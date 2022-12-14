Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Man arrested after jumping fences in north Houston, had warrant out for manslaughter
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A call about a suspicious man jumping fences in a north Houston area led to the arrest of a man wanted for manslaughter. On Friday, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Blvd after calls of a suspicious man, now known to be Ashton Walker, jumping fences in the area who had already received a criminal trespassing warning.
Houston Man Arrested for Throwing Baby Husky Off Balcony
This story comes out of Houston and was reported by KHOU-11, a Houston man has been accused of throwing a baby husky off of a balcony last month. What kind of sick human does this? According to the article, Dwight Hankins, 66, was taken to jail on felony animal torture charges. Dwight Howard was caught on video throwing the husky off the balcony. In the video, you can see the puppy falling 15 feet onto the concrete.
1 person shot during altercation with officers on METRORail light train near Midtown, HPD says
According to preliminary info by police, two officers initially stopped the suspect for unknown reasons before a fight broke out that spilled onto the train.
FBI Houston asks public for help finding missing Spring girl last seen nearly three years ago
SPRING, Texas — FBI Houston is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Spring teen who went missing nearly three years ago. Kristen Galvan was just 15 years old when she went missing from her home in Spring, Texas back in January 2020. Her mom said that...
Woman in SUV accelerates by mistake into southwest Houston animal hospital, witnesses say
Employees and customers at the Wilcrest Animal Hospital are feeling lucky they weren't seriously hurt.
Search underway for 2 masked men accused of shooting person to death inside SW Houston garage
Police said they are searching for any surveillance video and looking around the area to try and locate the masked suspects.
bayoubeatnews.com
Time to be a ‘normal dog again’: Galveston K9 Officer Marko retires
Galveston Police Department Canine Marko #544K is retiring after five and a half years of service as an Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Detection Canine. K9 Marko has faithfully served GPD since 2017 and has seen approximately 83 deployments and countless hours of training. During the course of Marko’s career, those deployments assisted in supporting the apprehension of suspects and ensuring the streets of Galveston were cleared of explosive devices for large-scale events such as Mardi Gras and Lonestar Biker Rally.
fox26houston.com
Man charged with capital murder in deadly shooting of Houston homeowner on Safeguard St
HOUSTON - A suspect has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a man who was killed during an apparent home invasion, Houston police say. Carl Michael McCloud, Jr., 21, is charged with capital murder. Police are still searching for two other unidentified suspects. Authorities say James Blanton,...
Man charged in deadly break-in shooting drove getaway car, 2 men still sought, police say
Police said two unknown suspects are still wanted for questioning in the shooting. The 21-year-old who was charged is accused of driving the getaway car.
KHOU
'They should be ashamed': Woman targeted by thieves while visiting mother's grave
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston woman said she was the victim of thieves while she was laying flowers at her mother's grave. Vannette Rummel, 77, was paying a visit to her mother "Nannie's" grave last week at Earthman Resthaven Cemetery in Spring. It's a tradition she does every year right before Christmas.
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injured
December 17, 2022 - A quadruple shooting at a Houston club left one dead and three others injured Saturday morning after an argument of some sort broke out inside the club between a man and a woman.
Video shows wanted robber grab man and snatch money bag at NW Harris Co. ATM
The video shows the suspect wrap his arms around the man, shoving him, after he exited the bank and was walking into the parking lot. He got away in a white BMW with paper plates.
fox26houston.com
Houston woman marks friend's birthday on street she died, hopes no one else dies there
HOUSTON - A stretch of Westheimer Road that’s deemed dangerous by local Houston leaders after a number of fatal accidents is once again being highlighted. One woman whose best friend died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver on Westheimer Road at Greenridge wants changes made so this doesn’t happen to anyone else. "It’s horrible that this happened to my friend, but she’s not the only one," explains Dawn Gonzalez who says she shouldn’t have to celebrate her best friend Ann Barret’s birthday in this way.
1 killed, 3 injured during shooting outside club in Houston's Third Ward, police say
Investigators said they were able to interview some witnesses but that a lot of people left the scene without speaking to police.
Washington Examiner
Texas woman shoots one burglar and drives off another: Police
A Texas homeowner shot and killed one suspected burglar and drove off another on Monday, authorities said. The incident occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m., according to the Houston Police Department. "HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Harland Drive and found an unresponsive female...
Arrest made after homeowner killed in front of girlfriend in Houston's southside, HPD says
Houston police arrested Carl Michael McCloud for capital murder after a man was shot in a targeted attack by two masked men in the middle of the night.
KHOU
Items stolen during Cleveland burglary
1999 Ford Ranger, extended cab. White with black hood and bumper. Large rust spot above windshield. Grey interior. No passenger seat. Small amount of paint missing by passenger window.
Man beaten with baseball bat at METRORail stop in north Houston, HPD says
A group of men and the victim, who may have had a knife at the time, got into an altercation when someone pulled out a baseball bat and beat him, police said.
Man lures family member out before killing ex-girlfriend then himself in Westchase area, police say
The victim's family said they are in shock. Loved ones said their recent breakup seemed amicable and there were no signs that she was in a bad or violent relationship.
Man found shot to death in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death in northwest Houston Wednesday night, police said. According to the Houston Police Department, the man was found with a gunshot wound to the head near a gas station in the 8900 block of Veterans Memorial Drive, which is near 249 and the North Freeway.
