Memorial Drive, which is near 249 and the North Freeway.
HOUSTON, TX

