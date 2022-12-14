Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Trump calls on his supporters to stand down on McCarthy opposition
Donald Trump has weighed in on the contentious battle confronting GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in his bid to be the chamber's next speaker, with the former president calling on his supporters in Congress to halt their opposition tactics against McCarthy and stop "playing a very dangerous game." "Look, I think...
News Channel Nebraska
Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown this week
President Joe Biden signed a one-week stopgap funding bill on Friday to avert a government shutdown, extending the deadline until December 23 to allow congressional negotiators more time to finalize a full-year funding deal. The House approved the measure on Wednesday, and the Senate voted on Thursday evening to pass...
News Channel Nebraska
Dennis Hastert Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Dennis Hastert, former Republican speaker of the House. Hastert was sentenced to 15 months in prison in a hush money case that revealed he was being accused of sexually abusing young boys while he was a teacher in Illinois. Birth date: January...
News Channel Nebraska
Izzy Bare presents for school's American civics requirement
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City School Board met its American civics requirement under LB 399 with a presentation this month by senior Izzy Bare. The bill requires schools to incorporate into its curriculum either an exam based on the 100-question civics portion of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalization test or a civics-focused project, paper or presentation.
