On Thursday, 3 million Massachusetts residents will receive 14% tax rebates. A 14% worth of rebates of what residents from Massachusetts paid in state income taxes are set to arrive for every taxpayer. In November, most taxpayers already received their tax rebate, however, some are still waiting, according to WBUR. Good news for those who did not receive it because on Thursday, according to GBH News, anyone who has still not received their rebate will finally have it then.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO