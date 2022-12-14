ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Apraxia? Chris Kamara’s speech disorder diagnosis

By Holly Patrick
 3 days ago

Chris Kamara has said that he “suffered in silence” before being diagnosed with the neurological condition apraxia .

The beloved football pundit will discuss the disorder, where people struggle to perform movements on demand, in a new ITV documentary Chris Kamara: Lost for Words .

Apraxia can mean that a person has trouble pronouncing words correctly and consistently. They may be able to say a word without any difficulties one day, but struggle the next.

Kamara has said that he wanted to make the documentary to highlight the prevalence of speech and language issues.

